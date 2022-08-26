Shopping

OT-recommended toys support exercises for sensory integration dysfunction and more
The Best Occupational Therapy Toys For All Ages & Stages

As recommended by a pediatric occupational therapist.

by Abi Berwager Schreier

Fred Rogers said it best: “Play gives children a chance to practice what they are learning.” Pediatric occupational therapists absolutely take this to heart. Through their work, they help children work through emotional, cognitive, and physical impairments using toys and play. At home, many parents try to choose age appropriate toys to encourage their children reach developmental milestones, often beginning in infancy with toys like play mats and mobiles. As Maria Montessori said, “play is the work of the child,” and at every age and stage of child development, there are age appropriate toys that can guide them on the path. These occupational therapy toys have been selected by a pediatric occupational therapist as her very favorite. They nurtures children’s sensory and tactile development, fine motor skills, gross motor skills, visual development, and creativity.

Any child — regardless of their sensory needs — can benefit from any of these occupational therapy toys, says Samantha Davis, an occupational therapist at Kidsplay Therapy Center in McDonough, Georgia. “The key is getting to know the child, knowing what motivates them, finding out which areas may need some additional help, and then working on those skills through play,” she says.

Occupational therapy toys for all ages

This expansive list of an occupational therapists favorite toys includes options for kids of all ages. Whether you are looking for age appropriate toys for 3-year-olds, the best sensory toys for toddlers, are hoping to work on gross motor skills with your 5-month-old, or are ready to master those trickier fine motor skills, this massive toy list has you covered.

Sensory Toys

Sensory toys engage our senses, and this is exceptionally important for infants. A good sensory toy, Davis explains, engages sight, hearing, sense of touch, sense of smell, sense of taste, and perception of the body. These sensorially-focused occupational therapy toys for kids of all ages help babies and kids to get a good grasp on their sensory experience, which “contributes to our sense of safety and autonomy of our own body,” she explains.

Outer Space Sensory Bin
Amazon
Kids will enjoy space rocks, stars, astronauts, squishy aliens and more in this out-of-this-world sensory bin.
Thinking Putty Board Game
Amazon
A collection of 25 games to play with putty, including 25 game cards, 4 game boards, 4 score cards, and more.
Calm Strips
Amazon
Each strip has a different calming texture and can help reduce fidgeting, regulate energy, and increase focus.
Sensory Floor Mat
Amazon
Comes with 8 different squares with different textures, including stone, grass, waves, and "thorns."
Sensory Bean Bags
Amazon
This learning toy for toddlers helps anxiety relief for adults as well. It's also a good fidget stress toy for Autism.
Water Beads Set
Amazon
This set comes with water beads, 6 different tweezers, 1 spoon, 1 scoop and a cup. Kids will practice their fine motor skills.
Kinetic Sand
Amazon
Kids will love the way this magical sand feels in their hands and how easily moldable it is. And it never dries out.
Pop-it
Amazon
This sensory fidget toy is great for adults and children. Pushing and popping the buttons can provide stress and anxiety relief, and train logical thinking.

Occupational Therapy Toys For Visual Motor Skills

“Visual/motor development starts as early as when the baby is developing in utero, and continues on through infancy, early childhood, and even into adulthood with more refined movements and activities,” Davis says. Throughout our lifetime, we build on visual motor skills we learned from a young age, like tying shoes, writing, or opening containers.

“When kids build with blocks, cut paper, scribble with crayons, and catch a ball, they are learning how to use their hands and eyes together to complete tasks that they encounter every day,” Davis says.

Spot It!
Amazon
This board game well help with observation skills and reflexes.
I Spy Dig In
Amazon
This game is great not only for visual-motor development, but also sensorial. Dig through the bucket to find objects and try to beat the clock.
Wooden Magnetic Fishing Game
Amazon
A more analogue version of our favorite game from the 90s, this fishing game tests fine motor skills as well as visual-motor development. While also learning how to recognize letters.
Lacing Toy
Amazon
This set includes one strawberry, one dog, and each with a string and peg in the shape of a caterpillar attached to the end. Kids can thread the string through the holes in each.
Yoga Body Awareness Fun Deck
Amazon
This deck includes 56 "Yogarilla" cards, and each card includes illustrations of different yoga positions for kids to do.
Magnetic Maze
Amazon
This set includes a apatosaurus and a stegosaurus, and kids use the magnetic wands to guide the beads throughout the maze in the toy.
Osmo
Amazon
Children interact with hand-held pieces in addition to an iPad to arrange more than 100 puzzle designs and pieces to match on-screen shapes, and other learning activities. Kids will learn visual problem-solving skills.
Alphabet Water Cards
Amazon
These reusable cards are great for road trips. They're mess-free and both sides of each card provide cute vivid images which will pique learning interest.

Occupational Therapy Toys For Gross Motor Skills

Gross motor skills are skills that require our entire body to complete, Davis explains. These toys help kids develop their gross motor skills by encouraging both sides of the body to work together. They strengthen the upper body, address balance, and help with lower body strength and core strength to ensure we’re able to use all of our parts to complete whatever activities we need to do.

