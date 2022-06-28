The Covid vaccine, which was previously only available adults and kids ages 5 and up is finally approved and available for all children over the age of 6 months. This Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) includes both a three-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and a two-dose Moderna vaccine. After you breathe a sigh of relief, the next step is to think about where and when you’ll be getting your child vaccinated. But if you’re wondering if you can get your under 5 year old vaccinated against Covid at Publix, you may want to think again.

You’ll likely want to get your child vaccinated as soon as possible; afterall, you’ve waited long enough. Potential reasons you may decide to wait include if your child recently had Covid, or if they won’t be seeing many people over the summer and doing mostly outdoor activities, your doctor may suggest timing their vaccination so it’s at its max protection right around the time school starts (that’s about 13 weeks post-vax for Pfizer and six for Moderna). If you want your under 5 year old vaccinated now (we feel you), here’s everything you need to know about Publix and the Covid vaccine for kids under 5.

Can kids 6 months old to 4 years old get the Covid vaccine at Publix?

The short answer here is no, kids under 5 cannot get vaccinated at Publix. The company said they will not be offering it “at this time” according to a tweet from the company, which leaves open the possibility that that could change in the future. However, adults and kids over 5 can still be vaccinated and boosted at Publix.

What vaccines are available at Publix?

Publix offers more vaccines than just Covid. For all the specifics of offerings, you can check out this page on their company website. Publix vaccine offerings include:

Covid-19

Pneumonia

Shingles

Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, and whooping cough)

Tetanus

Hepatitis A & B

Meningitis (ACWY & B vaccine series)

HPV

Measles, mumps, rubella

Varicella (chicken pox)

Influenza (flu)

Where else you can get the Covid vaccine for kids under 5?

Unfortunately you can’t get your under 5 year old vaccinated against Covid at Publix, but there are other options. CVS is now offering the vaccine to kids 18 months and older, while Walgreens has made it available to kids 3 years and up. If you’re not sure what to go to get your child vaccinated, call your pediatrician for more info.