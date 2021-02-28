Along with a new baby, a new schedule, and a new sense of responsibility, becoming a mom is going to require some new bras, especially if you’re planning to nurse or pump. The best nursing and pumping bras are supportive yet comfortable, easy to get in and out of, and conveniently accommodate access for Bebe or various parts of a breast pump (ideally hands-free so you’re able to scroll, snooze, or read as you pump). Good news: many of the nursing bras available now are actually cute (even comfy lace is not out of the question), so you feel like you’re wearing something pretty as opposed to a bulky contraption.

So much of pregnancy is mysterious, but here’s a universal truth: the pregnancy and the post-partum period will change your boobs. You can shove most of those cute little bralettes and bandeau bras into the back of the drawer for now. While you’re breastfeeding, you’ll need one of these nursing and pumping bras that are soft enough to sleep in (because you’ll be dozing in a bra a lot) and that allow you one-handed, unbridled access to that "liquid gold." On this list you’ll find wireless bras, seamless bras, racerbacks, sports bras, and underwire bras, all designed with nursing and pumping in mind.

1 A Nursing Bra With Underwire 24/7™ Classic Nursing Bra ThirdLove Available In Sizes A-I $65 see on thirdlove Sometimes you'll need a nursing-friendly underwire bra to get the support you want. This tag-free nylon bra has thin memory foam cups for comfy coverage and easy clip-down straps for breastfeeding or pumping on-the-go.

2 A Bra For Hands-Free Pumping Multitasking Maternity Bra Motherfigure Available In Sizes S-XXL $38 see on motherfigure And sometimes you do not want an underwire! Made of soft and yet stretchy but still supportive material, this bra works for everyday, whether or not you're pumping. It pulls down for easy hands-free pumping (so you close your eyes, or scroll as you pump), plus it's underwire-free and designed to fit the nursing pad of your choice.

3 An Everyday Pumping & Nursing Bra The Do Anything Bra Bodily Available In Sizes XS-XXL $58 SEE ON BODILY This nursing and pumping bra was designed in collaboration with a lactation consult so it's functional, yet stylish and comfortable. It supports hands-free pumping (meaning it's stretchy but supportive enough to hold pumping parts on its own). It comes in black, too.

4 A Nursing & Pumping Lacey Bralette Ella Maternity Nursing & Pumping Bralette Davin & Adley Available In Sizes S-2X $69 see on Davin & Adley Nursing bras don't have to be blah. This lacey bralette is actually very supportive with its stretchy jersey fabric and racerback. The magnetic nursing clasps easily twist to release, but you don't have to worry about them popping open unexpectedly.

5 A Racerback Maternity & Nursing Bra Seamless Racerback Maternity & Nursing Bra A Pea In The Pod Available In Sizes S-XL $42 SEE ON A PEA IN THE POD This racerback bra is comfy and supportive enough to take you from a spin class to nursing. It's machine washable with removable pads and clip-down straps. You can stock up, too, because currently if you buy three bras, you'll get one free.

6 An Organic Cotton Nursing Bra Organic Cotton Nursing & Sleep Bra Kindred Bravely Available In Sizes S-XXL Busty $32.99 see on kindred bravely This organic cotton bra feels buttery soft against the skin and it's wire-free, yet supportive, thanks to the crossover style. It has straightforward pull-aside nursing access and double-layered cups. It's so comfy you'll want to wear it even after you stop nursing.

7 A Seamless Nursing Bra Auden™ Women's Nursing Seamless Bra Target Available In Sizes XS-XL $16.99 see on target If you've ever worn seamless undies or bras, you know there's no going back once you experience that level of comfort. This one gives a smooth silhouette with six hook-and-eye settings in the back to accommodate fluctuating breasts. The straps can be worn straight down the back or criss-crossed and it has clip-down straps.

8 A Nursing Bra That Molds To Your Shape Bravado Body Silk Seamless Nursing Bra Mom 2 Be Maternity Available In Sizes S-2X $49.98 SEE ON MOM 2 BE MATERNITY This soft, stretchy, and seamless bra is made of supportive and cozy four-way stretch fabric. It has removable foam inserts, clip-down straps, and a hook-and-eye closure for a more customizable size.

9 A Sports Bra You Can Nurse In MAMA Nursing Bra H&M Available In Sizes XS-XXL $24.99 see on h&m Whether you're working up a sweat on the treadmill, or just like to feel supported all day, a sports bra is always a good choice, except they can be really hard to wriggle out of when it's time to feed or pump. This one, made of polyester, elastane, and mesh, is specifically designed for nursing with its clip-down straps and room for nursing pads.

10 A Leak-Proof Nursing Bra Leakproof Nursing Bra Knix Available In Sizes 1-8+ (32A-42G) $55 SEE ON KNIX The stretch fabric on this comfy bra adjusts with your body, and the leak-proof technology makes it so that you don't have to worry about milk stains or wet spots on your clothes as you go about your day. You can unclip the straps with one hand, which is convenient when you have a hungry baby in the other one!

11 A Supportive, Hands-Free Pumping Bra Freedom Pump Bra Hot Milk Collective Available In Sizes 32C-38I $59.99 SEE ON HOT MILK LINGERIE Designed to fit most major pumps, this wire-free bra has cups that pull to the side, plus magnetic straps for simple unclipping. It converts to a criss-cross back and fits true to size.