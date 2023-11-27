Cozy Season

Little sleepies christmas pajamas in fair isle print, cute christmas pajamas for baby
Little Sleepies

The Most Festive Christmas Pajamas For Babies, Toddlers, & Kids

No sad beige PJs here.

Winter is peak hibernation time. Yes, there’s so much fun to be had ice skating, visiting the Christmas tree farm, and building snowmen, but there’s equal joy in coming home and warming up in your comfy clothes under a blanket. Of course, this means you and the kids need some festive new PJs. These Christmas pajamas for babies, toddlers, and kids of all ages will help get them in the spirit each night, so they can drift off to sleep with visions of sugarplums dancing in their heads. (Whatever works, as long as they’re sleeping, right?)

There are a couple different ways to work Christmas pajamas into your holiday traditions with your kids. Some families get their jammies early and wear them all month long, watching classic Christmas movies together, baking, sipping cocoa — the works. Other families dole out the new PJs on Christmas Eve for everyone to wear to bed (and stay up eagerly waiting to hear reindeer hooves on the roof). Either way, you must secure some jammies now.

Christmas pajamas for babies

Maybe you like traditional prints — think Fair Isle patterns and bold red plaid — or something more modern, like a pattern of Corgis with chonky butts and Santa hats on. Whatever your style, you can find a baby footie pajama that fits the bill for your little one’s first Christmas.

Fair Isle Zippy
Little Sleepies
Winter Lily Convertible One Piece
Posh Peanut
Letters to Santa Organic Cotton Matching Family Pajamas
Burt's Bees Baby
The Poppy Pajama in Christmas Dogs
Coconut Pops
Wake Me Up Before You Cocoa Modal Magnetic Parent Favorite Footie
Magnetic Me
Sweet Christmas Dreams Pajama Set
Ann + Reeves Kids
Winter Footie Pajama
Wild Acorn
Girls' Plaid Footie Pajama
Little Me
Baby Organic Zip Footie in Holly Berries
Primary

Toddler Christmas pajamas

As your little one gets bigger, the holidays get more and more sentimental. While you teach them about the magic of Santa Claus and flying reindeer with glowing noses, be sure to snag some fun pajamas that’ll help boost their excitement.

Dream On Long Sleeve Nightgown
Tea Collection
Holiday Print Long John Pajama Set
Hanna Andersson
Tree Haul Two-Piece Toddler Christmas Pajama Set
Monica + Andy
Long Sleeve Pajamas in Alpine Village
Kyte Baby
Snug Long John Pyjamas
Boden
Christmas Trees Long Sleeve Pajama Set
Clover
Two-Piece Toddler Christmas Pajama Set
Pat Pat
Nutcracker Hand-Embroidered Gown
Smockingbird

Christmas pajamas for kids

The magic of Christmas is just as important for big kids as it is for the little tikes. PJs covered in smiling cookies and candy cane stripes are a soft, sweet way to keep them in the spirit of the season at any age.

Holiday 2023 Kids' Personalized Pyjamas
Little Navy
Snug Glow-In-The-Dark Pyjamas
Boden
Candy Cane Striped Button Down Pajamas
Smockingbird
Home for the Holidays Pajama Set
Sammy + Nat
Gender-Neutral Printed Snug-Fit Pajama Set for Kids
Old Navy
Good Night Pajamas in Snow Globe
Janie and Jack
North Pole Two-Piece Henley Pajamas
Joy Street
Kids' The Grinch Christmas Coat Pajama Set
Target

So, which PJs will your fam be rocking around the Christmas tree this year?