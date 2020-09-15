On Sept. 15, the youngest son of Princess Diana and Prince Charles is celebrating his next birthday in his new home in California, the first one he'll celebrate as a newly emancipated member of the royal family. You know what that means, right? He's an Earth sign and these photos from over the years prove Prince Harry is a Virgo right down to the ground.

The Duke of Sussex has spent his entire 36 years living almost constantly in the spotlight at a member of the royal family, which naturally gives royal watchers the impression that they know him. Obviously, none of us really know him, but to get a better sense of who the husband of Meghan Markle really is, let's just go ahead and look to the stars.

Prince Harry is a Virgo since he was born on Sept. 15, 1984, making him an Earth sign. Markle was born on Aug. 4, making her a Leo. According to Live About, Virgos and Leos are a great mix because they are both productive, take charge kinds of people. So now we know that at least. But even just looking at photos of the prince from over the years you can really get a sense of his Virgo-ness.