Is there anything — anything — cuter than a happy baby, stuffed into a bathing suit, getting all sandy and salty at the beach? No matter how old your kids will be this summer, of course you want them to look cute and feel comfortable by the pool, at the beach, or playing in the sprinklers. There are so many adorable new baby swimsuits, toddler sets, and trunks and suits for older kids coming out right now, giving parents plenty to choose from (for instance, you really don’t want to miss the ice cream sandwich shorts). And just looking out for you here: don’t forget to stock up on some swim diapers, lest you have to pull over for some en route to the beach.

Baby swimsuits, rash guards, & trunks

When choosing the perfect swimsuit for your baby, be sure to keep sun protection in mind, especially since babies shouldn’t get slathered in sunscreen until they are at least 6 months old. That means you’ll probably want to have at least one long-sleeve rash guard in your little one’s wardrobe. But, don’t be afraid to choose a cute one-piece or set of trunks too if you plan on keeping them in the shade. Just like spare clothes in the diaper bag, chances are you’ll want to pack an extra suit anyway.

Toddler swimsuits in every style

When it comes to toddler swimwear in 2023, you might notice a few trends. First of all, checkers are everywhere, sometimes in color and sometimes in classic black and white. Swim trunks are coming out in retro cuts and shorter inseams too — all the better to see those delicious little toddler thighs, we say.

Kids’ swimsuits approved for all ages

If your kids are getting choosier about what they wear, have no fear — there are truly countless options for bathing suits, trunks, and rash guards available right now. You can find any style of swimwear in funky or subdued patterns, bold or pastel colors, and, well, you get the drift.

Hats, sunglasses, & summer accessories

All you need to go swimming is a bathing suit and a towel, but if your little one is going to serve serious summer looks by the pool, you might want to add a few accessories to cart. Some are practical — like water shoes and a swim diaper — and some are just too fun to pass up (like a crabby cooler bag for all their yogurt pouches).

Phew, that pineapple baby swimsuit was overwhelmingly cute. Whatever your little one wears to the pool, beach, or backyard sprinkler party this summer, they’re going to look adorable. But if they need some new trunks or a pair of waterproof shoes, hopefully you found some good options here.