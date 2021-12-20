Let’s be honest here. We all had pretty high hopes for 2021, and while there may have been some highlights, this year has been a struggle for so many of us. It might have been particularly challenging for you, Virgo, since you’re so sensitive and attuned to what the world is going through right now. If you wish you had a crystal ball to see into the future (and don’t we all), you’ll be happy to know that your Virgo 2022 horoscope sees a major shift in several areas of not just your life, but humanity on the whole, too.

In so many ways, you’re an old soul, Virgo. Your methodical nature means that you want everything to be perfect, but at this stage of the game, you know that good enough has to be, well, good enough. And as you start to let go of the reins a little bit, you might discover that there is so much more out there for you. “You'll be feeling more confident than ever in 2022, and this will lead to some great accomplishments both professionally and personally,” Victoria Finlay, an astrologer, tells Romper. “You'll be able to take on new challenges with ease and make the most of any opportunity that comes your way.”

So read on to see what the future has in store for you, particularly in the matters of the heart.

Love

Unlike any other astrological sign, Virgo will see their relationships strengthen and become stronger than ever. A major reason why has to do with the biggest planet in our solar system: Jupiter. “Our planet of growth and new adventures, Jupiter, will be moving between your 7th house of partnership and commitment, and your 8th house of intimacy and soulmate connections for the entire year,” Jordane Maree, an astrologer and founder of Girl and Her Moon tells Romper. “Jupiter expands whatever it touches, so in 2022, love is completely on your side.”

You’ll find that from January through May (and then again from October through December), your current relationships will see greater bonding on a deeply intimate level, and new ones will become official. This is beneficial for you, Virgo, because relationships sometimes are, well, more challenging for you. “Jupiter will be transiting your house of relationships throughout all of 2022, so this is a really good time for you Virgo as you tend to have a harder time than most signs when it comes relationships,” adds Wanica Dunn, an astrologer.

Finances

Love isn’t the only area where you’re going to see major expansion. You can thank Jupiter once again, since that fifth planet from the sun will also affect your finances, too. “While Jupiter moves into your 8th house of soulmate love and intimacy, it also touches on the energy of money,” explains Maree. “During May – October Jupiter, the planet that expands whatever it touches, will brings its magic and growth into your area of joint resources and finances.” It’s up to you to figure out how you want to handle (or share) the wealth. You can look into creating long-term money-making opportunities with a partner, but be sure to think about how you want to attract money into your life. Harness the power of Jupiter by dreaming big so that you can push yourself outside of your comfort zone, and reap the benefits of thinking outside the box.

Family

As an earth sign, you like sticking close to home. But your Virgo 2022 horoscope just might have other plans for you. In fact, it might be time to start thinking about where you really want to call home. “If relocation has been on the cards, this year may just be when it happens,” says Maree. “This year, the Lunar Nodes, are supportive of either a long-distance relocation (or even travel, if circumstances allow) or a move to a near-by neighborhood.” The full moon in June will help you to release any feelings of restriction or limitation as it pertains to your posse, and a New Moon in November brings with it a newfound sense of freedom to explore and play with your family.

Although 2022 is knocking on your door, begging to be discovered, you should still make sure that you have a handle on your expectations. “It's going to be important that you find the balance in your practical self and your wishful self,” advises Dun. “Spend more time with your mature/older friends, doing this will help you'll figure out how to use old ideas in new ways.”

Career

“Throughout this year there will be four eclipses that are sparking energy, new beginnings, and potential for total transformation towards your communication, towards how you share your ideas,” says Maree. “Think about any ideas you may have, because Life is saying ‘now is the time’.” Sit still for a moment and listen to your head (and heart) to see what career really means to you. It might mean a total 180, forging forward with that side hustle you’ve always wanted to pursue, or even going back to school so that you can score the skills and training you need to climb the corporate ladder. The eclipses occur in April, May, October, and November, so be ready to use these mini portals to help usher in the changes that are part of your destiny.

Virgo, 2022 is truly your year to revel in relationships, and crush your career. All it takes is for you to say, “Yes, I’m here, Universe, and I’m ready.”