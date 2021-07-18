15 Photos Of Celeb Parents & Their Kids Having A Blast At Disney World

A trip to Disney World will brighten any grown-up or kid’s days. But Mickey and Minnie Mouse are not the only stars you could see hanging around Cinderella’s castle. The most magical place in the world is also an ideal vacation spot for a few celebrity families. From Serena Williams and Busy Philipps to Ciara and Russell Wilson and Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, plenty of celeb parents have taken a break from Rodeo Drive to hang out on Main Street USA. Yes, you never knew who you may be standing in line behind for It’s A Small World ride or a FastPass.

Like most companies, Disney is currently working on reviving itself from the pandemic, which caused the theme park to close for almost a year. In May, Disney World did away with its outdoor mask policy, but according to Visit Florida, tourist numbers should be back up and normal by early next year. Not to mention, the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World is approaching this October.

As life has slowly been getting back to normal, like the rest of us, celeb parents have been clearing their schedules for some much-needed, family time at both Disneyland in California and the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. With that said, it may be worth taking a second look at that person behind you on Space Mountain. It could be one of those familiar faces!

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Photo by Matt Stroshane In May 2021, Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, and their daughter, Olympia, visited the Walt Disney World Resort. The family took a photo op, masked up, in front of Cinderella’s castle. Olympia was dressed for the occasion in her Belle princess gown.

Kim Fields Photo By David Roark The force was with The Upshaws actress Kim Fields and her family at Disney's Hollywood Studios back in June 2021. Fields, her husband, Christopher Morgan, and their sons, Sebastian and Quincy, captured the moment in front of the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge with their Lightsabers.

Russell Wilson & Ciara Photo by Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort In June, Russell Wilson and Ciara spent the day at the Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback was named one of Earth’s Mightiest Athletes by Disney. The couple posed with a group of kids in matching Captain America shirts. Wilson was also recognized for his nonprofit, the Why Not You Foundation. He’ll be recognized at the Sports Humanitarian Awards, premiering on ABC on July 24.

Busy Philipps Busy Philipps/Instagram In June 2021, the Girls5Eva star treated her daughters, Birdie, 12, and Cricket, 8, to a trip to EPCOT at Walt Disney World. “Humid-est Place on Earth,” she joked on her Instagram, hinting at the Florida summer heat. But she added it was “nice to be back.” The Freaks and Geeks actress also painted her nails in a Disney-themed Pride design to commemorate Pride Month.

Zach Braff & Donald Faison Zach Braff/Instagram The Scrubs actors took a trip to Disneyland on June 15. Donald Faison's 6-year-old daughter, Wilder, was in the stroller. Braff, 46, captioned the image, “Disneyland with bae,” on his Instagram. And despite what it looks like, the two are just good friends.

Karlie Kloss Karlie Kloss/Instagram The former Victoria's Secret model and her newborn son officially had their first Walt Disney trip together in June. Kloss, 28, captioned the moment on her Instagram page, “Levi’s first visit to the happiest place on earth and mommy’s 1253th,” sharing snapshots from the trip and a throwback image of herself when she went to Disney as a kid. Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner, welcomed their son, Levi Joseph, in March. The supermodel wore her limited-edition Minnie Mouse ears, which she designed as part of her collaboration with the Disney Parks Designer Collection.

Justin Timberlake Justin Timberlake/Instagram Justin Timberlake and his son, Silas, 6, had a Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker moment at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney Florida back in May. The “Suit and Tie” singer posted on Instagram, “I don’t know who was freaking out more... me or my six year old.”

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Teyana Taylor/Instagram Teyana Taylor and her family spent Mother's Day weekend at Walt Disney World in Florida back in May. Taylor and her daughter, Iman Tayla, 5, and her daughter’s friend, took a few snapshots in front of the famous purple wall at Magic Kingdom. “Thank you so much @waltdisneyworld for hosting my family & I for Mother’s Day weekend!!! We had a blast,” the Maxim’s Sexiest Woman Alive posted on her Instagram. “And our VIP tour guide Holly, she added, “we nick-named her Hollywood LOL she was so amazing, everything was!” The couple also has an infant daughter together, Rue Rose.

Brie & Nikki Bella Brie Bella/Instagram The Total Bellas twins celebrated Brie’s daughter’s birthday at Disneyland this past May. Birdie turned 4-years-old. “We’ve been making it a yearly tradition to celebrate Birdie’s Birthday at Disneyland,” Brie captioned the precious moments on her Instagram. “It’s been our special little thing to do together. Every year I can’t wait to go because it’s the one place where I feel like a kid again.”

Vanessa Bryant Vanessa Bryant/Instagram Vanessa Bryant and her girls went to Disneyland over the 4th of July weekend. Based on the snapshots shared on her Instagram it was a good time! Natalia brought one of her friends for the trip and Bianka rode the Guardians of the Galaxy ride with her big sister.

John Stamos John Stamos/Instagram John Stamos, his wife Caitlin McHugh, and their son Billy, 3, felt like genies in a lamp on their Disney excursion. The trio dressed up as the Genie, Jasmine and Abu from Aladdin. Although Stamos and McHugh were into it, their son, that’s another story. "My sweet wife loves #Disneybounding, my sweet son, not so much,” the Fuller House actor said.

Kameron Westcott Kameron Westcott/Instagram The Real Housewives of Dallas star had custom shirts made for her and the kids for their spring break trip to Walt Disney Florida back in March. “Yes.... I made matching t-shirts with our nicknames!! CDUB, Blonde, Sparkle, Party Boy & Drama,” she captioned a photo of her, her daughter, Hilton, 9, and her son Cruise, 6, in front of the Cinderella castle. After all, what’s a trip to Disney without custom shirts!

Kandi Burruss Kandi Burruss/Instagram The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her family went to Disneyland last February, pre-COVID. Burruss, her husband, Todd Tucker, her daughter Riley, 18, their son, Ace, 5, and their daughter, Blaze, 1, born via surrogate, had a photo-op with Mickey. “We definitely were happy at the #HappiestPlace on earth today,” Burruss captioned on her Instagram.

Fergie Fergie/Instagram Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie and her son Axl Jack, 7, had a mother-son day at Disneyland last January. “Disneyland Day,” she captioned her post from the day.