7 Fun Facts About Those Perfectionist Virgo Babies

If your baby was born between Aug. 23 and Sept. 22, then, lucky you, you have a Virgo child on your hands. If you’re looking to glean a bit of insight into your child, these facts about Virgo babies and kids will highlight some of the best qualities of the sign (and some not as fabulous qualities like a tendency toward perfection and possibly criticism of themselves and others).

In an effort to illustrate the opinionated nature of the Virgo, I just asked the Virgo who lives in my house (aka my husband) to help me think of something he has strong feelings on and he responded, “I mean, I have a lot of strong random opinions,” which I personally think sums up the Virgo personality better than any anecdote could. Rest assured that while your Virgo child may be (extremely) quick to share their likes and dislikes, they’ll also always be down to help you organize the garage or dive into spring cleaning.

While it’s hard to say that these Virgo facts are definitely the result of the zodiac, and there’s usually a pretty good reason why people of the same sign share certain traits (exposure to sunlight in the womb, for example, or how old they are compared to other classmates) it’s still fun to learn a little about the parts of your child that make them a Virgo through and through. Here, Kyle Thomas, pop culture astrologer for the New York Post and Page Six breaks down some fun facts about Virgo children and babies for Romper.

They Are Naturally Helpful Your Virgo child may want to “help” you with everything from cleaning to cooking to raking leaves. This can be cute (but also annoying) when they’re little, but it’ll actually be a huge help as they get older. Part of their helping is likely rooted in wanting to please you as as Thomas tells Romper, “Virgo children tend to be very initially dependent on their parents,” so their helping may be a way of ensuring they are right next to you.

They May Be Less Likely To Develop Asthma Or Food Allergies Virgo season goes from Aug. 23 through Sept. 22, which means they’ll reach six months old before spring hits in earnest. Why does this matter? Well, a 2013 study showed that babies who are exposed to pollen in their first six months (so typically babies born in winter and spring) are more likely to develop hay fever and asthma later on. These findings on allergies actually extend to food allergies too — a 2010 study showed that Boston-based children born in fall and winter were more likely to have food allergies though this is likely because of reduced exposure to sunlight and UVBs, so if you live in a place that gets a lot of sun year round, this may not be relevant.

They Have Strong Opinions Cavan Images/Cavan/Getty Images One fact about your Virgo child that you’ll realize early on is that they’re not shy about sharing their opinions (and some of the Virgos I know, ahem my husband, are easily convinced that their “opinion” of something is a universal truth). “Virgo children are very particular about what they do and don't like,” Thomas tells Romper. You may notice this when it comes to what they wear, eat, how they spend time and in smaller things like how they like their shirts folded or how to store their toys.

They Like Order “Virgo children despise chaos and like things to be very organized,” Thomas says. They’ll likely have strong opinions about where things go and will appreciate the art of a label maker. Unfortunately, this doesn’t necessarily mean their bedroom will always be immaculate, in fact in could even be quite messy— the difference from other less organized signs is that even if things appear messy, Virgos usually have a system and will be able to tell you where things are.

They’re In Good Company One indisputable fact about your Virgo child is that they share a sign with some legendary people. Famous Virgos include Beyonce, Zendaya, Ray Charles, Keanu Reeves, Amy Poehler, Prince Harry, and so many more.

They May Prefer A Later Bedtime This fact about your Virgo child may not seem like great news at first, especially when you’re trying to get them settled in for the night. As they get older though you may be able to take them to a later dinner reservation or a movie that starts in the evening. This fact may not be because of their Virgo-ness per se, but according to a 2009 study, babies born in spring and summer (Virgo season technically ends in fall, but just barely) went to bed and “reached midpoint of sleep” later than those born in fall and winter.

They Can Be Perfectionists Don’t be surprised if your Virgo child throws away their homework only to start completely anew when they make even the smallest mistake like spelling a word wrong or making a math error (note to parents of Virgos: have them use a pencil). Virgos can be extreme perfectionists, which is admirable at times but can also be trying for parents. Sometimes they prefer to not do things at all if they feel they can’t do them perfectly. Virgo children are also sensitive to criticism and may “panic when they are scolded,” Thomas says, because scolding highlights their imperfections. However, this perfectionist makes them great problem-solvers because they won’t rest until the solution makes complete sense.

Whether you believe that personality is written in the stars or you just like the fun of the zodiac, these facts about Virgo children may just help you gain a deeper understanding of your child (and at the very least you’ll know who to call on when it’s time to organize the spice drawer or help you cook an elaborate dinner).