There are all kinds of quirks people have that can be traced back to their birth month, and it can be a lot of fun to dig into the research, especially for your own child. Every month has its own perks associated with it, but the facts about June babies add up to some very good news for their parents. As it turns out, they’re some of the healthiest babies out there.

Having a June baby comes with a few obvious benefits, like you won’t have to be pregnant in the dead of summer, you’ll most likely always have good weather for their birthday parties, and you don’t run the risk of them having to share their birthday with a major holiday. Depending on when they’re born, you’ll have either a Gemini, who are said to be highly intelligent and quick-witted or a Cancer, who are loyal and loving, so either way, you have an awesome kid.

So, as the days continue to get longer (before June’s summer equinox, of course) and your due date gets closer and closer, kick back and do a deep dive into all of the fun facts about your June bug’s birth month. Here are a few fascinating tidbits to get you started.

1 They’re Often Bigger In a 2015 study of around 450,000 babies, researchers found that those born in the summer months (June, July, and August) had a higher average birth weight and had a taller adult height than babies born in other months of the year.

2 June Babies Have Three Birthstones Every month has a stone associated with it (a birthstone), but June is one of only two months that has three birthstones to choose from, according to the American Gems Society. Your little June bug can take their pick between pearl, alexandrite, or moonstone.

3 They Can Always Find The Bright Side Manuel Breva Colmeiro, Getty images Based on data found in a 2014 study by the European College of Neuropsychopharmacology, summer babies tend to have much more positive attitudes than those born in other seasons. That being said, they also tend to have more frequent mood swings than spring, autumn, and winter babies.

4 They Deserve A Lot Of Candy & Balloons In addition to being a birth month, June is also National Give A Bunch Of Balloons Month and National Candy Month. So, plan celebrations accordingly.

5 June Babies Are Happier In The Winter In 2011, a research article was published in Nature Neuroscience that showed a correlation between the season someone was born and neurological disorders. They found that babies born in the summer months (June, July, August) are less likely to develop seasonal affective disorder (SAD) than babies born in other seasons.

6 They Have Two Lovely Birth Flowers Babies born in the month of June have both the rose and honeysuckle as their birth flowers. The Old Farmer’s Almanac notes that not only are these flowers beautiful, but they’re also some of the most fragrant. Bottom line: don’t forget to get your June baby a bouquet of roses for their birthday.

7 Their Health Outlook Is Good Findings of a multi-year research study, published in 2015, indicate that babies born in June fare pretty well in terms of risk of heart disease, respiratory disease, and neurological disease. While babies born in June still run some risk of these diseases, there were no overwhelming correlations that stood out to the researchers.

In addition to being born during one of the most beautiful months of the year, it seems that babies born in June are also set up to have a happy, healthy life. As long as you don’t forget to shower them with candy and balloons every year, that is.