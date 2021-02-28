Along with a new baby, a new schedule, and a new sense of responsibility, becoming a mom is going to require some new bras, especially if you’re planning to nurse or pump. The
best nursing and pumping bras are supportive yet comfortable, easy to get in and out of, and conveniently accommodate access for Bebe or various parts of a breast pump (ideally hands-free so you’re able to scroll, snooze, or read as you pump). Good news: many of the nursing bras available now are actually cute (even comfy lace is not out of the question), so you feel like you’re wearing something pretty as opposed to a bulky contraption.
So much of pregnancy is mysterious, but here’s a universal truth: the pregnancy and the post-partum period
will change your boobs. You can shove most of those cute little bralettes and bandeau bras into the back of the drawer for now. While you’re breastfeeding, you’ll need one of these nursing and pumping bras that are soft enough to sleep in (because you’ll be dozing in a bra a lot) and that allow you one-handed, unbridled access to that "liquid gold." On this list you’ll find wireless bras, seamless bras, racerbacks, sports bras, and underwire bras, all designed with nursing and pumping in mind. 1 A Nursing Bra With Underwire
Sometimes you'll need a nursing-friendly underwire bra to get the support you want. This tag-free nylon bra has thin memory foam cups for comfy coverage and easy clip-down straps for breastfeeding or pumping on-the-go.
2 A Bra For Hands-Free Pumping
And sometimes you do not want an underwire! Made of soft and yet stretchy but still supportive material, this bra works for everyday, whether or not you're pumping. It pulls down for easy hands-free pumping (so you close your eyes, or scroll as you pump), plus it's underwire-free and designed to fit the nursing pad of your choice.
3 An Everyday Pumping & Nursing Bra
This nursing and pumping bra was designed in collaboration with a lactation consult so it's functional, yet stylish and comfortable. It supports hands-free pumping (meaning it's stretchy but supportive enough to hold pumping parts on its own). It comes in black, too.
4 A Nursing & Pumping Lacey Bralette
Nursing bras don't have to be blah. This lacey bralette is actually very supportive with its stretchy jersey fabric and racerback. The magnetic nursing clasps easily twist to release, but you don't have to worry about them popping open unexpectedly.
5 A Racerback Maternity & Nursing Bra
This racerback bra is comfy and supportive enough to take you from a spin class to nursing. It's machine washable with removable pads and clip-down straps. You can stock up, too, because currently if you buy three bras, you'll get one free.
6 An Organic Cotton Nursing Bra
This organic cotton bra feels buttery soft against the skin and it's wire-free, yet supportive, thanks to the crossover style. It has straightforward pull-aside nursing access and double-layered cups. It's so comfy you'll want to wear it even after you stop nursing.
7 A Seamless Nursing Bra
If you've ever worn seamless undies or bras, you know there's no going back once you experience that level of comfort. This one gives a smooth silhouette with six hook-and-eye settings in the back to accommodate fluctuating breasts. The straps can be worn straight down the back or criss-crossed and it has clip-down straps.
8 A Nursing Bra That Molds To Your Shape
This soft, stretchy, and seamless bra is made of supportive and cozy four-way stretch fabric. It has removable foam inserts, clip-down straps, and a hook-and-eye closure for a more customizable size.
9 A Sports Bra You Can Nurse In
Whether you're working up a sweat on the treadmill, or just like to feel supported all day, a sports bra is always a good choice, except they can be really hard to wriggle out of when it's time to feed or pump. This one, made of polyester, elastane, and mesh, is specifically designed for nursing with its clip-down straps and room for nursing pads.
10 A Leak-Proof Nursing Bra
The stretch fabric on this comfy bra adjusts with your body, and the leak-proof technology makes it so that you don't have to worry about milk stains or wet spots on your clothes as you go about your day. You can unclip the straps with one hand, which is convenient when you have a hungry baby in the other one!
11 A Supportive, Hands-Free Pumping Bra
Designed to fit most major pumps, this wire-free bra has cups that pull to the side, plus magnetic straps for simple unclipping. It converts to a criss-cross back and fits true to size.
12 An Adjustable Hands-Free Pumping Bra That's An Amazon Bestseller
This adjustable pumping bra accommodates a wide range of bra sizes thanks to the velcro "latch" on the back and the front zip and removable straps allow you to easily wrap it over your chest without having to remove the entire top half of your wardrobe. Over 11,000 fans have given it 5 stars on Amazon, which speaks volumes about how happy purchasers are with this product.