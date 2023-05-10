Summer's Here

Baby swimsuits, like this red rash guard with white flower print, that are new for the summer
The Cutest Kids’ Swimwear Of The Season

Plus shoes, hats, and beach day accessories.

Is there anything — anything — cuter than a happy baby, stuffed into a bathing suit, getting all sandy and salty at the beach? No matter how old your kids will be this summer, of course you want them to look cute and feel comfortable by the pool, at the beach, or playing in the sprinklers. There are so many adorable new baby swimsuits, toddler sets, and trunks and suits for older kids coming out right now, giving parents plenty to choose from (for instance, you really don’t want to miss the ice cream sandwich shorts). And just looking out for you here: don’t forget to stock up on some swim diapers, lest you have to pull over for some en route to the beach.

Baby swimsuits, rash guards, & trunks

When choosing the perfect swimsuit for your baby, be sure to keep sun protection in mind, especially since babies shouldn’t get slathered in sunscreen until they are at least 6 months old. That means you’ll probably want to have at least one long-sleeve rash guard in your little one’s wardrobe. But, don’t be afraid to choose a cute one-piece or set of trunks too if you plan on keeping them in the shade. Just like spare clothes in the diaper bag, chances are you’ll want to pack an extra suit anyway.

Baby One-Piece Rash Guard with UPF 50+
Primary
Baby One Piece Swimsuit & Sun Hat Set
Hanna Andersson
Rash Guard Baby Swimsuit with UPF 40+
Tea Collection
Mina Reversible One-Piece Swimsuit with UPF 50+
Posh Peanut
Baby Swim Trunk
Sammy + Nat
Rash Guard Set with UPF 50+
Rylee + Cru
Baby Striped 1-Piece Swimsuit with UPF 50+
Carter's
Unisex Briland Blue Botanic Long Sleeve Rashguard One Piece with UPF 50+
Minnow
Leopard Swimsuit
Cozy N Cute Kids Boutique
Recycled 2-Piece Swim Set with UPF 50+
Carter's
Smocked One-Piece Swimsuit with UPF 50+
Quincy Mae
Baby Dyson Trunks
Milano Di Rouge

Toddler swimsuits in every style

When it comes to toddler swimwear in 2023, you might notice a few trends. First of all, checkers are everywhere, sometimes in color and sometimes in classic black and white. Swim trunks are coming out in retro cuts and shorter inseams too — all the better to see those delicious little toddler thighs, we say.

Long Sleeve Rash Guard with Front Zipper
Caden Lane
Recycled Ric Rac Ruffle Swimsuit
Janie and Jack
Mid Length Swim Trunks
Appaman
Geometric One-Piece Swimsuit with UPF 50+
Milk Teeth
Skye Boardshorts
Olive + Scout
Rashguard Top
Monica + Andy
Tie Swimsuit One-Piece
Monica + Andy
Cat & Jack™ Blue Toddler Boys' Solid Swim Shorts
Target
Baby & Toddler Girls Vacation Vibes Rash Guard
Gerber Childrenswear
Swim Trunks
H&M
Yellow Check Rash Guard with UPF 50+
Milk Teeth

Kids’ swimsuits approved for all ages

If your kids are getting choosier about what they wear, have no fear — there are truly countless options for bathing suits, trunks, and rash guards available right now. You can find any style of swimwear in funky or subdued patterns, bold or pastel colors, and, well, you get the drift.

One Shoulder Swimsuit
Boden
Swim Trunk in Gingham
Primary
Full-Length Swim Trunks
Tea Collection
Available in sizes 2 through 12
Hello Sweet Summer Skort Rash Guard Two Piece Swimsuit
Mia Belle Girls
Available in sizes 2-3T through 10-12Y
Star Cut-Out Swimsuit
NUNUNU
Available in sizes 2-3Y through 12-14Y
Mini Hank Board Shorts
Infamous Mini Swim
Swim Club Bodysuit
The Sunday Collective
Swim Trunks
Appaman
Long Sleeve One-Piece Rash Guard in Rainbow Stripe
Primary
Available in sizes 2-3 through 12
Bumby Boy Rashguard in Limoncello
Marysia
Swim Trunk || Zebra
Rylee + Cru
Patterned Swimsuit
H&M

Hats, sunglasses, & summer accessories

All you need to go swimming is a bathing suit and a towel, but if your little one is going to serve serious summer looks by the pool, you might want to add a few accessories to cart. Some are practical — like water shoes and a swim diaper — and some are just too fun to pass up (like a crabby cooler bag for all their yogurt pouches).

Pekpi Swim Diaper
Milk Teeth
Available in sizes S through L
Bucket Hat
Olive + Scout
Available in sizes S and M
Cat & Jack™ Toddler Austen Slip-On Water Shoes
Target
Available in sizes 5T through 12T
Sunnies
Yinibini Baby
Cooler Bag
H&M
Double-weave Cotton Poncho Towel
H&M
Available in sizes 2/4T, 5T/7, and 8/10
Toddler Double Buckle Sandals
GAP
Available in sizes 5T/6T through 9T/10T
Toddler Embroidered Smiley Baseball Cap
MiniOlie
Available in size 4-12T
Daisy Swim Hat
Infamous Mini Swimwear
Available in sizes 1-5 years and 6-12 years

Phew, that pineapple baby swimsuit was overwhelmingly cute. Whatever your little one wears to the pool, beach, or backyard sprinkler party this summer, they’re going to look adorable. But if they need some new trunks or a pair of waterproof shoes, hopefully you found some good options here.