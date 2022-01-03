20 Aquarius Boy Names For Your Happy Baby

Well, you made it past the holidays, and welp, you’re still pregnant. And for you, that might have been a good thing, since you didn’t want your baby’s birth to coincide with, you know, someone else’s. As you enter the New Year, you might be thinking of ways to pay homage to the time of year when your little guy joins you earthside. So if you’re looking to the stars for some inspo, there’s definitely plenty of Aquarius boy names to choose from. Most of them celebrate beautiful themes of nature, wisdom, and character that will befit your little boy.
As far as astrological signs go, Aquarius is kind of amazing. Those born between January 20-February 18 seem to vibrate at a different frequency from the rest of the zodiac — and they know it. They are at once outgoing and shy, eclectically interesting, and tend to think big thoughts. They feel things at a deeper level than some other signs, and they are proactive about positive change affecting not just their own lives, but the world at large. Although their symbol is the water bearer, Aquarius is an air sign. But don’t think that their heads are in the clouds, though. One of the hallmarks of Aquarius is their superior intellect, so be prepared for passionate (and sometimes heated) conversations. They also have a carpe diem, can do attitude, so keeping up with them, while exhausting, is always an adventure.
Check out these 20 Aquarius boy names that are beautiful, natural, and aquatically awesome.
If you’re expecting an Aquarius baby, you can choose names that focus on the feeling nature of the astrological sign, its traits, or even the time of year that Aquarius falls on the cosmic calendar. You just might find that you have too many Aquarius boy names to choose from, which isn’t a bad thing, considering how special and meaningful they all are — just like your little one will be.