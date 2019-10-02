It’s not a joke when they say that kids grow like weeds. And all those items that you’ve purchased for your precious little one (think cribs, strollers, and car seats) can become unusable in just a matter of months. While you could donate clothing or other used baby items, there’s nothing wrong with making some cold hard cash. That’s when you need to turn to your trusty phone or tablet for the best apps to sell baby stuff.

You might be surprised to learn how much of your used baby items are potentially profitable. I tend to donate more products than I sell, but each and every time I’ve sold something, I thought, “Wow, really?” One time, I stripped my kid’s car seat and sold the liner (because my four year-old is a girl and I don’t know if her baby brother was thrilled about being toted around in a car seat covered in peonies). I figured it would never sell, and boom — I had a bidding war on my hands for something that I was either going to donate or toss in the trash.

That’s why you should get acquainted with these apps to help you sell your baby stuff. Not only are you clearing the clutter (which is always a good thing), but you’re also turning a profit, which you can use for the next time your child has to go up a size.

1 Markid Oscar Wong/Moment/Getty Images Markid allows you to sell your gently used baby gear to other parents searching for similar items. Categories include cribs and furniture, strollers, gear, clothing, shoes, toys and costumes. Fill out your profile (you might want to even include a pic!) so that potential buyers can get to know you better. Local pickup is available in New York City, but if you don’t live in The Big Apple, you can ship nationwide as well. You can feel good about selling on Markid, since there’s also a humanitarian component: you can donate a portion of your sale to benefit a classroom in need. You can list items for free on Markid, which charges a 10% selling fee based on the listed price of your item.

2 Totcycle That stroller that you keep tripping over can go to a good home (and woot, you can make a small profit, too), thanks to Totcycle. The baby and kids online consignment shop does in-person pick-ups in the San Francisco Bay Area as well as in Austin, Texas (If you live anywhere else in the country, you can use the Cleanout Box option, which allows you to stuff a medium-sized shipping box using a prepaid shipping label. Totcycle sells your stuff and you get paid. As for fees, you’ll pay $6 per Cleanout Box, $12 for curbside pickup, and $3 for their Stuff-and-Send Bag option. Totcycle takes a percentage of the profits depending on how much they sell for.

3 Kidizen Kidizen is an online marketplace to sell all those 0-3 month onesies that your baby wore just once. It has a similar setup to sites like Poshmark and Etsy in that you’ll set up shop (literally) on the site where you’ll list your new or gently used baby items. The cool thing is Kidizen wants you to do really well; in fact, they have tons of tutorials on everything like learning how to photograph your listings, organizing your workspace — even choosing the right time to list your items. But if you’re too busy taking care of the baby, Kidizen offers Style Scouts who can list your items for you (they’ll even come directly to your door and help you sort through your stuff). While you can sell pretty much any brand, Kidizen is slightly more upscale and features the brands that parents are looking for. Kidizen’s cut is 12% of your sale, plus a 50 cent listing fee.

4 OfferUp If you’re looking to sell your baby gear locally, look no further than OfferUp. Akin to Craigslist, just download the free app, and you can start selling in less than a minute. Simply set up your profile, snap a pic of the item you’re looking to unload, and be prepared to field some fab offers. Interested buyers can message you through the app, where you’ll negotiate the price for those precious baby dresses. It’s up to you to decide how to get a paid item into your buyer’s hands; whether you meet in-person or ship it to them. Once your item sells, though, OfferUp charges a $1.99 minimum or 12.9% of the final sales price.

5 Rebelstork Rebelstork is an extremely organized way to sell your stuff. If you’re unsure how much that high chair is really worth, you can enter the baby gear info into the Rebelstork database, (including its age and condition status) to score your quote. Then, you can schedule a pick-up or book a drop-off (currently in NYC, Vancouver, and the Greater Toronto areas). Once the items are in Team Rebby’s hands, they’ll photograph and list your items on their site.

6 GoodBuy Gear Spring cleaning your child’s room has never been more fun (or profitable) than with GoodBuy Gear. Schedule a pickup or drop off (enter your zip code on the company’s site to see if your area is eligible or not), and GoodBuy Gear does the rest. Unlike other sites that you can use to sell your baby gear, GoodBuy Gear is interested in, well, gear, so you’ll have to find a way to sell all those adorable baby outfits elsewhere. There’s a payout scale for sold items (i.e. you’ll get 20% of a sale below $9, but you’ll snag 80% for an item that pays out for over $249).

7 Mercari Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images Listing baby stuff is a breeze on Mercari. All you need to do is snap some shots and add a description. You can sell anything from Beanie Babies to breast pumps to even a cute costume for Halloween. Prices are rounded to the dollar (no $3.99 items for sale here). You can easily do it from your phone, and listing your item is free — you’ll only have to pay a 10 percent flat rate fee when your items sells. A printable shipping label gets emailed to you when you receive payment from your buyer.

8 Letgo If you prefer to do your deals up close and in person, Letgo is probably for you. This app is a great option when you’re looking to unload bulkier baby items, like a stroller or a cumbersome car seat. You can set a price or leave it open for negotiation — just be prepared for some haggling. Although you can sell almost any baby item on Letgo, there are some prohibited products, like baby food or formula. And even though you can meet your buyer in person, you won’t have to add in any personal details, like your email, phone, or mailing address. Just make sure to meet in a public space (and not your home) when you’re selling your gear. Listing and selling is free, although there are some in-app options that can land your products a more prominent placement.

9 Facebook Marketplace Sure, you might use Facebook to keep up with friends and fam, but you can also use that social media time to score some cash, too. Just click Marketplace to start selling. It’s kind of like an online garage sale, where you can list your products locally for purchase. Marketplace doesn’t charge a listing fee or taxes, which means that more of your profits stays in your pocket.

10 Poshmark Although you can sell baby clothing on Poshmark, the app is still a predominately female-clothing oriented app. Poshmark is a see-and-be-seen sort of way to sell. In order to make money, you’ll need to be active on the app and follow other sellers so that you can increase your visibility. But be prepared for some steep seller fees (to the tune of 20% or $3 for items that are $15 or below). Still, if you’re already selling some of your clothes on Poshmark, it might not be a bad idea to add some additional baby items to see how well they sell.

11 eBay App Anastasiia Krivenok/Moment/Getty Images Good old-fashioned eBay might be a great way to sell one-off items. eBay is one of the most popular (and easiest) online marketplace platforms. You can sell literally anything on eBay, which is good if you’re looking to clear a closet of its contents and sell it all online. If your item doesn’t sell, there isn’t a fee, but for products that sell for up to $50, you’ll fork over 8.75% of your final sales price. And for bigger ticket items, you’ll pay the same 8.75% fee up to the first $50, and then an additional 4% of the remaining price (from $50.01-$1,000).

12 thredUP Not looking to have multiple listings for your baby clothes? Then thredUP can be a huge timesaver. Simply order a Clean Out Kit and fill it with those adorable dresses your darling daughter outgrew, and leave your bag for your mail carrier. Don’t want to wait? Drop it off at FedEx or USPS for faster shipping. The experts at thredUP look comb through your clothes, photograph, list, and then ship your items for you. You can earn cash or credit for what’s accepted, and what isn’t can either be donated or shipped back to you for a small fee. It’s worth noting that only about 40 percent of items are typically accepted by thredUP. Still, if you want someone else to do the legwork, then thredUP is an excellent option.

All it takes is one growth spurt to render your child’s wardrobe worthless. You don’t have to donate your baby gear (or worse, toss it in the trash). Selling your baby items can improve your cash flow and help clear the way for more, (you guessed it), stuff for your growing baby.