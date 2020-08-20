These 19 Swimsuits Make Nursing At The Pool So Easy

As anyone who’s ever tried to wriggle out of a one-piece bathing suit in a public bathroom already knows, bathing suits aren’t typically designed with comfort or discretion in mind. This reality only gets more pronounced when you’re trying to breastfeed at the beach or pool, but the best nursing swimsuits take the stress out of feeding your baby waterside.

With these comfy nursing suits, you won’t need to sit in a gross bathroom or try to cover yourself with a towel. They’re designed for nursing comfortably, and they won’t require you to fully take off your top (because there’s nothing worse than peeling off a wet bathing suit). From hidden panels to deep V-necks, overlays, and clip-down straps, these suits are designed with new moms in mind. You’ll find bikini tops you can pair with shorts or a bottom you already have, and plenty of one-pieces in both solids and prints. Many of them also have space for breast pads or are double-layered, so leaks are no biggie.

So if you’re planning to soak up all of summer outside this year, know that breastfeeding can be relaxing and enjoyable, even in a bathing suit.

1 Nursing Bathing Suit Tankini Top, Black Nursing Bathing Suit Tankini Top, Black Nursing Queen Available in sizes S-1X $36.99 See on Nursing Queen If you already have a pair of bikini bottoms, you can snag this bathing suit tankini top. You’ll have easy nursing access, thanks to an extra layer that lifts up to breastfeed fast and easy. The top is a true-to-size fit, but if you’re in between sizes, you should order the next size up.

2 A Nursing Bikini Top Jojo Bikini Top Moloco Available In Sizes XS-L $128 Description: This looks just like a standard bikini top, but it has a hidden nursing panel so you don’t have to show your full boob to feed your baby. Because this is sold as just a top, you can mix-and-match with any existing bottoms you have, or buy the coordinating bikini bottom from Moloco.

3 One Piece Nursing Swimsuit UPF 50+ One Piece Nursing Swimsuit UPF 50+ Motherhood Available in sizes XS-L $73.50 $98 See on Motherhood If you’re looking for a nursing swimsuit that looks, feels, and functions like your nursing bra, this is it. Featuring spaghetti straps and a cross back design, clips on either side allow for nursing. You can even put in removable breast pads in case of leaks. It’s machine washable, made from nylon and spandex, and specifically meant for postpartum water wear.

4 Nursing Swimsuit For Breastfeeding Nursing Swimsuit For Breastfeeding Etsy Available in sizes XS-3X $40.99 See on Etsy Your fellow beachgoers will never know that this tankini top actually does double duty as a nursing swimsuit, too. From Etsy seller NursingQueenClothing, the swimsuit top keeps your tummy covered while you nurse. Underneath the top layer is a criss-cross design that can be pulled aside to breastfeed. The top also has an adjustable back clip so that you can get the right fit for your figure.

5 A Henley Bathing Suit The Malibu Andie Available In Sizes XS-XXL $95 While not technically billed as a nursing bathing suit, this henley style suit makes breastfeeding a breeze, just like your favorite button-up shirt. It’s available in several fabrics too, like flat, ribbed, sustainable eco,and more, so you get to decide what’s right for you.

6 Latched Mama Peplum Nursing Swim Tank Peplum Nursing Swim Tank Latched Mama Available in sizes XS-3X $56 See on Latched Mama The Peplum Nursing Tank from Latched Mama has built-in cups that provide support for your boobs, while clips can be to allow for a quick nursing sesh. And no one will know that this swimsuit is made for new mamas, since the straps are wider with a bow detail to cover the clips, too. Plus, the peplum skirt offers additional coverage for your bottom.

7 Oceanlily Women’s Breastfeeding Swimsuit Oceanlily Women’s Breastfeeding Swimsuit Amazon Available in sizes S-XXL $24.50 See on Amazon This one-piece swimsuit from Oceanlily (which can be worn during pregnancy, too) has a built-in sports bra, and adjustable straps to keep your suit from slipping. A top panel lifts up to reveal a bottom layer that can be adjusted for nursing without anyone noticing. It comes in both solid colors and a jungle print for those times when you’re feeling fierce.

8 A Plunge Neck Bathing Suit Peek & Beau Maternity Exclusive Scallop Swimsuit Asos Available In Sizes 6-14 $56 Description: A maternity suit that’s designed to go from bump to baby, this polka dot pattern is a fun alternative to basic black and the scalloped plunged neck makes it easy to breastfeed without having to fully wriggle out of your suit.

