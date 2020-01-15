Your baby has taken those first wobbly steps, and you happened to capture the magic moment on camera. There’s only one thing to do now, and that’s share your joy with the world. These Insta captions for those precious pics of baby’s first steps will help you know exactly what to say. Because really, it’s moments like these that most often leave you speechless, so it’s helpful to have some "baby’s first walk" quotes on hand.

Your baby’s first steps are so special in part because they’re so spontaneous. In general, babies start walking when they’re around 12 months old, according to a study on crawling, cruising, and walking in Developmental Science. This is only a guideline, however. Because the skills that babies gain while crawling or cruising don’t always transfer directly to walking, according to the study, even babies who are experts at cruising around on furniture may take a little time to get the whole walking thing down. On the other hand, some babies skip the cruising stage and start walking right away, as noted in Romper. The journey to those first steps is pretty unique for each baby, essentially. So in celebration, your kiddo deserves some baby walking quotes as special as they are.

1 "It just got real." StefaNikolic/E+/Getty Images Suddenly you’re looking at the inside of your home from a child’s-eye view. It’s a good time to go over your plans of when and how to baby-proof the house to put your mind at ease, as noted in Romper.

2 "Those first steps leave footprints on your heart forever." It’s totally OK to get a little cheesy at this time. Of course you’re over the moon about your baby’s newest ability.

3 "Achievement unlocked." It’s a fun little nod to your fellow gamers. Because really, if being a baby were a game, then walking is a pretty crucial achievement.

4 "Go baby go!" It’s a sweet and simple sentiment. These are just the first steps of many for your child.

5 “Everyone falls down. Getting back up is how you learn how to walk.” ― Walt Disney Your baby will inevitably have a few stumbles and falls along the way. But it’s all part of the learning process.

6 "We're off to the races." When it comes to the first walk of your baby, some quotes just seem to work. Even the slowest steps can feel like racing

7 “You know you’re alive. You take huge steps, trying to feel the planet’s roundness arc between your feet.” ― Annie Dillard This quote from author Annie Dillard’s Pilgrim at Tinker Creek captures the idea of walking in a beautiful, poetic way. Use this one for an ~arty~ Insta post about your baby.

8 "We'll remember these steps for the rest of our lives." It’s such a sweet moment. In fact, plenty of parents remember their child’s first steps very fondly, according to Romper. (Note: this piece will almost certainly make you tear up.)

9 "Baby on the loose." Uh-oh. Better alert everyone.

10 "It was a big day in our house." It’s one of those super-special moments as a parent. And if you happen to get some pics or video of your baby’s first steps, then share away.

11 "Outta my way!" Shutterstock This is an ideal caption for the kid who doesn't let obstacles slow their roll. Toys, siblings, and furniture all need to make way for the walking baby. They're basically a baby bulldozer, and that's OK.

12 "And just like that, we have a toddler" Milestones can be a bit bittersweet. Of course you're beyond proud of your child. But it's weird to realize your infant is on the fast track to toddler-hood.

13 "Just put one foot in front of the other" Sure, it sounds like easy advice. But tell that to a baby who's working on this coordination for the first time. It can take a lot of concentration.

14 "That's one small step for baby" Sure, the first steps themselves may be pretty small (and unsteady). But you know that it will only be a matter of time before your kid is running circles around you. Those baby steps signify what's coming up.

15 "And now the real fun starts" You probably had at least one friend or relative who commented, "Just wait until they're walking!" at every opportunity. Well, that time is now. Tag them in the video of your kid's early steps.

16 "Watch your step" This is perfect for the times when your kid puts a lot of thought into placing one foot in front of the other. Hey, it does take a lot of balance and muscle coordination.

17 "Baby steps still get you there" Well, it's true. Even those little uncertain steps can carry your baby all over the house.

18 "Going the distance" Granted, your little one isn't actually covering a whole lot of distance at the moment. Still, it's kind of shocking the first time they walk across a room on their own.

19 "I like to move it, move it" Sometimes those early steps look more like made-up dance moves. Whatever it looks like, your baby is all about being on the move.

20 "It's go time" Shutterstock Because once your baby is walking more confidently, it's always go time. At least, that's how it feels for the adults who have to chase that baby. How do they get so fast, anyway?

21 "Later, dude" If your baby suddenly zooms off on their own two feet, this is a great caption. You can almost see the light bulb go off when they realize, "I can make myself move."

22 "Practice makes perfect" Like any skill, walking takes a fair bit of practice. So this is a perfect caption for the early steps that are still a bit uncertain and wobbly. Your kid will catch on in no time.

23 "Walking is easy... stopping is a whole other thing" Putting on the brakes is a totally different skill set. For many babies, the easiest way to stop walking is to simply fall over. There's probably going to be more than a few face-plants along the way, but it's just part of the process.

24 "This changes everything" Sure, there are plenty of other milestones for babies in the first year of life. But there's just something so major about walking. Suddenly it's easier to imagine your tiny baby as an active little kid.