Your Dog's Best And Worst Personality Traits, Based On Their Zodiac Sign

Leos are the most loyal of the zodiac, but they also love the sound of their own voice. They're the dogs who will stick to you like glue, even when you're outside... but howl like hounds of hell are chasing them when you go away for even a minute. They just want you back, can't you see that? Also, they think they're ready for X Factor, obviously. Dogs Naturally Magazine wrote that "Leos love the outdoors and everything that comes with it. They also enjoy barking. It doesn’t matter if a Leo dog is with you or at the dog park, he or she loves to be the center of attention. A huge positive of having a dog with their sign in Leo is that they are the most loyal dogs in the zodiac."