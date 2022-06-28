Parents everywhere were able to breathe a collective sigh of relief when the Covid vaccine finally became available to kids under 5 earlier this June. Now comes the scramble to find out where and when to get your child vaccinated, though hopefully both questions are as straightforward as possible. The vaccine, which was previously only available for children over 5 and adults, is now approved for kids as young as 6 months; the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) includes both a three-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and a two-dose Moderna vaccine. If it’s your local pharmacy, you may be wondering if Walgreens is offering the Covid vaccine for kids under 5. The answer is yes (yay) but not for all of them (boo) as there’s an age cut-off.

You’ll probably want to get your child vaccinated as soon as possible — and so it makes sense that a convenient, trustworthy pharmacy like Walgreens is where you’re hoping to go. Here’s everything you need to know about Walgreens and the Covid vaccine for kids under 5 including what other vaccines the pharmacy offers and where else you can go if your child is eligible for the vaccine but doesn’t make the Walgreens age cut off.

Can kids 6 months old to 4 years old get the Covid vaccine at Walgreens?

Walgreens is now offering the Covid vaccine at select locations to kids 3 years and older. If your child is between the ages of 6 months and 3 years old, they’re eligible to receive the vaccine, but it won’t be able to happen at Walgreens.

If your child is old enough to meet Walgreens criteria, you can sign up for an vaccine appointment at your nearest location here, through the Walgreens app, or by calling 1-800-Walgreens.

What vaccines are available at Walgreens?

Walgreens only offers vaccines services to kids older than 3, regardless of the type of vaccine. Here’s a list of all vaccines you can receive at Walgreens:

COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2)

Flu (influenza)

Pneumonia (pneumococcal)

Chickenpox (varicella)

HPV (human papillomavirus)

Meningitis (meningococcal)

MMR (measles, mumps and rubella)

Tetanus, diphtheria and whooping cough (Tdap & Td)

Where else you can get the Covid vaccine for kids under 5?

If you don’t have a nearby Walgreens or your child is under 3, there are plenty of other places where you can get a Covid vaccine for kids under 5. CVS pharmacies offer vaccination for children ages 18 months and up. “Vaccinations will be available at pediatricians’ and other doctors’ offices, community health centers, rural health clinics, children’s hospitals, public health clinics, local pharmacies, and other community-based organizations,” per the White House’s operational distribution plan. It may be easiest to first contact your child’s pediatrician to see if you can come into the office to get your child vaccinated.