There is truly nothing like your baby’s first Christmas. It may not be the best Christmas ever or the one where you felt all the magic of the season, but it will always stand out as an incredibly special time for you and your family. Marking this season with some special first Christmas traditions is such a nice way to put yourself in the holiday spirit, and so many of the things you do this first year will become Christmas traditions you’re still doing when your baby is a grown adult coming home for the holidays.
OK, stop crying. We’re not going there just yet. But these first Christmas traditions are perfect for growing with your baby. And some of them are meant for just that first Christmas, when your baby is still doing the newborn squish and you can dress them up as Santa Claus without them getting annoyed because they just want to watch Bluey. This is the Christmas to fulfill all of your holiday photoshoot desires, and this is the Christmas where you get to snuggle them by the tree and think about all of the magic in their little bodies and all the magic to come. It’s just so special.
So read on for some fun first Christmas traditions that will put you and your little elf in the holiday spirit. It just doesn’t get much better than Baby’s First Christmas.
No matter how you celebrate your baby’s first Christmas, it’s bound to be an incredibly special time. Document it, remember it, and enjoy it.