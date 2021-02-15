Parenting

Navinpeep/Moment/Getty Images

From Easy-To-Clean To Portable, These Are The 33 Best High Chairs

Some even grow with your child.

by Kinsey Gidick

Of all the baby gear you’ll buy for your infant, the high chair is one of the top investments. This required accessory doesn’t just do the heavy lifting at meal time, it’s a spot to rest your baby when you need a hands-free moment. It serves as a play area for afternoons discovering shapes and toys, and oftentimes it becomes a must-have travel accessory for dining out situations. But is there a high chair that can do all of the above and grow with your child? What are the best high chairs on the market?

That depends on what you’re looking for. So let’s break it down.

Best Traditional High Chairs

If you want a no bells and whistles basic high chair you can belly up to your dining room table, these are the most affordable options get great review for their sturdiness and simplicity.

Blossom 6-in-1 Highchair
Baby List

60 pounds

OXO Tot® Sprout™ High Chair
Buy Buy Baby

60 pounds

ANTILOP High Chair
IKEA

33 pounds

INFANS 3 in 1 Baby High Chair
Amazon

50 pounds

Sit-To-Step High Chair
Baby List

29 pounds

Best Collapsible High Chairs

High chairs are great and all, but do you really want guests seeing the sticky leftovers from your child's first taste of mashed potatoes sitting out? These foldable chairs help with clean up and can be tucked away until the next meal.

Cosco® Simple Fold™ High Chair in Black Arrows
Buy Buy Baby

50 pounds

Peg Perego Siesta High Chair
Buy Buy Baby

45 pounds

Nook High Chair Compact Fold Swing Open Tray
Joovy

50 pounds

Disney Baby Minnie Mouse High Chair
Amazon

50 pounds

BabyBjorn High Chair
Albee Baby

Up to age 3

Best Portable High Chairs

Take it from a woman who only owned an attachable high chair, these things are the most versatile seats you can buy. Pop them onto a table at home or a restaurant, and you're good to go. Plus, they pack up easy and can be washed when they get too crusty.

Inglesina Fast Table Chair
Buy Buy Baby

37 pounds

phil&teds Lobster Clip-On Highchair
Amazon

37 pounds

Chicco® 360° Rotating Hook-On Booster Chair
Buy Buy Baby

37 pounds

guzzie+Guss Perch Hanging High Chair in Salt and Pepper
Buy Buy Baby

35 pounds

TOONOON Fast Table Chair
Amazon

Up to age 3

Best Luxury High Chairs

As you might have guessed, the high chair world has gone luxury. If you want your kid’s eating seat to be as fancy as their Gucci booties, we can make that happen with these.

Bloom Fresco
Bloom Baby

79 pounds

Nomi High Chair with Walnut Stem
Buy Buy Baby

330 pounds

Moon 2G Complete High Chair
Modern Nursery

36 pounds

Micuna Ovo Max Luxe High Chair
Pottery Barn Kids

40 pounds

Best Modern and Minimalist High Chairs

Super sleek, modern looking high chairs are perfect if have a minimalist home. These options go for clean lines and natural materials.

Koo-di Duo Wooden Highchair
Amazon

37 pounds

Tavo High Chair
Monte Design

Up to age 3

Modern Wooden 3-in-1 High Chair
Wee Sprout

Up to age 5

Stokke Clikk High Chair
Maisonette

Up to age 3

Best Easy to Wash High Chairs

Most high chair makers claim their chairs are easy to wash, but parents know different the first time a gob of mushed peas gets smashed into a seat. So what are the true blue easy to clean options? Here’s what we found:

Zazz High Chair
Zazz

220 pounds

Poppy
phil&teds

44 pounds

Ingenuity SmartClean Trio Elite 3-in-1 High Chair
Amazon

50 pounds

HM-Tech Baby High Chair
Sears

Up to age 6

Costzon Wooden High Chair
Amazon

110 pounds

Best Booster High Chairs

Sometimes you don't want to mess with a tall high chair. You just want a seat you can either plop on the table itself or put on top of a chair. And the high chair market has answered this call with a variety of solutions.

Bumbo Floor Seat
Target

30 pounds

Fisher-Price Healthy Care Booster Seat
Amazon

50 pounds

The First Years On-The-Go Booster Seat
Amazon

50 pounds

OXO Tot Perch Booster Seat with Straps, Gray
Amazon

70 pounds

OXO Tot Nest Booster Seat with Removable Cushion
Amazon