First Communion

little girl in first communion dress
Strasburg Children

Your Little Angel Will Love These 25 First Communion Dresses

Just beautiful.

by Kinsey Gidick

For many Christian denominations, especially Catholics, a child’s first communion is an important ceremony in which a they receives their first Eucharist — the sacred sacrament that symbolizes the body (bread) and blood (wine) of Jesus Christ as a sacrifice when he died on the cross — for the first time. And to celebrate this big event, churches hold services where boys in bow ties and nice slacks and girls in all white dresses, take part. It’s finding a first communion dress that can be the trick.

Tradition dictates that a first communion dress be white. Modesty is encouraged — this is for a church service after all — so parents should look for at least knee-length gowns. White frilly bobby socks or tights are often the legwear of choice and some girls don veils as a way to symbolize humility before God, although they’re not required. Other children might accessorize with a flower crown or fancy headband. In some cultures, boys are dresses in entirely white suits as well.

Within these requirements, however, you can take your pick of style. Some girls might prefer lacey, fluffy dresses with many petticoats. Others might want a simple smocked white dress. And the price range can vary from $21 to a few hundred dollars depending on how much you want to spend.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1

A Simple and Chic Dress

Smocked Gown
SofiasDreamFR Etsy

Sizes 6 - 12

If a pure and simple look is what you’re going for, this Etsy First Communion dress is just right. Made of cotton and with a smocked color, it’s a timeless look.

2

Lace Communion Gown

Lace Communion Dress
Strasburg Children

Sizes 12 months - 10

If your daughter wants to perk up her First Communion look with a little lace, this dress does the trick. Hints of satin ribbon in the skirt make it stand out.

3

Satin Dress

Satin Communion Dress
Us Angels

Sizes 6 - 14

A capped sleeve with a full tulle skirt that rests above the toes makes this a modest, yet shimmery first communion gown.

4

Princess Dress

Lace Round Neck Dress
Ava Dress

Sizes 2 - 12

Feeling extra special on First Communion day can be assisted by an extra pretty dress. In this case, the classic princess shape and detachable pink sash make it appropriate for a big day.

5

Tea Length Dress

Cap Sleeve Communion Dress
Us Angels

Sizes 7 - 12

This sweet dress feels perfect for a little girl. With a tea length cut, it’s church-appropriate but the lace adds an extra element to make a young girl feel special.

6

Pearled Communion Gown

First Communion Gown with Ribbon
Mia Belle Girls

Sizes 2T - 13Y

What’s better than a beautiful First Communion dress? One that could easily double as a flower girl dress. This pearled number certainly fits the bill.

7

Organza Gown

Organza Communion Dress
Walmart

Size 14

Perfect for twirling, this organza gown features a four-layer skirt for optimum fluffiness.

8

Floral Gown

Chiffon Dress
St. Patrick's Guild

Sizes 6 - 12

Decorated with a floral chiffon bodice, this dress subtly stands out. A silver waistband sparkles when it hits the light.

9

Colorful Bow Dress

Red Sash Dress
Walmart

Sizes 4 - 12

White might be the traditional color for a First Communion dress, but no one ever said anything about adding a colorful accent. This dress pairs a bright red waist bow to make it stand out.

10

Boho Lace Communion Dress

Bohemian Communion Dress
BubaleBoho Etsy

Sizes 2 - 14

Bell sleeves and a floor-length design make this a throw back ‘60s First Communion dress.

11

Communion Dress and Veil

First Communion Dress with Veil
BattesimoLove Etsy

Sizes 6 - 14

If you want your child to have the traditional First Communion look, this dress with a matching veil is perfect. The dress is made of cotton, while the veil is lace.

12

Sleeveless Lace

Lace First Communion Dress
ShopGingerWedding Etsy

Sizes 2T - 10Y

If your child’s First Communion is scheduled for a hot season, spare them the heat in this sleeveless lace dress.

13

Italian Lace Communion Dress

First Communion Lace Dress and Veil
BattesimoLove Etsy

Sizes 6 - 12

For a dramatic look, you can’t go wrong with this Italian lace affair complete with a matching veil.

14

Chiffon and Lace Communion Dress

A-Line Princess Dress
JJ's House

Sizes 2 - 14

This dress combines the best of a flowy, ballerina-esque gown with a fitted bodice. Comfortable and formal, it’s perfect for a First Communion.

15

Communion Dress with Matching Coat

Dress with Bolero

Sizes 6 - 14

For a chilly-season communion dress, this two-piece with a matching shrug will keep your little one warm.

16

Sleeveless Polyester Dress

Sleeveless Flare Dress
JC Penny

Sizes 6X - 14

If it’s inevitable that your darling daughter will get stains all over her dress at her post-Communion party, perhaps a polyester gown like this is the safer choice.

17

Peter Pan Collar Dress

Chevron Smocked Dress
Strasburg Children

Sizes 4 - 8

The sweet little collar and smocked bodice make this cotton dress ideal for a First Communion. It even features a bow on the back.

18

Pettiskirt-Lined Dress

Katrina Dress
Trish Scully

Sizes 2 - 14

Soft cotton plus cap sleeves plus a light lace bodice make this dress an easy choice for First Communion or just because.

19

Cotton Communion Dress

Embroidered Dress
Maisonette

Sizes 12M - 12Y

This cotton knee-length dress looks especially girly and features a fixed white belt bow.

20

Smocked Waist Communion Dress

White Cotton Dress
Molly Shanger

Sizes 6 - 12

Rather than put the smocking at on the bodice, this dress features it around the waist. A large bow ties in back.

21

Heirloom-Style Communion Dress

Hand Smocked Dress
Carousel Wear

Sizes 3M - 14

If you want to give your child an old fashioned vibe on First Communion day, this dress is designed after an heirloom pattern with smocked details and puff sleeves.

22

Banded Lace Dress

Lace Illusion Dress

Sizes 12M - 14

Tea length, but with just enough poof to make this a flouncy affair, this sweet fully lined dress is a showstopper.

23

Flower Applique Dress

Poppies & Roses Dress
Dillard's

Applique flowers and lace trim add a unique touch to this Communion Dress, while cap sleeves and a hidden zip closure make it comfortable.

24

Balloon Sleeve Dress

Antoinette Paris Dress
Best Dressed Child

Sizes 2T - 8T

Balloon sleeves and a sweet circular collar feature on this cotton dress. Hand embroidery embellishes the bodice.

25

Bead Embellished Dress

Iris Communion Dress
Leaflet Online

Sizes 6 - 10

Crystal beads make this dress sparkle, but the simple elegance make it appropriate for a Holy Communion ceremony.

Now that your child has their First Communion outfit picked out, you can focus on the important stuff, like preparing them for this important sacrament.