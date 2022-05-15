If you’re a collector of all things Disney, or you just can’t resist adorable little aliens, then you’ll be excited to hear about the newest launch from JuJuBe, a brand best known for its cute and functional diaper bags, lunch boxes, totes and more. The latest JuJuBe collaboration with Disney drops May 25 and is based on the fan favorite movie, Lilo & Stitch. Called "Stitch in Paradise", the newest collection includes a diaper bag, backpack, tote bag, pacifier pod, duffel, and including an all-new JuJuBe product (we’ll get to that soon).

The playful print features Stitch in a sea of tropical leaves in the warm, summery colors sienna, rust, sage, sky, marigold, blush, and sand. Not only is this a nod to the movie’s Hawaiian setting, but it’s also a festive, light-hearted print to start summer off right. The lining is decorated with Stitch, golden pineapples, and subtle zigzags, and each of the bags has pretty gold hardware including a fun pineapple zipper pull on each bag. The newest launch is in good company with other Disney x JuJuBe collabs including The Nightmare Before Christmas, Alice In Wonderland, Harry Potter, Disney princesses, and one featuring classic characters like Mickey, Donald Duck, and more. The new collection with range from $15 to $215, and it will all be available on the JuJuBe website starting May 25.

This diaper bag ($215), known as the Dr. BFF, has everything you need. It opens wide (like a doctor’s bag) so you can see everything inside. With 17 pockets (including insulated bottle pockets, a key holder, and a changing pad pocket) it’s ideal for a day on-the-go and can be worn as a messenger or backpack. JuJuBe

As for that all-new product? It’s a circle playmat called the "Be Careful" and it’ll be your BFF this summer whether you’re heading to the beach or you need a place to put your baby while you cook dinner.

The newest JuJuBe launch is this Stitch-printed playmat ($40) called the “Be Playful.” It folds up easily for a day at the beach or at grandmas, and it also works well at home or under a high chair. Disney x JuJube

If it’s not enough for you to have cute new Stitch accessories, then you’ll be pleased to know that June 26 is International Stitch Day. Stitch’s alien name is Experiment 626, so the date is fitting, and this year is the 20th anniversary of the film’s debut which came out on June 21, 2002 (a fact that makes me feel ancient).

The “Zealous” backpack ($130) is the ideal diaper bag but it also works for school or as a carry-on bag. The front pocket opens flat for storing extra clothes, and there’s a changing pad inside and two insulated bottle holders. Mesh pockets and an elastic key holder keep everything organized. JuJuBe

Part of the reason the offbeat and quirky movie has had such staying power is precisely because Stitch is so relatable and sweet, even as a a bit of a misfit. He’s sometimes misunderstood (after all he’s a powerful extraterrestrial who gets mistaken by Lilo for a puppy), he’s irreverent and sarcastic at times, and he loves his family fiercely. We’re all a little bit Stitch, and now you can celebrate in style with a Stitch-print JuJuBe bag (and don’t forget to show your kids the movie if you haven’t already).