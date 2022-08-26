Fred Rogers said it best: “Play gives children a chance to practice what they are learning.” Pediatric occupational therapists absolutely take this to heart. Through their work, they help children work through emotional, cognitive, and physical impairments using toys and play. At home, many parents try to choose age appropriate toys to encourage their children reach developmental milestones, often beginning in infancy with toys like play mats and mobiles. As Maria Montessori said, “play is the work of the child,” and at every age and stage of child development, there are age appropriate toys that can guide them on the path. These occupational therapy toys have been selected by a pediatric occupational therapist as her very favorite. They nurtures children’s sensory and tactile development, fine motor skills, gross motor skills, visual development, and creativity.

Any child — regardless of their sensory needs — can benefit from any of these occupational therapy toys, says Samantha Davis, an occupational therapist at Kidsplay Therapy Center in McDonough, Georgia. “The key is getting to know the child, knowing what motivates them, finding out which areas may need some additional help, and then working on those skills through play,” she says.

Shutterstock

Occupational therapy toys for all ages

This expansive list of an occupational therapists favorite toys includes options for kids of all ages. Whether you are looking for age appropriate toys for 3-year-olds, the best sensory toys for toddlers, are hoping to work on gross motor skills with your 5-month-old, or are ready to master those trickier fine motor skills, this massive toy list has you covered.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Shutterstock

Occupational therapy toys by age

Even big kids can benefit from baby toys, and (sometimes) vice versa — after all, learning and developing starts from birth and can really last a lifetime. I know I’m still working on some things myself. Whether it’s for practice or for a child who has special needs, kids need toys and activities to work with for their development through high school and beyond.

Whatever ages and stages you’re wrangling in your home, one — or many — of these occupational therapy toys is sure to keep your little ones, well, occupied. It’s a bonus that these toys will help keep them on track to master all of the skills that our kids work on through play every day.

Sources interviewed:

Samantha Davis, OTR/L, an occupational therapist at Kidsplay Therapy Center.