Your Little Angel Will Love These 25 First Communion Dresses

For many Christian denominations, especially Catholics, a child’s first communion is an important ceremony in which a they receives their first Eucharist — the sacred sacrament that symbolizes the body (bread) and blood (wine) of Jesus Christ as a sacrifice when he died on the cross — for the first time. And to celebrate this big event, churches hold services where boys in bow ties and nice slacks and girls in all white dresses, take part. It’s finding a first communion dress that can be the trick.
Tradition dictates that a first communion dress be white. Modesty is encouraged — this is for a church service after all — so parents should look for at least knee-length gowns. White frilly bobby socks or tights are often the legwear of choice and some girls don veils as a way to symbolize humility before God, although they’re not required. Other children might accessorize with a flower crown or fancy headband. In some cultures, boys are dresses in entirely white suits as well.
Within these requirements, however, you can take your pick of style. Some girls might prefer lacey, fluffy dresses with many petticoats. Others might want a simple smocked white dress. And the price range can vary from $21 to a few hundred dollars depending on how much you want to spend.
Now that your child has their First Communion outfit picked out, you can focus on the important stuff, like preparing them for this important sacrament.