Check Out The Cutest Baby Swimsuits From Old Navy, Hanna Andersson, & More

With their floppy sun hats and sandy faces, there are few things cuter than babies at the beach. But between wriggling them into a swim diaper and slathering on sunscreen, getting your little one ready for a day in the sun can be less than adorable. These bathing suits for babies are cute, comfy, and best of all they’re easy to get on and off, because there’s nothing quite like a blow out at the beach.

With longer zippers, snaps on the in-seams, and fabrics with UPF protection, (which helps to block ultraviolet rays but isn’t a substitute for SPF), you’ll actually be excited to take your baby to the beach or the pool (at the least before the first meltdown hits).

From tie-dye to popsicles, stars to stripes or even dinos and tropical birds, these cute bathing suits, swim trunks, and rash guards (and even a hooded towel) are all made for babies under a year old — an age that can be surprisingly difficult to find a functional suit.

Oh and three of the swimsuits on this list are under $15 (one is literally $5) if you can resist a deal. Read on for the best swimsuits for your beach-bound babe (and if you’re planning to breastfeed beachside, don’t forget to snag a nursing bathing suit for you too).

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 A Printed One Piece Printed Zip-Front Rashguard One-Piece Swimsuit for Baby Old Navy Available In Sizes 0-3M -18-24M $18 $22.99 see on old navy This crewneck rashguard suit has long sleeves plus UPF 50 to help give extra protection from the sun (in addition to SPF, of course). The ruffle leg openings add a cute detail and the extra long zip makes it easier to wrangle your baby in and out of this one.

2 Dino Swim Trunks Starboard Paintbox Dino Swim Trunks Mini Boden Available In Sizes 3-6M - 2-3Y $24 see on boden Dinosaur lovers will be roaring to get to the beach in the cute suit from Boden. The fabric provides UPF 50+ protection and it’s lined in cotton, plus the bright colors will mean your little one is easy to spot.

3 A Fruit-Printed One Piece Yellow Apple Swimsuit H&M Available in sizes 4-6M- 4T $14.99 see on h&m If muted colors are more your style (and your baby doesn’t have an opinion yet) these cute suit is soft pink and mustard is a departure from some of the brighter options out there. It’s made of a stretchy and soft polyester elastane blend.

4 A Rainbow Swimsuit Rainbow Swimsuit Cozy N Cute Kids Boutique Available In Sizes 12M-4T $19.99 see on cozy n cute kids boutique Rainbows and ruffles combine in this adorable one-piece swimsuit. The thicker straps are comfy and won’t easily slide down, just note that this one doesn’t have a snap closure.

5 A Striped Rashguard Suit Sunblock Rash Guard Suit Hanna Andersson Available In Sizes 0-3M- 3T $26.40 $44 see on hanna andersson Made of fast-drying nylon and spandex this suit is stretchy and comfortable, plus it’s OEKO-TEX (meanings it’s tested and proven to be free of harmful substances). I love that this suit is totally unisex and it has built-in sun and chlorine protection. This style comes in tons of cute prints too.

6 A Bathing Suit With A Snap Closure Mott50 Mini Taylor Baby LS Sunsuit Maisonette Available In Sizes 0-6M - 12-24M $44 see on maisonette This suit is genius because, like a onesie, it has snap closures along the inseam to make diaper changes a whole lot easier (especially when your baby is squirming in a wet bathing suit). It has a longer zip front too, and is certified UPF 50.

7 A Tropical Print Bathing Suit Lucinda Ruffle Swimsuit Cotton: On Available In Sizes 3-6M - 18-24M $19.99 see on cotton: on Turn the pool into a tropical paradise with this cute ruffle-detail swimsuit for babies. It’s made of a polyester elastane blend for plenty of stretch, just note that this one does not have any built-in sun protection.

8 A Rashguard, Trunk & Towel Set 2-Pack Rashguard & Towel Set Carter's Available In Sizes 3M-24M $35 $70 see on carter's You’ll get swim trunks, a rashguard, and a hooded towel for your little beach-bound tiger. The elastic waistband offers a comfy fit, and the set has 50+ sun protection

9 A Popsicle-Print Baby Swimsuit Carter's Baby Girls' Popsicle Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit Target Available In Sizes 3M-9M $11.99 see on target The ice cream print on the one-piece for babies is oh-so summery and cute (and you’ll want a popsicle every time you see it). There’s built-in sun protection, snaps for diaper changing, and a sweet bow-detail on the back.

10 A Baby Bikini Floating Animal Stripe Baby Bikini Royal Babies & Tots $5 $20 see on royal babies & tots Yes you really can get a cute two-piece for about the cost of an iced cold brew. This cute mixed print suit features nautical stripes paired with a llama print, plus it has adjustable straps.

11 A Rashguard & Swim Cap For Babies BONVERANO Baby UV Swimsuit Amazon Available In Sizes 3-6M -18-24M $20.99 see on amazon You’ll get starry-eyed every time you see your baby in this cute one-piece that comes with a swim cap. Because of it’s tight fit, it’s a great choice if your little one will actually be “swimming” in the water, maybe in a baby swim class or with a parent.

12 A Tie-Dye Rashguard Suit Baby Recycled Tie-Dye Print Shorty Swim One-Piece Gap Available In Sizes 0-6M - 18-24M $29.95 see on gap Get your baby in on the tie-dye trend with this suit that’s made with 82% recycled polyester with UV protection. The groovy print is cute and beachy, and the snap inseam and zip makes this easy when it’s changing time.