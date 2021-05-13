Check Out The Cutest Baby Swimsuits From Old Navy, Hanna Andersson, & More

With their floppy sun hats and sandy faces, there are few things cuter than babies at the beach. But between wriggling them into a swim diaper and slathering on sunscreen, getting your little one ready for a day in the sun can be less than adorable. These bathing suits for babies are cute, comfy, and best of all they’re easy to get on and off, because there’s nothing quite like a blow out at the beach.
With longer zippers, snaps on the in-seams, and fabrics with UPF protection, (which helps to block ultraviolet rays but isn’t a substitute for SPF), you’ll actually be excited to take your baby to the beach or the pool (at the least before the first meltdown hits).
From tie-dye to popsicles, stars to stripes or even dinos and tropical birds, these cute bathing suits, swim trunks, and rash guards (and even a hooded towel) are all made for babies under a year old — an age that can be surprisingly difficult to find a functional suit.
Oh and three of the swimsuits on this list are under $15 (one is literally $5) if you can resist a deal. Read on for the best swimsuits for your beach-bound babe (and if you’re planning to breastfeed beachside, don’t forget to snag a nursing bathing suit for you too).