9 An Overlay Swimsuit Maternity & Postpartum Gathered Nursing Swim Tank Latched Mama Available In Sizes XS-3X $54 This full-length nursing swim top can pair with any bikini bottom. It has comfortable gathered sides plus an overlay you can pull up to reveal a deep V-neck, making nursing at the beach or the pool easy and discrete.

10 Neon Delight Infinity Swimsuit Neon Delight Infinity Swimsuit, FoxxiLadi Etsy Available in sizes S - 3XL $65 See on Etsy You won't have any problem (ahem) getting to your girls in this super bright swimsuit from Etsy seller FoxxiLadi. The high-waisted swimsuit offers tummy coverage, while the top straps can be desinged in multiple styles, even allowing for easy breastfeeding. And with its full bottom cut, you won't have to worry about your butt being on display.

11 Nursing Swimsuit Top Nursing Swimsuit Top, CrunchyLoveCo Etsy Available in custom sizes - just send your measurements $39.95 See on Etsy You’ll be loving lake life with this floral swimsuit top. Etsy seller CrunchyLoveCo says you can use this swim bra for breastfeeding postpartum, but with its breathable swimsuit material, it is also ideal for water births, too. And since it doesn’t have underwire or clasps to contend with, you’ll be able to nurse quickly, thanks to its classic crossover design.

12 Maternity To Nursing Bikini Top Maternity To Nursing Bikini Top, BikiniMamas Etsy Available in sizes L-1X $30 See on Etsy This bikini top from Etsy seller BikiniMamas boasts boob support while you’re breastfeeding. You can start nursing right away, thanks to the convenient nursing clips that allow you to do it with one hand. The bikini’s straps are adjustable so that you feel supported and comfortable while you’re playing at the pool. It comes in solids such as black and pink, as well as black and white or turquoise polka dots.

13 Ruffled Maternity One Piece Swimsuit UPF 50+ Ruffled Maternity One Piece Swimsuit UPF 50+ A Pea in the Pod Available in sizes XS-L $73.50 $98 See on A Pea in the Pod If you’re looking to make the most out of your maternity swimsuit, this one from A Pea in the Pod can help you when you want to nurse your newborn. The deep V neckline would make breastfeeding less challenging; all you need to do is move the front panel to the side to nurse. It has side ruching and ruffles to make the swimsuit sexy yet pretty practical, too. The swimsuit is made from nylon and spandex, and can be easily washed in the laundry or dry cleaned.

14 A Striped Maternity Bathing Suit Rib Knit Striped Maternity One Piece Swimsuit A Pea In The Pod Available In Sizes XS-L $73.50 $98 Description: This bathing suit is technically maternity, but the deep V makes it a great option for breastfeeding, too. It has removable pads and adjustable straps so it works as your body changes.

15 A Bathing Suit With Clip Down Straps One Piece Nursing Swimsuit UPF 50+ A Pea In The Pod Available In Sizes S,M $27.59 $68.97 At first glance this just looks like a chic black one-piece, but the knots in the straps actually hide clips that unclip like your favorite nursing bra. The straps are criss-crossed in the back, the sides are ruched, and the fabric has built-in sun protection (but don’t skip the SPF!).

16 Movemama Nursing One Piece Halter Swimsuit Movemama Nursing One Piece Halter Swimsuit Amazon Available in sizes S-XL $59 See on Amazon No one will notice the nursing clips on this swimsuit that comes from Movemama. Removable pads are already included to soak up any, um, spills, and the suit has supportive gathering to keep your girls in place. The suit runs slightly small, so if you think you might need a bigger size, order up.

17 Latched Mama Asymmetrical Nursing Swim Tank Asymmetrical Nursing Swim Tank Latched Mama Available in sizes XS-3X $58 See on Latched Mama Be the nursing knockout on the beach with this peppy printed breastfeeding swimsuit from Latched Mama. The asymmetrical design cleverly hides a panel that you’ll lift up to breastfeed your little one. The skirt gives you extra coverage to make you feel more comfortable.

18 A Crossover Nursing Bikini Top CrunchyLoveCo Nursing Swim Top Etsy Made To Order $39.95 A custom made swim top specifically for breastfeeding that won’t break the bank, this cute top has a crossover style and can double as a bra depending on your needs. It’s available in three fun prints and a solid black.