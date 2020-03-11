Once upon a time, pumping your breast milk was something you had to schedule. You were forced to make time during your day (and night) to get out the breast pump, plug it in, and let it do its job. Although you could do things like read, eat, or watch TV, you still were tethered to the machine, which was plugged into the outlet. But no more. Today, there are many battery-operated breast pumps for moms on the go that don’t require you to pencil in an appointment.
Now, you might be wondering how a portable pump works. Basically, batteries replace the need for a cord, and they power the pump, creating a suction so that breast milk is removed from the breast and stored inside. Some pumps still look like regular units in that they might be bigger, but others are so discreet (and quiet!) that you can tuck them into your bra and go about your day with nary a soul noticing that you’re a multitasking mama.
The portable breast pumps below all offer you the ability to pump on your terms, whether it’s during your workday at your desk, in the after-school pickup line, or even shopping for groceries. In short, you’ll be able to express your yourself (and your breast milk) with these battery-operated beauties whenever the need arises.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.