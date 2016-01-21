34 Airy Aquarian Names Perfect For Your Little Water-Bearer

Naming a child is a huge responsibility (no pressure) and if you’re struggling to think of a name for your future winter-born baby, you could consider turning to their zodiac sign for guidance, especially if your the kind of person who has been reading up on on your baby’s sign since you found out you were pregnant. If your due date falls between Jan. 20 and Feb. 18, then you may want to consider an
Aquarius-inspired baby name.
Those born under the sign of
Aquarius are known for being independent, smart, helpful, free-spirited, and loyal, per Astrology Zodiac Signs. The water-bearer sign is also known to be one that produces visionaries with grand plans for a better world, per Well + Good. They may be a bit rebellious (good luck with that) or not be able to stand boredom (so get the activities prepped).
You could opt for a name that captures one of these traits (like Charlotte which means “free”) or you could choose
a name fit for an air sign, or a name that calls back to the water-bearer, like Brooke or River. Or if you’re less into the starry names and more into the season, there are plenty of names that speak to the beauty and stillness of winter.. Read on for names that capture the traits of an Aquarius.
You may think of this name as meaning “before anyone else” as it does in millennial slang, but your baby is your number one, plus Bae is a really beautiful Korean
Short and strong, the name Brook has a nature connotation perfect for water-bearers. Some families use “Brooke” for a girl or “Brooks” for a boy, and all three names share a similar meaning
“small stream” per Baby Names.
Fontana is a commonly used name in French and Spanish and it
means “fountain” in French, per Family Education. Historically it’s also a name given to someone who lives near a spring.
If you imagine your little one one day wading in the ocean or a river like the water-bearer they are, Wayde, is a beautiful
name of Scandinavian descent meaning “able to go,” per The Bump.
Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara recently named their baby River to honor Phoenix’s late brother, and the name is gaining in popularity. It’s a beautiful name for your Aquarius baby.
Aquarius are air signs, and the beautiful name
Aquarians are thought to be clever and intelligent, and the simply beautiful name Sage means
“wise” in Latin (it also calls to mind the pretty plant).
The name
Cassidy means “clever” per She Knows, and it’s especially perfect if your child has ringlets as it also means “curly-headed.”
The pretty name Dana is derived from Dan, which means
“to judge” per BabyNamesPedia. But that doesn’t mean you’ll have a judgey little infant, rather that your little one has discerning qualities.
Aquarians are known to be
independent, free-spirits per Allure, and Charlotte, a name of French origin meaning “free” per Baby Names is the perfect name to give your free thinker.
Sure at first you may think of late-night talk show host, Conan O’Brien, but this Gaelic name means “intelligent” or “small wolf” and it will capture the clever spirit of your water-bearer babe.
A beautiful name that’s growing in popularity, (thanks in part to actress, Mila Kunis) this
name means “gracious, dear” which makes it a fitting name for the sign that’s known to be a dear friend and a generous listener.
This is the feminine form of the Russian or Slavic name, Galen (which also makes a beautiful baby name); it means “calm, healer,” and it’s a sweet name for an even-keeled Aquarius babe.
For the bubbly, radiant water-bearer child, Hugh is a fitting name meaning, “
bright in mind and spirit” per Baby Names (which is basically exactly what every parent wants their child to be).
For fun-loving and bold (and sometimes rebellious) Aquarius, the English name
This name calls to mind Mark Twain’s literary icon, Huck Finn (and Finn also makes a cute name for an adventure-loving air sign); it’s usually
short for Huckleberry, per Nameberry.
Maverick is an American name meaning, “
independent, non-conformist” per Nameberry which pretty much captures the essence of Aquarius children. Plus, Mav makes a very cute nickname.
This name works well for a boy or a girl and it means, quite literally,
“rider” or “horsemen” per Nameberry. This name gained popularity after Kate Hudson named her son Ryder, and it’s name for a child who will go places.
I can’t see this cute name without thinking of Amelia Earhart who embodies what it means to be brave and smart. The name, whose roots are in Latin,
means “work” per Baby Names, and it’s a good one for the industrious Aquarius.
Oh the places they’ll go with a name like Atlas. More commonly used for boys though the name could go either way, it
means “support” per Nameberry and works well for the thoughtful friend your Aquarius babe will grow up to be.
Aquarius typically like to travel and experience new things, and the name Trip means “traveler” and is an English name perfect for your little voyager.
Aquarius are bright and vibrant inside and out, and Nellie, meaning “shining light” is a beautiful name to capture their radiance. Nellie can also be a nickname for Eleanor, Helen, or Cornelia.
You could name your new baby after a famous Aquarius, like Henry Ford, American automobile manufacturer. This name is especially fitting for a water-bearer because it
means “river crossing” per SheKnows.
Beautiful and regal-sounding with roots in Shakespeare’s
Hamlet, Ophelia is a classic Greek name meaning “helper,” per The Bump, and it’s a great name for the Aquarius children who are eager to help their loved ones.
Simone or the more common male version, Simon, means “to be heard” in Hebrew, which is a fitting name for water bearers who may not be the chattiest of the zodiac, but love to have their innovative ideas heard.
While at first a certain bear who doesn’t wear pants may come to mind, the name Winnie means, “peacemaking, gentle friend” and it’s a beautiful name for Aquarius children who value fairness and kindness.
If you’re hoping to capture the spirit of Aquarius season, Ivy is a gorgeous verdant plant that grows in winter. The name represents faithfulness and fidelity, per The Bump, but if colorful plants are more your thing, you could go with the name Holly, another cold weather plant, instead.
An English name meaning “white field”, Whittaker is a fitting name for an Aquarius baby born on a snowy winter day. Whit makes for a very cute nickname too.