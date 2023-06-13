Raising happy, confident, secure children is the goal of any parent, and with all of the pressure to do just that, it’s nice when you find that some of the simplest things make that job easier, like sharing daily affirmations for kids. Affirmations are considered part of a “new age” philosophy, and are sweet little messages meant to promote self-love, self-confidence, and overall positive thinking. They can be hugely beneficial for everyone, but affirmations for kids are really something special.

Because while you tell your kids you love them every day and that you think they’re smart and kind and funny and all of those wonderful things, they need to really feel it for themselves. “People often assume that kids should know people love them and believe in them,” Jamie Roy, an elementary school teacher in Georgia, tells Romper. “But most of an adult’s day is spent correcting — often rightfully so — all of the misbehaviors seen, like ‘no hitting, be quiet, look at this mess!’ When we are intentional with modeling and teaching kids affirmations, they begin to internalize them and create the vocabulary needed to navigate big emotions.”

Affirmations can be short or a little long, but the beauty in affirmations for kids really lies in these positive sayings and uplifting messages becoming a part of your child’s daily routine to encourage them and give them lots of confidence. You want your children to know, no matter what, they are important and that they matter. That they are worthy of love and joy, that they are smart and kind, that they are so loved and that they really can do whatever it is they need to do. The daily parenting hurdles can make it feel like you’re always nagging at them or convincing them that their worries and fears are unfounded, but these affirmations for kids can give your children the empowerment they need to know how special and brave they are, even if nobody else says it right then.

Confident Affirmations for Kids

For the child who needs a little confidence boost each day, these are great affirmations for kids that they can recite. Teach them to use them when they’re nervous about something, when they’re feeling a little less-than, or when they just need a reminder that they are great, smart, kind little beings.

I am important and I matter.

There is no one else like me in the entire world.

I am enough, just as I am.

My voice matters.

I am proud of who I am.

I love who I am becoming.

I am still growing and learning.

Knowledge is power and I am full of it.

I should always try.

I have what it takes.

Anxious Affirmations for Kids

Whether your child is anxious during certain settings — like speaking up in a classroom or working on a project with their peers — or has a lot of worries in general, these affirmations for kids are just right for helping them feel strong and safe.

I can’t control other people, I can only control myself.

My thoughts are my thoughts and they are worthy of sharing.

I deserve to feel peace.

I am brave and I am strong.

It’s OK to be afraid.

I am allowed to ask for what I want and what I need.

I can breathe deep and feel safe.

I have lots of great ideas.

I am invincible.

I work hard and I am proud of myself.

Renata Angerami/E+/Getty Images

Morning Affirmations for Kids

Have a kid who struggles getting up and going in the morning? Or one who worries about what lies ahead or needs an extra boost of confidence to put them in the right positive mood? Then these are the perfect morning affirmations for them. These can help set the tone of the day, even if they generally wake up cheerful and upbeat.

I am going to have a great day.

I can do anything I put my mind to.

I will do my best today, and that is always enough.

I can handle anything that comes today.

I will share my joy with others today.

Every day is a new adventure for me.

All I need for today is within me right now.

I know how to make good choices.

I am ready and excited to learn.

Today is a new start and I’ve got this!

Bedtime Affirmations for Kids

Bedtime can often be when all of a kid’s worries and negative thoughts come out as they worry about the day and what lies ahead. It can also be a time where they are too geared up and don’t want to sleep. But these sweet bedtime affirmations can help them relax, let their body rest, and embrace the idea that tomorrow is a new day and that they can put any worries or fears to bed, too.

I tried my best today and I’m proud of myself.

I deserve a good night’s rest.

I worked hard today.

I am proud of the choices I made today.

I am grateful for a place to sleep and a family that loves me.

I am happy and excited to rest my body.

I am safe and cared for.

My family loves me, no matter what.

I am important and special, and I matter.

I will have good, happy dreams.

Even if your child is the happiest, most optimistic little person, these sweet affirmations for kids can really help them vocalize the things they want to see in their life. They can grow in confidence by reciting one or a few of these, and they can use them as coping tools when things just get a little too much. Affirmations for kids are great helpers when it comes to making sure your child knows and feels self-love.