At its core, Elf on the Shelf is all about innocence. It takes the idea that a doll dressed in red clothing can somehow travel back and forth to the North Pole to chat with Santa Claus about your kid. That might explain why the majority of Elf on the Shelf posing ideas are sweet and funny, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t lean into some good-natured mischief, either. If you’re looking for Elf on the Shelf pranks to entertain your child (and yourself, really), these might make you giggle.
Now, you’ll need to consider your child’s age when figuring out how to pull off these pranks, and what your elf’s personality is like. Do your children know their elf to have a mild-mannered sense of humor or are they more likely to push boundaries? This is especially the case when there’s an age gap between your kids. Remember, you don’t want to accidentally scare a younger child into thinking that their Elf is more like Chucky than the adorable elf they’ve come to know and love. So gauge how intense you want the prank to be before setting it up. And as tempting as it might be to push the limits with your Elf on the Shelf pranks, try to keep it PG, parents.
Get ready to engage in some child’s play (wink wink) when you pull off some of these Elf on the Shelf pranks that are fun for kids and adults alike.
Pranks are a perfect way to shake up your everyday Elf on the Shelf ideas. Although they’re appropriate for kids, adults can also enjoy these pranks that poke fun at the idea of Elf on the Shelf while still celebrating the joy that it truly creates.