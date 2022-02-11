15 *Really* Cute Coming Home Outfits For Baby Boys

Bringing your baby home from the hospital or birthing center is a huge step, and you’ll probably feel a mix of excitement to be going home and confusion that your baby doesn’t come with an instruction manual. In the weeks leading up to your birth, it may give you a sense of peace to figure out what your baby will wear home, and these baby boy coming home are all wonderful (and cozy) choices.

You’re probably going to want to snap a couple (or a million) pictures before heading home, and unless you’re Kate Middleton (and if you are, hi Kate!) it’s expected that you’ll probably look a little rough around the edges when leaving the hospital or birthing center. In these coming home outfits for boys, your baby will look so cute no one will even notice your tired eyes. Whether you’re all about comfort or want something that feels a little fancy, you’ll find a coming home outfit for your baby boy on this list that feels right for you (and yes, one of them is a cashmere sleep suit that you cannot go wrong with).

From overalls to onesies, knotted gowns and beyond, these sweet coming home outfit ideas are cute and most importantly cozy. And remember, in a few short years years they’ll insist on picking out their own weird outfits, so take full advantage of dressing them in these adorable baby boy coming home outfits while you can.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Cozy Overalls From Carter’s Little Planet Organic Cotton Gauze Overall Jumpsuit Carter's Available in sizes NB-24M $18.95 see on carter's Always a classic look, these sweet gauze overalls from Carter’s have none of the stiffness of regular denim. From Carter’s Little Planet line, which is made using organic fabrics and sustainable materials, these are made of certified organic double-layered cotton gauze. Diaper changes are as easy as possible thanks to the snap crotch style, and the buttons are designed not to break or splinter in the wash, so they’re baby-safe. These are available in size NB which works for even very little babies, and you can complete this baby boy coming home outfit with a onesie and a cozy sweater for the ultimate comfort (and cuteness).

2 Printed Pants From LouLou Lollipop Baby Pants In TENCEL™ LouLou Lollipop Available In Sizes 0-3M-18-24M $24 see on loulou lollipop Made of a blend of organic cotton, spandex, and tencel (an environmentally-friendly fabric made from wood pulp) these cute moon pants from LouLou Lollipop are super soft and stretchy. These are the move if you want your little one to be as cozy as possible when they see their house for the first time (okay fine they probably can’t see further than 12 inches away). The elastic waist and cuff keeps everything in place (but won’t dig into your baby’s skin), and these come in a ton of cute prints and with matching bodysuits. One reviewer said, “Love these outfits so much. Have them in all sizes. This is a great gender neutral print. Bought one for my babe and for my friend who’s expecting.”

3 A Gender Neutral Printed Onesie For Rockets Of Awesome Banana One-Piece Rockets Of Awesome Available In Sizes 0-3M - 18-24M $32.50 see on rockets of awesome Go bananas in this adorable and funky fruit onesie from Rockets Of Awesome. Your baby will look stylish and very a-peel-ing (sorry) in all those leaving the hospital pics, and the 0-3M size includes fold over mittens to keep their little hands warm and away from their faces. If you like the idea but bananas are too much for you, the brand has tons of cute prints like alphabet letters or lightning bolts. Beyond just a cute print, this is super stretchy and comfy and it’s made of breathable bamboo fabric.

4 Knotted Gown From Copper Pearl City Knotted Gown Copper Pearl One Size $26.95 see on copper pearl Knotted gowns are not only sweet and cozy, but they’ll fit regardless of how big or small your baby is because you knot the gown to fit their length. If you’re planning to take some pictures, this baby gown from Copper Pearl has a bit of a romantic, old school feel while being made of stretchy modern fabric. Snaps make this easy to get on and off, and the kimono style means you don’t have to pull it over their tiny little head. I personally love the striped print (which has a matching hat) but there are pages and pages of amazing prints to choose from (86 options to be exact). One reviewer said, “These gowns are a must for newborns! This is my third baby, didn’t have these for my first two, and we now have 3 and about to order 3 more. They’re soft, comfy, and so easy for diaper changes. My son is in a gown 95% of the time & I’m buying them for all my pregnant friends as gifts!’

5 Summer Overalls From Mori Chambray Summer Overalls Mori Available In Sizes 0-3M, 3-6M, 9-12M $15 $37.50 see on mori If you have a summer baby, send him home in style in these classic chambray overalls from Mori. They’re made of 70% organic cotton, 27% recycled polyester, and a bit of elastane for a slight stretch. Pair this was a cute onesie (and a hat and blanket because babies are weirdly cold even in the summer) and you’ve set a stylish stage for a future of #outfitdeets. They have little patch pockets (for all the stuff babies have) and you’ll get a ton of wear out of these. Plus the crotch snaps shut so diaper changes are no biggie.

6 Knitted Henley From Kickee Pants Knitted Henley From Kickee Pants Kickee Pants Available In Sizes 0-3M - 6-12M $41.30 $59 see on kickee pants I can barely even look at this without saying aww. This henley style onesie from Kickee Pants is made from a super soft viscose bamboo fabric (the brand is known for their luxe and sustainably grown bamboo knits). The knitted fabric even has UPF 50+ for added sun protection, and if solids are more your style, there’s plenty of pretty colors to choose from. It’s breathable and mid-weight so it works year-round, and as baby clothes really should be, it’s machine-washable (because blowouts happen).

