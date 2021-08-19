Say Oui To These Sweet French Children's Books

It’s never too early to expose a kid to the French language because the younger they are the easier it is for them to learn it in tandem with their native tongue. One way to do this is through French children’s books. Whether they’re specifically teaching the language or simply stories that are written in French, books can serve as wonderful learning aids.
I was in the sixth grade when I enrolled in French class, and I was in my third year of undergrad when I took two semesters of Spanish. Now as an adult, most of what I can remember of each language are words that are very similar in sound and meaning to English words. My four-year-old, however, comes home from school on a regular basis excitedly sharing new words, songs, and phrases she’s learned in different languages. She is able to retain so much at her age, which is why I am always trying to expose her to different Spanish and French children’s books so that she can continue to strengthen these skills, and not lose them like I have.
If you’re trying to do the same thing with your child(ren) with the French language, you’re in luck because there are a lot of fantastic French children’s books that can help you. You can teach your toddler the basics in English and French at the same time, get the French version of one of your kid’s favorite stories to switch things up, or get something completely new that will challenge them as they continue to strengthen their skills. Here are a few to consider.
Now that you have all of these fantastic options, get moving. Remember, the earlier you expose your little ones to the French language, the more likely they will retain what they learn. Plus, the sooner they can speak French, the sooner you can take a Parisian family vacation.