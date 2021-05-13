Shopping

toddler girl in a bathing suit
Ruffle Butts

Check Out The Cutest Baby Swimsuits From Old Navy, Hanna Andersson, & More

Get ready to make a splash.

by Grace Gallagher

With their floppy sun hats and sandy faces, there are few things cuter than babies at the beach. But between wriggling them into a swim diaper and slathering on sunscreen, getting your little one ready for a day in the sun can be less than adorable. These bathing suits for babies are cute, comfy, and best of all they’re easy to get on and off, because there’s nothing quite like a blow out at the beach.

With longer zippers, snaps on the in-seams, and fabrics with UPF protection, (which helps to block ultraviolet rays but isn’t a substitute for SPF), you’ll actually be excited to take your baby to the beach or the pool (at the least before the first meltdown hits).

From tie-dye to popsicles, stars to stripes or even dinos and tropical birds, these cute bathing suits, swim trunks, and rash guards (and even a hooded towel) are all made for babies under a year old — an age that can be surprisingly difficult to find a functional suit.

Oh and three of the swimsuits on this list are under $15 (one is literally $5) if you can resist a deal. Read on for the best swimsuits for your beach-bound babe (and if you’re planning to breastfeed beachside, don’t forget to snag a nursing bathing suit for you too).

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1

A Printed One Piece

Printed Zip-Front Rashguard One-Piece Swimsuit for Baby
Old Navy

Available In Sizes 0-3M -18-24M

This crewneck rashguard suit has long sleeves plus UPF 50 to help give extra protection from the sun (in addition to SPF, of course). The ruffle leg openings add a cute detail and the extra long zip makes it easier to wrangle your baby in and out of this one.

2

Dino Swim Trunks

Starboard Paintbox Dino Swim Trunks
Mini Boden

Available In Sizes 3-6M - 2-3Y

Dinosaur lovers will be roaring to get to the beach in the cute suit from Boden. The fabric provides UPF 50+ protection and it’s lined in cotton, plus the bright colors will mean your little one is easy to spot.

3

A Fruit-Printed One Piece

Yellow Apple Swimsuit
H&M

Available in sizes 4-6M- 4T

If muted colors are more your style (and your baby doesn’t have an opinion yet) these cute suit is soft pink and mustard is a departure from some of the brighter options out there. It’s made of a stretchy and soft polyester elastane blend.

4

A Rainbow Swimsuit

Rainbow Swimsuit
Cozy N Cute Kids Boutique

Available In Sizes 12M-4T

Rainbows and ruffles combine in this adorable one-piece swimsuit. The thicker straps are comfy and won’t easily slide down, just note that this one doesn’t have a snap closure.

5

A Striped Rashguard Suit

Sunblock Rash Guard Suit
Hanna Andersson

Available In Sizes 0-3M- 3T

Made of fast-drying nylon and spandex this suit is stretchy and comfortable, plus it’s OEKO-TEX (meanings it’s tested and proven to be free of harmful substances). I love that this suit is totally unisex and it has built-in sun and chlorine protection. This style comes in tons of cute prints too.

6

A Bathing Suit With A Snap Closure

Mott50 Mini Taylor Baby LS Sunsuit
Maisonette

Available In Sizes 0-6M - 12-24M

This suit is genius because, like a onesie, it has snap closures along the inseam to make diaper changes a whole lot easier (especially when your baby is squirming in a wet bathing suit). It has a longer zip front too, and is certified UPF 50.

7

A Tropical Print Bathing Suit

Lucinda Ruffle Swimsuit
Cotton: On

Available In Sizes 3-6M - 18-24M

Turn the pool into a tropical paradise with this cute ruffle-detail swimsuit for babies. It’s made of a polyester elastane blend for plenty of stretch, just note that this one does not have any built-in sun protection.

8

A Rashguard, Trunk & Towel Set

2-Pack Rashguard & Towel Set
Carter's

Available In Sizes 3M-24M

You’ll get swim trunks, a rashguard, and a hooded towel for your little beach-bound tiger. The elastic waistband offers a comfy fit, and the set has 50+ sun protection

9

A Popsicle-Print Baby Swimsuit

Carter's Baby Girls' Popsicle Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit
Target

Available In Sizes 3M-9M

The ice cream print on the one-piece for babies is oh-so summery and cute (and you’ll want a popsicle every time you see it). There’s built-in sun protection, snaps for diaper changing, and a sweet bow-detail on the back.

10

A Baby Bikini

Floating Animal Stripe Baby Bikini
Royal Babies & Tots

Yes you really can get a cute two-piece for about the cost of an iced cold brew. This cute mixed print suit features nautical stripes paired with a llama print, plus it has adjustable straps.

11

A Rashguard & Swim Cap For Babies

BONVERANO Baby UV Swimsuit
Amazon

Available In Sizes 3-6M -18-24M

You’ll get starry-eyed every time you see your baby in this cute one-piece that comes with a swim cap. Because of it’s tight fit, it’s a great choice if your little one will actually be “swimming” in the water, maybe in a baby swim class or with a parent.

12

A Tie-Dye Rashguard Suit

Baby Recycled Tie-Dye Print Shorty Swim One-Piece
Gap

Available In Sizes 0-6M - 18-24M

Get your baby in on the tie-dye trend with this suit that’s made with 82% recycled polyester with UV protection. The groovy print is cute and beachy, and the snap inseam and zip makes this easy when it’s changing time.

13

A Two-Piece Ruffle Swimsuit

Tropical Flamingo Long Sleeve Zipper Rash Guard Bikini
Ruffle Butts

Available In Sizes 3-6M -10Y

You get the look of a one-piece but the diaper-changing ease of a two piece with this long-sleeved rash guard and bottom from Ruffle Butts. As the name suggests, the bottom has a ruffled back, plus the fabric has UPF 50+ protection, and you can get it monogrammed for another $7.99.