7 A Set Of Clothes From Monica + Andy Hospital Cuddle Box Monica + Andy One Size $69 see on monica + andy Whether it’s a rainbow baby or you’re just drawn to the cheerful print, it doesn’t get much sweeter than this hospital cuddle box from Monica + Andy. It includes two kimono style tops that open along the side, matching pants, a cozy “coming home” blanket and the cutest matching hat to keep their little head warm. Plus everything is made of organic cotton which is a step-up from the blanket you’re likely to receive at the hospital (though that pink and blue stripe is a classic). Beyond rainbows, there are a ton of sweet print including brush strokes, stripes, and florals, and you can even get this one embroidered if you’re very sure of your baby’s name.

8 A Romper From Miles and Milan Sleeveless Romper Set Miles and Milan Available In Sizes 0-3M - 6-12M $45 see on miles and milan Start your baby off on the right fashion foot with this sleeveless romper from Miles and Milan (no biggie but the brand was on Oprah’s favorite things of 2021). It’s cute but edgy and your child will love looking back on the pics knowing they rocked something so cool for their first big photo opp. For winter babes, there’s a long-sleeved version too that also comes with a matching hat. It’s made of 100% cotton and that sweet smile graphic is classic.

9 A Kimono Gown From Organic Kimono Knotted Gown Lucy Lue Organics One Size 0-3M $38 see on lucy lue organics Made of undyed cotton, this cozy kimono style knotted gown from Lucy Lue Organics will be your go-to for daily wear (so you may want to stock up). The three buttons make it easy to get on and and off, and also allows for skin to skin without fully taking off the outfit, and the tied bottom functions like a blanket and a onesie. You may see some flecks in the fabric which is a totally normal part of undyed cotton. If white seems risky I feel you, and there are a ton of darker colors to choose from too.

10 A Cozy Bunting From Nordstrom Magnetic Me Minky Fleece Hooded Bunting Nordstrom Available In Sizes NB-9-12M $54 see on nordstrom Is there anything cuter than a furry outfit with ears for newborns ? I don’t think so. This hooded fuzzy fleece bunting by Magnetic Me has an easy magnetic closure which means it’s a cinch to close (and you’ll never have the annoying experience of snapping it up incorrectly). The rainbow striped lining is soft and cute,and this may even fit some preemies because it’s available in newborn size. Just make sure your little bear cub is safe in the car seat because this cozy stye is a little puffy and you don’t want space between their bodies and their the harness of the car seat.

11 Cashmere Onesie From Filoro Panda Cashmere Sleepsuit N.Peal Available In Sizes 0-3M - 12-18M $190 see on n.peal If you’re trying to expose your child to the lap of luxury early on, you cannot go wrong with a cashmere (yes, cashmere) sleep suit (you’ll want it for yourself). Made from 100% organic Mongolian cashmere, it has ribbed cuffs and ankles, snaps all the way up the body, and it even has little ears on the hood for added cuteness. Sure it’s technically a sleep suit but newborns sleep all the time anyway and this makes a sweet and cozy coming home outfit for your little one. From London brand, N.Peal, this cashmere baby outfit is sure to make your little one look quite posh.

12 ‘Salam World’ Onesie Salam World Long-Sleeved Onesie Jasmine + Marigold Available in sizes NB - 6-12M $22 see on jasmine + marigold This super soft organic cotton onesie from Jasmine + Marigold will have your baby greeting the world in style. “Salam” is an Arabic word used in Muslim culture and it means peace, but it’s also a general greeting. Pair with some cozy pants and a hat, this sweet rainbow onesie looks so cute in those coming home pictures; plus as the world greets your baby (either in person or with a flurry of likes on Instagram) your baby boy will greet the world right back.

13 A Bunny Onesie From Trotters Trotters London Gray & White Onesie Maisonette $61 see on maisonette Keep it classic in this adorable gender neutral onesie featuring three bunnies. The sweet organic cotton romper from Trotters has a Peter Pan collar, and snaps down the front for easy changing, plus a subtle stripe print. The British brand makes baby clothes that have a timeless feel, so you’ll never look back on the coming home photos of your baby and wonder what you were thinking. This comes in a newborn size too which means it will fit smaller babies.

14 A Soft Bloomer Set From Bonpoint Wool & Cotton Set For Baby Bonpoint Available in sizes 1M-18M $235 see on bonpoint Your baby will be a style maven from the start with this wool and cotton set from Bonpoint that gives them a certain je ne sais quois. It’s definitely expensive but that’s because it’s made from super quality materials and finished with beautiful details like ribbing and buttons (and maybe a little bit because it’s French). The sizing of this bloomer set starts at 1M, which actually will work well for bigger babies who never fit in size NB (sorry to all those clothes you bought in advance).

15 A Gingham Suit From The Tot Baby Noomie Zipper Footie The Tot Available In Sizes NB-9-12M $44 https://www.thetot.com/product/baby-noomie-baby-zipper-footie-sky-blue-tie-dye/ This sweet tie dye onesie from The Tot is whimsical and fun and totally on trend. It’s made of soft pima cotton and with non-toxic dyes, and the arms have fold-over mittens to keep your precious little one from scratching your face (because sometimes they’re born with long nails). Pima cotton is said to be more durable than other types so this onesie can withstand several washes, and you’ll be thankful for the zip-up when you don’t have to snap anything post diaper change.

Whether you want to keep it simple or cozy or you’re looking for something a bit more luxe (hello, cashmere onesie) these coming home outfits for baby boys are all comfy and super cute, so they’ll look great in photos.