With babies and kids also comes so much stuff, a lot of which is pretty pricey. If you have some gear that you no longer use and is still in good shape, you might be able to get some of that money back by trading it in for a gift card through the buybuy BABY x GoodBuy Gear trade-in program. The process is super easy, gives you money to buy new things for your little ones, and it certainly beats trying to sell your used baby gear through your neighborhood Facebook page.

Beginning Feb. 7, and continuing on the first full week of every month moving forward, buybuy BABY and the recommerce company GoodBuy Gear will allow caregivers the opportunity to drop off old, gently-used products in exchange for a buybuy BABY gift card. To take part, parents can check out the program’s list of accepted products (and pay-out) to determine if they have anything to trade-in. If so, they can just drop it off at their nearest buybuy BABY store and get a gift card (presented right on the spot) in exchange. Meanwhile, your old gear will get cleaned up and added to GoodBuy Gear’s secondhand retail site. The program is totally free for parents to participate in.

As of now trade-in values range from $10 to more than $500. For example, a DockATot Grand Dock will earn you $60, a Stokke Tripp Trapp High Chair can get you between $75-$100, and a BabyBjorn Bouncer is worth $50. If you happen to have a high-end stroller that you want to get rid of, you could seriously cash in with this program, because some models, like UPPAbaby strollers have trade-in values of well over $400.

While you likely have plenty of wonderful baby products just waiting to be traded in, it’s important to check out what buybuy BABY and GoodBuy Gear are looking for specifically before trying to lug it over to the store, because while there are dozens of items on the list, the list of brands that qualify is a bit limited and favor higher-end items. Additionally, parents will also want to make sure anything they want to trade in is in good condition. In order for a product to be considered “gently used,” it will need to be reasonably clean, free of tears or damage, intact, free of any defects, and have all original parts and accessories.

Again, this program begins in-store starting Feb. 7 and will continue throughout the first full week of every month from March on, so even if your baby hasn’t fully transitioned out of all their baby gear yet, you can always until the following month to bring it in to the store for a gift card you can use towards something useful for Baby, like diapers.