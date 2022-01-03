These Aquarius Girl Names Are Just Right For Your Clever Baby

If you’re expecting an Aquarius baby this year, then you’re getting into crunch-time to pick out a name (not to stress you out or anything). Aquarius season falls between Jan. 20 and Feb. 18, and while the word “aqua” appears upfront in “Aquarius,” Aquarians are actually Air signs who are said to be water-bearers, bringing water to land. These names for your Aquarius baby girl capture both the airiness and the watery elements of their sign, and some also shed light on the best qualities of Aquarians. They’re said to be fast-learners, wise, empathetic, free-thinkers, good friends, and full of energy (so buckle up).

Whether you know you’re having a girl or it’ll be a surprise, you’ll likely want to have a name ready to go (because it’s hard to make decisions about what to eat, let alone what to name a child, in those hazy days after birth). If you or your partner are having trouble agreeing or you could just use some fresh inspiration, check out these names for Aquarius baby girls. Some pay homage to the water-bearer, others are inspired by the free-spirited nature of the Air sign, and some are a nod to the cold, quiet winter season.

Check out these 18 names for Aquarius baby girls that are just as strong and charming as your baby will be.

Isla RuslanDashinsky/E+/Getty Images Isla means “island,” the perfect name for your Aquarius baby girl. It’s popular right now and it just so happens that actress Isla Fisher is an Aquarius.

Juniper Aquarius kids are known for being full of energy (so get ready to chase them around all day). Juniper is a cute and timeless name meaning “youthful” (aka vivacious, aka hyper), and it’s a lovely name for your boundless baby.

Sage You may be surprised at how quickly your Aquarius baby picks up new skills and concepts. The name Sage, meaning “wise” is a lovely name for your little fast learner who possesses an inherent wisdom. Plus, it also conjures up the pretty, fragrant Sage plant.

Alizee Alizee is a stunning, uncommon French name meaning “trade wind.” This name is a pretty alternative to Elise or Alicia, and it just so happens to be Kate Middleton’s sister-in-law’s name. Plus wind is evocative of the Air signs, and it also often goes hand-in-hand with rain, making it spot-on for a water-bearer babe.

Saoirse Don’t expect your Aquarius child to follow the crowd. Because they’re known for being free-thinkers who aren’t afraid to share their opinions, Saoirse, a name of Irish-origin meaning “freedom” or “independence” is a perfect name. The most famous namesake is probably actress Saoirse Ronan, and the name is pronounced “sure-shuh”.

Amethyst You can’t go wrong with a gemstone-inspired name, and Amethyst is the stone for Aquarius. It’s of Greek-origin and it has a ton of great nicknames like Amy.

Kelsie Lisa5201/E+/Getty Images Kids born between Jan. 20 and Feb. 18 are known for being truly fearless (so get ready for a lot of risk taking and jumping off the coffee table). The name Kelsie means “brave” and it’s of English descent.

Aria The name Aria has several translations, all of which are beautiful in meaning. Aria means “air” in Italian so it’s lovely for an Air sign baby girl. In Albanian it means “treasure” and in Hebrew, the name is thought to mean “lioness,” which is perfect for that fierce and headstrong Aquarius child.

Simone The female version of the name Simon, Simone is a pretty, regal sounding name meaning “has heard” and it translates essentially to “good listener.” Aquarians are known for being compassionate friends and good listeners.

River Chances are you know at least one person who named their baby River recently, but most of these babies are boys. River can be gender-neutral though and it makes a lovely name for Aquarius baby girls.

Indra DusanManic/E+/Getty Images Indra is a gorgeous Sanskrit name meaning “possessing of water drops,” and sometimes it translates to “controls the rain.” Indra is also thought to be a God of the sky and rain in the Hindu religion, and it’s a beautiful alternative to more common names like Indigo or India.

Rosa Pay homage to one of the most celebrated Aquarians, Rosa Parks, who was born on Feb. 4, 1913. It’s also a lovely nod to the roses so popular on Valentine’s Day, which falls in Aquarius season.

Violet If you don’t want to be too on the nose but would like to pay tribute to the birthstone of Aquarius, Violet is a beautiful name for Aquarius girls that calls to mind the gorgeous purple color of the Amethyst, the sign’s stone.

Brady Brady is a gender-neutral name that means “free-spirited.” Perfect if you don’t know if you’re having a boy or a girl but want to be prepared either way, this name for Aquarius kids is fitting for those open-minded, free-spirited children.

Celeste Subhakitnibhat Kewiko / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images Meaning “heavenly,” Celeste is one of those lovely names that never seems to fall out of favor. Blue is said to be the color for Aquarius, and the name Celeste conjures images of a bright blue sky.

Everette Not common, but easy to pronounce and spell, the name Everette is gender-neutral of Old English origin meaning “brave and strong boar.” Aquarius kids are known for being fearless yet sometimes stubborn, and this name perfectly sums up both qualities.

Lumi If your Aquarius baby girl is born on a snowy day (which is quite possible in many parts of the world) the name Lumi is Finnish for “snow.” It’s cute and playful while still being strong.

Rae Short and sweet, the name Rae is of Scottish origin and it means “protector” (it can also mean “ewe”). It’s a pretty name for Aquarius babies as the sign is known for being loyal and fierce defenders of those they love.

You’re in for a treat with your Aquarius baby girl; those born between Jan. 20 and Feb. 18 are known for being loyal, whip-smart, brave, and kind. These names for Aquarius baby girls give a nod to all their best traits while paying homage to the water-bearer Air sign.