These 5 Superstitions About Little Charmers Born On Valentine's Day Are Pretty Irresistible

Most people probably know all about the hearts, lace, flowers, and cupids that are synonymous with Feb. 14, but what about birthdays that fall on the holiday? While their b-day may get overshadowed, if superstitions about babies born on Valentine's Day are true, you'll have a hard time overlooking the little sweetheart every other day of the year. These babies are destined to be loved, desired, and to steal the spotlight without even trying.
The origins of Valentine's Day are often debated because some believe it's a celebration of Saint Valentine, his commitment to love, and his authoring the first "valentine" card. Others, however, say it started as a Pagan festival for fertility, where women would toss their names into a bowl and the eligible bachelors would pull one out, and the pair would eventually marry. Perhaps it's a combination of both, but either way, the general theme is the same: lasting love.
Since the day is so focused on finding love, there aren't nearly as many theories about babies who are born on Feb. 14. However, when you look into superstitions, the zodiac, and numerology profiles, there is a lot to be said about these little valentines' personalities.
It seems like babies born on Feb. 14 have no intention of coming in second to Valentine's Day. They will be forces to be reckoned with, difficult to ignore, and impossible not to love.