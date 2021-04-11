When breastfeeding your child, the best nursing tank tops allow for easy access for feeds and are super comfortable to wear. The best ones will also have adjustable straps for a good fit, and will be easy to wash, ideally in the washing machine, since nursing can be messy. Nursing tanks come in a number of different styles, and choosing between them is all about what you find most comfortable to nurse in and wear in general:

Clip-down nursing tanks have clips on the straps that, when undone, allow you to fold down the panel for your feeding session.

have clips on the straps that, when undone, allow you to fold down the panel for your feeding session. Pull-down nursing tanks don’t require you to mess with any clips or panels — just pull them to the side or down for nursing.

don’t require you to mess with any clips or panels — just pull them to the side or down for nursing. Double-layered nursing tanks have a layer that you pull up and another layer that you pull down to breastfeed. While this style can be a bit more tricky to maneuver, it typically exposes less skin, in case that’s a consideration of yours.

If you plan on pumping in addition to breastfeeding your baby, some nursing tank tops are designed for you to do both, with dual functionality clips that can hold your flanges securely in place — hands-free, of course! — and allow you access for nursing, too. Other features that might interest you include a built-in bra for added support, or integrated pouches that hold nursing pads — a helpful add-on, particularly for nighttime.

As with any item of clothing, you’ll want to pay attention to the fabric that the nursing tank tops are made from in order to ensure your comfort. Cotton is a common option since it’s super soft and breathable, while synthetics like nylon or polyester are quite durable and can wick moisture when you sweat. Oftentimes, nursing tank tops feature spandex for some stretch, too.

These six nursing tank tops are all highly functional and comfortable, with thousands of positive reviews backing them up.

1. A Fan-Favorite Clip-Down Nursing Tank Top With A Built-In Bra

With more than 3,000 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.3-star rating overall, this nursing tank top from Motherhood Maternity is popular among reviewers on the site and a personal favorite of mine, since it’s amazingly comfortable. It's also a really versatile clothing piece; wear it on its own when you're warm or layered with other pieces.

Made from a blend of super soft cotton and stretchy spandex, the fitted tank top features a built-in shelf bra for support and adjustable straps that allow you to get a good fit even as your breast size changes. The clip-down style allows for quick access for nursing, and you can rest assured that it'll stay securely closed when not in use.

This pick is machine washable. You can choose from a bunch of colors and some patterns, too.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Obsessed with these tanks! I have ordered at least 5 of them. I’ve worn them throughout my entire pregnancy, and expect to keep wearing them well after giving birth and nursing. They allow easy access, go with every single outfit, and are so comfortable. I cannot [say] enough good [things about these] tanks. I’m sure I’ll be ordering a few more soon."

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

2. A 3-Pack Of Nursing Tank Tops With A Crossover Front

For super easy access for feeding sessions, it truly doesn’t get any simpler than these nursing tank tops from SUIEK, which feature a cross-style front that simply pulls down and out of the way — no messing around with clips, panels, or excess fabric required. Made from 95% cotton and 5% spandex, the tank tops are comfortable yet fitted. The spaghetti straps feature elastic, and they’re adjustable for a secure fit. While this pick doesn’t have a built-in bra, these tops do have pouches for nursing pads to absorb leaks.

These nursing tank tops are sold primarily in three-packs, but also in packs of one, two, and four, with a range of solid and print options available. The tanks also come trimmed with lace, or in a similar design that has thicker straps. Amazon reviewers indicate they hold up well in the washing machine, which is one of the reasons the tanks have a solid 4.3-star overall rating on the site, after more than 2,000 reviews.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I ditched all other nursing tank tops and have stuck with these for over a year. They are sooooo comfy and fit true to size. I seriously wear one every day. I love that there are no clasps and it's just a pull over and go deal. I wear one all day and all night. Comfy to sleep in. Comfy to wear under sweaters in the winter or just around the house in the summer. Comfy with or without a bra, although I prefer them without. amazing. buy these!!"

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

3. A Flowy Double-Layered Nursing Tank Top

Stylish and functional, this tank top from Ekouaer doesn’t look like your typical pick for nursing — it even has an adorable asymmetrical hem — and yet it’s designed to make feeding sessions simple, thanks to its double-layer access. Made from a blend of polyester and spandex, the nursing tank top is excellent for wicking away moisture if you sweat. And the fabric and fit — which is nice and flowy — combine to make this pick super breathable, too. The tank top's spaghetti straps are adjustable to boot.

This pick doesn’t have a built-in bra or a spot for nursing pads. It is machine washable, but the manufacturer indicates that hand-washing is the ideal option.

Choose from a couple of different color and pattern options, and some two-packs, too.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Absolutely LOVE this tank top. I ended up buying more colors because it’s so great. I’m breastfeeding twins and this makes it so comfortable out in public to feed my babies. The material is super soft and comfortable."

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

4. A Tank Top That’s Designed For Pumping & Nursing

There’s nothing more annoying than having to put on a special pumping bra just to have a hands-free session. But luckily, this tank top from Kindred Bravely solves this dilemma since it’s designed for both nursing and pumping sessions. So how it that even possible? Well, the top has a built-in bra and actually features dual-functionality clips; undo the first layer, insert your flanges, and pump away. And for feeds, unclip the nursing layer and you’re good to go — it’s seriously that easy.

The tank top is made from a blend of nylon and spandex, and it has a longer length for a bit of extra coverage. While this pick does have padding, it’s removable if you don’t want to wear it. And adjustable straps allow you to achieve a secure fit.

This tank top is available in two color options — black or beige. It's machine washable, but just be sure to do so on a delicate cycle.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Great fit & comfortable fabric for all day wear. Makes nursing and/or pumping so much easier and eliminates the need for a separate pumping bra. Would definitely consider buying again!"

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

5. A Double-Layered Nursing Tank Top With Thick Straps

With a solid 4.4-star rating overall on Amazon, after more than 1,000 reviews, this nursing tank top from Smallshow is a favorite on the site since it’s lightweight, flowy, and comfortable. Made from a combination of rayon and spandex, this pick has a looser fit for those days when you just can’t be bothered with a skin-tight top. And the double-layer style allows you to be a bit more covered up as you nurse.

This pick features thicker straps for a sleeveless style (however, they’re not adjustable), and is available in a range of patterns and solid-colored options based on your own personal style.

While this nursing tank top doesn’t have a built-in bra or pouches for pads, it is machine washable.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I ended up buying 5 of these shirts so I can easily pump at work. YOU CAN ACCESS BOTH BREASTS AT THE SAME TIME TO PUMP! Very easy to feed baby discretely through the shirt as well. Very comfortable, lightweight, flowing material. Very happy with the product, highly recommend!"

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

6. A Clip-Down Nursing Tank Top For Larger Cup Sizes

Those with a cup size of F or higher will adore this nursing tank top from Kindred Bravely, which is designed specifically to be supportive yet comfortable in the bust. This pick’s true built-in bra features additional fabric in the cups, plus removable padding. Extra-wide straps offer plenty of support, and they're even adjustable.

When it comes to the tank top itself, it's made from a combination of durable and moisture-wicking nylon and stretchy spandex. It’s fitted, with a longer length for more coverage. The clip-down style is great for quick access for feeding sessions.

Choose from two color options — black or gray. This pick is machine washable, but be sure to line dry it so it stays in top shape.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Could literally hug the designer of this tank! I’m a typical shirt size medium but have these gargantuan breastfeeding boobs! Measuring and f/g cup but 34 band. The size large fits sooooo nicely. Provides and insane amount of support and very very very comfortable. Would buy 10 times over. Nothing compares!"