These Smart Bassinets Might Get You A Full Night's Sleep

Everything from phones and watches to thermostats and vacuums are now “smart,” so it makes total sense that you’d invest in smart technology that can help your baby (and therefore you) sleep a little bit longer and more soundly. On this list, you’ll find the best smart bassinets that keep your baby safe and cozy, and also do a little leg-work for you when they wake up fussy but aren’t in need of food.
What makes the bassinets “smart” is that they’re all controllable by an app (or Amazon’s Alexa or Google Home). This means you can set off rocking motions, shushing sounds and other white noise or music, or activate the built-in nightlight without your child seeing you (and decides they want you and only you). Some of the bassinets like the SNOO and the Graco use cry detection technology and will actually react to your baby with a soothing setting so you won’t need to do anything at all.
Typically, bassinets are not recommended past 5 or 6 months, but in those early days when sleep is scarce and you’re feeling a bit delirious, smart bassinets can help everyone get just a little more sleep, which makes for easier days. These bassinets come in a wide range of price points (and some are even rentable by the month) so read on to learn more about these techie lifesavers.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Bassinets supply a safe and cozy place for your newborn to sleep whether they’re in your room or in their own nursery. Smart bassinets take it up to the next level by rocking, shushing, or gliding your baby all with the push of a button on your phone.