After years of waiting, parents everywhere can finally get a small bit of relief, because the Covid vaccine is now available for kids under 5. As you probably know, the vaccine had previously only been available for kids 5 and up, but it’s since been approved for kids as young as 6 months, and the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) includes both a three-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and a two-dose Moderna vaccine. With the good news inevitably comes a period of research when you figure out where to get your kid vaxxed and you may be wondering if your local pharmacy or CVS is offering the Covid vaccine for kids under 5. The short answer is yes, but read on, because it’s not all locations.

First things first: in the majority of situations, you’ll want to get your child vaccinated as soon as possible — potential exceptions to this include if your child recently had Covid and has some natural immunity now, or if they won’t be seeing many people over the summer, your doctor may suggest timing it so that max protection kicks in right around the time school starts (that’s about 13 weeks post-vax for Pfizer and six for Moderna). If you’re one of the many parents who just wants their kid vaccinated now no questions asked, here’s everything you need to know about CVS and the Covid vaccine for kids under 5.

Can kids 6 months old to 4 years old get the Covid vaccine at CVS?

For kids under 5, it’s not quite as simple as scheduling a vaccine appointment at any CVS pharmacy (though that is the case for kids over 5 and adults). CVS MinuteClinic® are offering the COVID-19 vaccines for all people ages 18 months and older. You can use this link to find a MinuteClinic near you and make an appointment online.

What vaccines are available at CVS?

If you’re taking your child to get vaccinated for Covid, you may also want to look into other vaccines to make sure your child is up-to-date (some are required for school or certain international travel). Below is a list of all vaccines available at CVS pharmacy.

Cholera

Covid-19

DTaP & Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis)

Hepatitis A & B

HPV (human papillomavirus)

Influenza (flu)

Japanese encephalitis

MMR (measles, mumps, rubella)

Meningitis

Pneumonia

Polio

Rabies

Typhoid

Shingles

Chicken pox

Where else you can get the Covid vaccine for kids under 5?

If there’s no MinuteClinic nearby or your child is under 18 months, there are plenty of other places where you can get a Covid vaccine for kids under 5. “Vaccinations will be available at pediatricians’ and other doctors’ offices, community health centers, rural health clinics, children’s hospitals, public health clinics, local pharmacies, and other community-based organizations,” per the White House’s operational distribution plan. A good place to start is by calling your child’s pediatrician’s office.