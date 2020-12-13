When you're dealing with a tiny human who hasn't quite mastered the art of eating, a high chair that's a breeze to clean is an invaluable asset. When you're shopping, keep in mind that the best easy-to-clean high chairs are made with materials that can be wiped with a damp cloth, like wood, vinyl, and leatherette, and they have detachable trays that can be put in the dishwasher. Plus, many of them have removable seat pads and straps that can be machine washed.

As you're shopping, consider these things:

Removable parts: A high chair that has removable parts is crucial to the cleaning process, making it significantly easier to reach tight corners where crumbs might be hiding. Plus, a detachable, dishwasher-safe tray will speed up the amount of time you spend on post-meal cleanup.

While many seat pads and straps are detachable and machine-washable, it's worth looking for materials that are easy to wipe clean in between laundry days like leatherette, vinyl, and wood. Another piece of advice: Steer clear of chairs that have lots of nooks and crannies where food can get stuck in tiny corners. (Been there, had the sore fingers from scrubbing to prove it.) Versatility: Wheels can make it easy to roll the chair right up to the kitchen table — and they lock when you need them too — while a foldable design lets you store it out of the way in between meal times, which is perfect for kitchens and dining rooms that are tight on space. And since babies grow quickly, you may also want to consider a chair with height-adjustable settings, or one that transforms into a toddler booster seat. (And for the ultimate return on investment, you might even opt for a high chair that shape-shifts its way into an adult-size chair.)

Below, I’ve rounded up the best easy-to-clean high chairs that'll make mealtime — and post mealtime cleanup — a cinch.

1. The Overall Best

A hit with reviewers, the Graco Blossom high chair has more than 5,000 reviews and has earned a rare 4.8-star overall rating. The removable tray is dishwasher-safe, and the removable leatherette seat pad and cloths straps are machine-washable and easy to wipe clean between laundry days, too. The chair boasts six adjustable height settings and three reclining positions, as well as wheels that lock in place, so you can bring it right up to the table. Plus, this non-foldable option is designed to keep up with your child as they grow: It comes with a booster seat that can be strapped to an adult chair, and the chair insert can be removed so that the base can be used as an elevated chair for kids up to 40 pounds.

Weight limits: 40 pounds (high chair), 60 pounds (booster seat)

Available colors: 8

According to one reviewer: “I love this. The seat and the insert both wipe clean easily, and the insert can go in the washing machine. I can easily roll it from room to room, which is great so baby can watch me cook or do dishes in the kitchen. It's very sturdy. Easy to assemble. Looking forward to using this for many years."

2. The Runner-Up — A Cheaper Option With Less Adjustability

If you like the above option but are looking to save a little money, the Ingenuity SmartClean high chair is your best bet. Like the Graco chair, it's versatile, with a chair insert that doubles as a booster seat and a base that doubles as a little kid chair. Plus, it's easy to wipe clean and boasts a removable and dishwasher-safe tray, as well as a detachable leatherette seat and straps that can be machine-washed. The wheels let you pull it up to the table, and since the back two lock, the chair will stay securely in place. The only drawbacks? It can only be reclined into two positions, it doesn't fold up, and it's not height-adjustable.

Weight limit: 50 pounds (configuration not specified)

Available colors: 2

According to one reviewer: "I spent so much time trying to find a highchair that cleans completely. I almost purchased a different highchair that’s would’ve cost around $300 and it doesn’t even come close to this. This is it! I love the fact that everything can be wiped clean."

3. A Wooden High Chair That Grows With Baby

Another highly rated option, this high chair is the priciest item on the list, but your baby will be able to use it from 6 months all the way to adulthood (really), making it a worthy investment. Made from sustainably harvested beech wood, it features a foot rest and seat that are both height-adjustable (but not recline-adjustable), and once your toddler becomes a big kid, the foot rest transforms into the seat of an adult-size chair that can withstand up to 250 pounds. The tray cover is removable and dishwasher-safe, and the wooden surfaces are easy to wipe clean, as is the seat cushion, which is made from waterproof and stain-resistant vinyl. Two downsides: There are no wheels, so it's a little less portable, and it doesn't fold for storage.

Weight limit: 250 pounds (adult chair), high chair weight limit not specified

Available colors: 5

According to one reviewer: “This high chair is amazingly easy to clean. I have had the conventional high chairs (and just as expensive as this chair) but it had so many nooks and crannies to clean food out of... a headache.”

4. A Modern High Chair With Adjustable Legs

Made from natural beech wood that's easy to wipe clean, this high chair boasts a sleek, minimalist design, and the leatherette seat pad and straps can be removed and machine-washed — although it's easy to wipe with a cloth, too. It features two removable and dishwasher-safe trays that nest on top of each other, so you'll always have a clean one on hand. The foot rests can be removed as your child grows, and you can also lower the legs, so your child can use it as a kid-sized chair. Keep in mind, though, that the seat itself is not adjustable, it doesn't fold down, and there are no wheels.

Weight limits: 35 pounds (high chair), 60 pounds (with legs lowered)

Available colors: 5

According to one reviewer: “The detachable top tray makes clean up a breeze. The soft seat cover/shoulder shields are easy to wipe clean too. I am looking forward to using this as a toddler chair with our skip hop activity center that turns into a toddler table.”

5. A Budget-Friendly Foldable High Chair

This foldable high chair is a budget-friendly option that's garnered more than 2,000 reviews and an impressive 4.7-star rating overall. Made from durable plastic and steel that's easy to wipe clean, it features a removable and dishwasher-safe tray, plus a removable seat pad and straps that can be machine washed. There are six adjustable height levels, and the seat that can be reclined in three positions, but there are no wheels. And although it's a space-saving portable option that folds down, reviewers are pleased with how sturdy it is.

Weight limit: 40 pounds

Available colors: 1

According to one reviewer: “We absolutely love these high chairs! [...] The material is soft and machine washable and they are very comfortable and stable which is what I need because my boys are huge and are 11 months old so they can get quite rough in them."

6. A Design-Forward High Chair With Easy-To-Clean Surfaces

If you prefer not to deal with machine-washing seat pads, check out this Stokke high chair made from easy-to-wipe-clean wood and plastic. The tray is removable and dishwasher-safe, and the harness is detachable and can be machine washed after particularly messy feedings. The foot plates are adjustable and the wide curves of the chair mean crumbs won't get lost in any tight corners. Plus, this option comes in design-conscious colors like clover green, sunny coral, and cloud gray. The only downsides? No seat adjustments and no wheels.

Weight limits not listed, but manufacturer recommends for children up to 3 years

Available colors: 4

According to one reviewer: “I love this high-chair! It’s easy to clean. The tray can go in the dishwasher. It’s very sturdy and looks cute. Baby seems very secure in the seat and the straps are machine washable."