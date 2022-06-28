Babies as young as 6 months have recently received Emergency Use Authorization for the three-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and two-dose Moderna vaccine for children from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to the immense relief of parents. The Covid-19 vaccine has already been approved for kids ages 5 and up, but this is the first time younger, preschool-age kids, toddlers, and babies will be able to get the vaccine. As a parent, you may be wondering where you can go to get your kids under 5 the shot — and you’re in luck. Walmart is now offering vaccines for children 3 and up, so you can schedule an appointment at the same time as your next grocery order. Below, you’ll find everything you need to know.

Can kids ages 6 months old to 4 years old get the Covid-19 vaccine at Walmart?

Right now, kids ages 3 years and older can get the Covid-19 vaccine at Walmart. The store is not offering Covid-19 vaccines to kids ages 2 and under at this point.

“Our physical space makes us ideal for administration in the deltoid (arm) of a patient,” a representative for Walmart tells Romper. “This type of administration is indicated for patients 3 years and older. We will continue to evaluate the need for younger patient administration.”

“For children under the age of 3, please contact a pediatrician to schedule a vaccine appointment,” Walmart states on its website.

Will the Covid-19 vaccine be available at Walmart stores across the country?

Yes, Walmart will offer Covid-19 vaccines for kids 3 and up throughout the U.S. However, stores have a limited supply, so if you can’t get an appointment yet, keep checking back.

“As we have since the beginning of the pandemic, Walmart and Sam’s Club administers and dispenses all authorized vaccines and treatments related to Covid-19,” a Walmart rep says. “While we expect the majority of these vaccines to be distributed to pediatric providers, we plan to administer authorized vaccines for ages 3–5 as supply and distribution allows. We are dependent on allocation from the federal government, so we will have limited supply available.”

Use Walmart’s digital scheduler at http://www.walmart.com/CovidVaccine to make an appointment and find a location near you with the pediatric vaccine.

What vaccines are available at Walmart?

In addition to the Covid-19 vaccine, Walmart is also offering booster shots for children ages 5 and older, and adults.

Other vaccines available at Walmart include: shingles; tetanus, diphtheria & whooping cough (Tdap); pneumonia; Hepatitis A or B; HPV; flu; meningitis; measles, mumps and rubella (MMR); and chickenpox.

Where else you can get the Covid-19 vaccine for kids under 5?

As kids head back to preschool or prepare for kindergarten, parents are understandably wanting to get them vaccinated as soon as possible. If you’re local Walmart doesn’t have any appointments available, there are many other places to get the Covid-19 vaccine for kids under 5.

Find a place to get a Covid-19 vaccine for kids ages 6 months to 4 years by visiting vaccine.gov, texting your ZIP code to 438829, or calling 1-800-232-0233 to find locations near you. You can also contact your pediatrician to see if they have any available.