34 Airy Aquarian Names Perfect For Your Little Water-Bearer

Naming a child is a huge responsibility (no pressure) and if you’re struggling to think of a name for your future winter-born baby, you could consider turning to their zodiac sign for guidance, especially if your the kind of person who has been reading up on on your baby’s sign since you found out you were pregnant. If your due date falls between Jan. 20 and Feb. 18, then you may want to consider an Aquarius-inspired baby name.

Those born under the sign of Aquarius are known for being independent, smart, helpful, free-spirited, and loyal, per Astrology Zodiac Signs. The water-bearer sign is also known to be one that produces visionaries with grand plans for a better world, per Well + Good. They may be a bit rebellious (good luck with that) or not be able to stand boredom (so get the activities prepped).

You could opt for a name that captures one of these traits (like Charlotte which means “free”) or you could choose a name fit for an air sign, or a name that calls back to the water-bearer, like Brooke or River. Or if you’re less into the starry names and more into the season, there are plenty of names that speak to the beauty and stillness of winter.. Read on for names that capture the traits of an Aquarius.

1 Bae You may think of this name as meaning “before anyone else” as it does in millennial slang, but your baby is your number one, plus Bae is a really beautiful Korean name meaning “inspired” per Baby Names.

2 Dalis Rita Kheruimova / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images Aquarius is an Air sign, but they’re also the water-bearers, and Dalis is a cool, gender-neutral name meaning, “drawing water,” per SheKnows.

3 Sailor Perfect for the child who will one day sail the seas, Sailor is a name of German descent meaning “boat man” (or woman, as the name can be used for either sex).

4 Brook Short and strong, the name Brook has a nature connotation perfect for water-bearers. Some families use “Brooke” for a girl or “Brooks” for a boy, and all three names share a similar meaning “small stream” per Baby Names.

5 Dax First thing that comes to mind when I hear this name is actor, podcast host, and husband to Kristen Bell, Dax Sheperd. The name of French-origin means “leader” per Baby Name, so it’s perfect for your boss-to-be.

6 Tallulah Whimsical and poetic Tallulah, meaning “leaping water” per Nameberry, is a beautiful name for a water-bearer.

7 Fontana Fontana is a commonly used name in French and Spanish and it means “fountain” in French, per Family Education. Historically it’s also a name given to someone who lives near a spring.

8 Wayde If you imagine your little one one day wading in the ocean or a river like the water-bearer they are, Wayde, is a beautiful name of Scandinavian descent meaning “able to go,” per The Bump.

9 River Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara recently named their baby River to honor Phoenix’s late brother, and the name is gaining in popularity. It’s a beautiful name for your Aquarius baby.

10 Aziz If your Aquarius baby is born on or around Valentine’s Day, you could name your little cupid Aziz, an Arabic name meaning “beloved, precious” per Nameberry.

11 Aria Aquarius are air signs, and the beautiful name Aria means “air” in Italian per Wikipedia. In Albanian it means “treasure” and in Hebrew, “lioness” so any way you slice it this is a gorgeous, regal name.

12 Sage Sutthiwat Srikhrueadam/Moment/Getty Images Aquarians are thought to be clever and intelligent, and the simply beautiful name Sage means “wise” in Latin (it also calls to mind the pretty plant).

13 Cassidy The name Cassidy means “clever” per She Knows, and it’s especially perfect if your child has ringlets as it also means “curly-headed.”

14 Quinn Quinn is a strong, gender-neutral name that is gaining popularity, per EverythingBirthday. It means “counsel” in Gaelic per The Bump, so it’s a great name for your wise, advice-giving Aquarius.

15 Dana The pretty name Dana is derived from Dan, which means “to judge” per BabyNamesPedia. But that doesn’t mean you’ll have a judgey little infant, rather that your little one has discerning qualities.

16 Charlotte Aquarians are known to be independent, free-spirits per Allure, and Charlotte, a name of French origin meaning “free” per Baby Names is the perfect name to give your free thinker.

17 Conan Sure at first you may think of late-night talk show host, Conan O’Brien, but this Gaelic name means “intelligent” or “small wolf” and it will capture the clever spirit of your water-bearer babe.

18 Mila A beautiful name that’s growing in popularity, (thanks in part to actress, Mila Kunis) this name means “gracious, dear” which makes it a fitting name for the sign that’s known to be a dear friend and a generous listener.

19 Galina This is the feminine form of the Russian or Slavic name, Galen (which also makes a beautiful baby name); it means “calm, healer,” and it’s a sweet name for an even-keeled Aquarius babe.

20 Hugh For the bubbly, radiant water-bearer child, Hugh is a fitting name meaning, “bright in mind and spirit” per Baby Names (which is basically exactly what every parent wants their child to be).

21 Ferryn For fun-loving and bold (and sometimes rebellious) Aquarius, the English name Ferryn, which means “adventurous” per SheKnows, captures the heart and spirit of the sign.

22 Huck StockPlanets/E+/Getty Images This name calls to mind Mark Twain’s literary icon, Huck Finn (and Finn also makes a cute name for an adventure-loving air sign); it’s usually short for Huckleberry, per Nameberry.

23 Maverick Maverick is an American name meaning, “independent, non-conformist” per Nameberry which pretty much captures the essence of Aquarius children. Plus, Mav makes a very cute nickname.

24 Ryder This name works well for a boy or a girl and it means, quite literally, “rider” or “horsemen” per Nameberry. This name gained popularity after Kate Hudson named her son Ryder, and it’s name for a child who will go places.

25 Amelia I can’t see this cute name without thinking of Amelia Earhart who embodies what it means to be brave and smart. The name, whose roots are in Latin, means “work” per Baby Names, and it’s a good one for the industrious Aquarius.

26 Atlas Oh the places they’ll go with a name like Atlas. More commonly used for boys though the name could go either way, it means “support” per Nameberry and works well for the thoughtful friend your Aquarius babe will grow up to be.

27 Trip Aquarius typically like to travel and experience new things, and the name Trip means “traveler” and is an English name perfect for your little voyager.

28 Nellie Aquarius are bright and vibrant inside and out, and Nellie, meaning “shining light” is a beautiful name to capture their radiance. Nellie can also be a nickname for Eleanor, Helen, or Cornelia.

29 Ford You could name your new baby after a famous Aquarius, like Henry Ford, American automobile manufacturer. This name is especially fitting for a water-bearer because it means “river crossing” per SheKnows.

30 Ophelia Beautiful and regal-sounding with roots in Shakespeare’s Hamlet, Ophelia is a classic Greek name meaning “helper,” per The Bump, and it’s a great name for the Aquarius children who are eager to help their loved ones.

31 Simone Simone or the more common male version, Simon, means “to be heard” in Hebrew, which is a fitting name for water bearers who may not be the chattiest of the zodiac, but love to have their innovative ideas heard.

32 Winnie kate_sept2004/E+/Getty Images While at first a certain bear who doesn’t wear pants may come to mind, the name Winnie means, “peacemaking, gentle friend” and it’s a beautiful name for Aquarius children who value fairness and kindness.

33 Ivy If you’re hoping to capture the spirit of Aquarius season, Ivy is a gorgeous verdant plant that grows in winter. The name represents faithfulness and fidelity, per The Bump, but if colorful plants are more your thing, you could go with the name Holly, another cold weather plant, instead.