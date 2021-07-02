Your Little Angel Will Love These 25 First Communion Dresses

For many Christian denominations, especially Catholics, a child’s first communion is an important ceremony in which a they receives their first Eucharist — the sacred sacrament that symbolizes the body (bread) and blood (wine) of Jesus Christ as a sacrifice when he died on the cross — for the first time. And to celebrate this big event, churches hold services where boys in bow ties and nice slacks and girls in all white dresses, take part. It’s finding a first communion dress that can be the trick.

Tradition dictates that a first communion dress be white. Modesty is encouraged — this is for a church service after all — so parents should look for at least knee-length gowns. White frilly bobby socks or tights are often the legwear of choice and some girls don veils as a way to symbolize humility before God, although they’re not required. Other children might accessorize with a flower crown or fancy headband. In some cultures, boys are dresses in entirely white suits as well.

Within these requirements, however, you can take your pick of style. Some girls might prefer lacey, fluffy dresses with many petticoats. Others might want a simple smocked white dress. And the price range can vary from $21 to a few hundred dollars depending on how much you want to spend.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 A Simple and Chic Dress Smocked Gown SofiasDreamFR Etsy Sizes 6 - 12 $74.56 see on sofiasdreamfr Etsy If a pure and simple look is what you’re going for, this Etsy First Communion dress is just right. Made of cotton and with a smocked color, it’s a timeless look.

2 Lace Communion Gown Lace Communion Dress Strasburg Children Sizes 12 months - 10 $164 see on strasburg children If your daughter wants to perk up her First Communion look with a little lace, this dress does the trick. Hints of satin ribbon in the skirt make it stand out.

3 Satin Dress Satin Communion Dress Us Angels Sizes 6 - 14 $100 $170 see on us angels A capped sleeve with a full tulle skirt that rests above the toes makes this a modest, yet shimmery first communion gown.

4 Princess Dress Lace Round Neck Dress Ava Dress Sizes 2 - 12 $96 see on ava dress Feeling extra special on First Communion day can be assisted by an extra pretty dress. In this case, the classic princess shape and detachable pink sash make it appropriate for a big day.

5 Tea Length Dress Cap Sleeve Communion Dress Us Angels Sizes 7 - 12 $114 see on us angels This sweet dress feels perfect for a little girl. With a tea length cut, it’s church-appropriate but the lace adds an extra element to make a young girl feel special.

6 Pearled Communion Gown First Communion Gown with Ribbon Mia Belle Girls Sizes 2T - 13Y $147.99 $219.99 see on mia belle girls What’s better than a beautiful First Communion dress? One that could easily double as a flower girl dress. This pearled number certainly fits the bill.

7 Organza Gown Organza Communion Dress Walmart Size 14 $157 see on walmart Perfect for twirling, this organza gown features a four-layer skirt for optimum fluffiness.

8 Floral Gown Chiffon Dress St. Patrick's Guild Sizes 6 - 12 $94.95 see on st. patrick's guild Decorated with a floral chiffon bodice, this dress subtly stands out. A silver waistband sparkles when it hits the light.

9 Colorful Bow Dress Red Sash Dress Walmart Sizes 4 - 12 $34.99 see on walmart White might be the traditional color for a First Communion dress, but no one ever said anything about adding a colorful accent. This dress pairs a bright red waist bow to make it stand out.

10 Boho Lace Communion Dress Bohemian Communion Dress BubaleBoho Etsy Sizes 2 - 14 $129.95 see on etsy Bell sleeves and a floor-length design make this a throw back ‘60s First Communion dress.

11 Communion Dress and Veil First Communion Dress with Veil BattesimoLove Etsy Sizes 6 - 14 $166 see on etsy If you want your child to have the traditional First Communion look, this dress with a matching veil is perfect. The dress is made of cotton, while the veil is lace.

12 Sleeveless Lace Lace First Communion Dress ShopGingerWedding Etsy Sizes 2T - 10Y $21.99 see on etsy If your child’s First Communion is scheduled for a hot season, spare them the heat in this sleeveless lace dress.

13 Italian Lace Communion Dress First Communion Lace Dress and Veil BattesimoLove Etsy Sizes 6 - 12 $149 see on etsy For a dramatic look, you can’t go wrong with this Italian lace affair complete with a matching veil.

14 Chiffon and Lace Communion Dress A-Line Princess Dress JJ's House Sizes 2 - 14 $60 see on jj's house This dress combines the best of a flowy, ballerina-esque gown with a fitted bodice. Comfortable and formal, it’s perfect for a First Communion.

15 Communion Dress with Matching Coat Dress with Bolero Sizes 6 - 14 $142.60 see on walmart For a chilly-season communion dress, this two-piece with a matching shrug will keep your little one warm.

16 Sleeveless Polyester Dress Sleeveless Flare Dress JC Penny Sizes 6X - 14 $69.30 $99 see on jc penny If it’s inevitable that your darling daughter will get stains all over her dress at her post-Communion party, perhaps a polyester gown like this is the safer choice.

17 Peter Pan Collar Dress Chevron Smocked Dress Strasburg Children Sizes 4 - 8 $144 see on strasburg children The sweet little collar and smocked bodice make this cotton dress ideal for a First Communion. It even features a bow on the back.

18 Pettiskirt-Lined Dress Katrina Dress Trish Scully Sizes 2 - 14 $49.99 $96 see on trish scully Soft cotton plus cap sleeves plus a light lace bodice make this dress an easy choice for First Communion or just because.

19 Cotton Communion Dress Embroidered Dress Maisonette Sizes 12M - 12Y $95.40 $159 see on maisonette This cotton knee-length dress looks especially girly and features a fixed white belt bow.

20 Smocked Waist Communion Dress White Cotton Dress Molly Shanger Sizes 6 - 12 $84.95 see on molly shanger Rather than put the smocking at on the bodice, this dress features it around the waist. A large bow ties in back.

21 Heirloom-Style Communion Dress Hand Smocked Dress Carousel Wear Sizes 3M - 14 $98 see on carousel wear If you want to give your child an old fashioned vibe on First Communion day, this dress is designed after an heirloom pattern with smocked details and puff sleeves.

22 Banded Lace Dress Lace Illusion Dress Sizes 12M - 14 $89.95 see on david's bridal Tea length, but with just enough poof to make this a flouncy affair, this sweet fully lined dress is a showstopper.

23 Flower Applique Dress Poppies & Roses Dress Dillard's $54 $90 see on dillard's Applique flowers and lace trim add a unique touch to this Communion Dress, while cap sleeves and a hidden zip closure make it comfortable.

24 Balloon Sleeve Dress Antoinette Paris Dress Best Dressed Child Sizes 2T - 8T $61 $122 see on best dressed child Balloon sleeves and a sweet circular collar feature on this cotton dress. Hand embroidery embellishes the bodice.

25 Bead Embellished Dress Iris Communion Dress Leaflet Online Sizes 6 - 10 $85 see on leaflet online Crystal beads make this dress sparkle, but the simple elegance make it appropriate for a Holy Communion ceremony.

Now that your child has their First Communion outfit picked out, you can focus on the important stuff, like preparing them for this important sacrament.