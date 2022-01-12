7 Fun Facts About Those Perfectionist Virgo Babies

If your baby was born between Aug. 23 and Sept. 22, then, lucky you, you have a Virgo child on your hands. If you’re looking to glean a bit of insight into your child, these facts about Virgo babies and kids will highlight some of the best qualities of the sign (and some not as fabulous qualities like a tendency toward perfection and possibly criticism of themselves and others).
In an effort to illustrate the opinionated nature of the Virgo, I just asked the Virgo who lives in my house (aka my husband) to help me think of something he has strong feelings on and he responded, “I mean, I have a lot of strong random opinions,” which I personally think sums up the Virgo personality better than any anecdote could. Rest assured that while your Virgo child may be (extremely) quick to share their likes and dislikes, they’ll also always be down to help you organize the garage or dive into spring cleaning.
While it’s hard to say that these Virgo facts are definitely the result of the zodiac, and there’s usually a pretty good reason why people of the same sign share certain traits (exposure to sunlight in the womb, for example, or how old they are compared to other classmates) it’s still fun to learn a little about the parts of your child that make them a Virgo through and through. Here, Kyle Thomas, pop culture astrologer for the New York Post and Page Six breaks down some fun facts about Virgo children and babies for Romper.
Whether you believe that personality is written in the stars or you just like the fun of the zodiac, these facts about Virgo children may just help you gain a deeper understanding of your child (and at the very least you’ll know who to call on when it’s time to organize the spice drawer or help you cook an elaborate dinner).