For babies, learning to crawl, sit up, and walk are activities that nurture and develop gross motor skills. Tummy time is an important way to develop gross motor skills early on, and Davis says it’s “one of the best ways to address engaging the muscles in the neck, core and shoulders.”

Gross motor skills activities for toddlers and young kids including running, jumping and climbing, Davis says — basically anything they’d do at a playground. “Meeting these milestones can help aid in completing things that we do every day,” Davis explains.

Hape Scoot Around Ride on Bike
Amazon
This scoot around ride is perfect for toddlers learning how to start testing their mobility and learning how to eventually ride a bike. It develops muscle strength and balance.
Balance Stepping Stones
Amazon
These 12 balance stones are made with slip-resistant bottoms, smooth, and come in varying heights. This promotes strength, coordination, and stability.
Sit n’ spin
Playskool
You may have had one of these when you were a kid. This whirling twirling toy helps with learning balance and coordination while being a ton of fun.
Teeter Popper
Fat Brain Toys
This is a step above popping bubble wrap. Kids will make those satisfying popping sounds when they stand, sit, wobble, or spin on this fun toy.
Elefun
Amazon
This game is a ton of fun for everyone. The elephant plays music and blows butterflies out of its trunk, and kids use butterfly nets to try to catch them. Good for hand-eye coordination and gross motor skills.
6-piece obstacle course for kids
Amazon
This obstacle course improves coordination, helps kids practice balance, and nurtures creativity when they build one themselves to try again and again.
Scooter board
Amazon
My fingers hurt just looking at these as flashbacks to elementary school gym class comes to mind. I also remember how much I loved these scooters and how much fun I had without knowing I was working on coordination.

Occupational Therapy Toys For Fine Motor Skills

Fine motor skills help fine-tune the “tiny intricate muscles in our hands and wrists and make very precise movements,” Davis explains. “Tasks and activities for practicing and working on fine motor skill development include writing, cutting, puzzles, opening containers, manipulating fasteners, or even typing this very sentence,” she says.

Flower Garden
Amazon
There are 96 pieces to build a your own flower garden, as well as 12 bees, and butterflies and a storage bag. Improves fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination.
Squigz suction cup toys
Fat Brain Toys
This set of tiny suction cups encourages creativity, fine motor skills, and experimentation while kids try to build things using the suction.
Spike the Fine Motor Hedgehog
Learning Resources
This hedgehog helps kids build up hand muscles and fine motor skills as they remove and replace the quills in this colorful and fun hedgehog.
Fine Motor Tool Set
Learning Resources
This set helps kids practice fine motor skills and pre-scissor skills, hand-eye coordination, and problem solving.
Fisher Price Laugh & Learn Piggy Bank
Amazon
This bank has 40 singalong songs, 10 coins to drop into the pig's back and belly, and the content changes as your child learns more.
Occupational Therapy Toys For Pretend Play

While on the surface pretend play may not seem like helpful with developmental milestones, Davis says it addresses our executive functioning skills, meaning the cognitive control of our behavior. “Executive functioning skills are a set of mental skills that help us every single day,” says Davis. Pretend play helps with “memory, attention, managing time, planning, organizing, self-regulation, flexible thinking and self-monitoring.”

Melissa & Doug Cutting Fruit Set
Amazon
This 17-piece set includes a 7 different types of fruit, a knife, and a wooden box for storage. The fruit has velcro that kids can "cut" through to make pieces.
Melissa & Doug Vet Playset
Amazon
This 24-piece set includes a plush dog and cat, perfect companions for your kids to get their Doc McStuffins on. Not only that, but this play set helps develop empathy and taking care of other things.
Kids Play Sink
Amazon
This functioning sink is perfect for kids who want to help parents wash dishes, but without the chance of breaking the fine china.
Beauty Bag Set
Amazon
This 15 piece set includes pretend makeup, perfume, lipstick, a mirror, a hair dryer, and more. Your kids will love feeling like a grownup practicing self care.
Play Cash Register
Amazon
This cash register encourages math and money skills, makes a fun cha-ching noise when the drawer opens, and it's reminiscent of the old solar calculators we used in high school.

Board Games

Apparently, board games address many things at the same time, depending on the game and the skill level needed. “You can address taking turns, hand-eye coordination, social skills, fine motor development (think tiny game pieces and being able to move that piece to a specific place), shape/color/word recognition, and depending on the game, gross motor skills. Board games are a fun way to mask a lot of ‘work,’ plus it brings people together,” she says.

Noodle Knockout!
Amazon
Kids will work on fine motor skills, counting, and color recognition as they try to snag stuff out of the ramen noodle bowl.
Memory
Amazon
Remember playing Memory as a kid? This game is still around and still just as beneficial for kids. This set comes with 15 pairs of animals.
Charades for Kids
Amazon
This particular game of charades is "no reading required" so it's perfect for ages 4 and up. There are three levels of play so all ages can have fun.
Connect 4
I am so happy this game still exists. The more tactile version of tic-tac-toe, This game will work on problem solving, basic math, and detect patterns.
Shelby's Snack Shack
Amazon
This counting and adding board game is perfect for preschoolers and they'll have a blast learning about numbers and working on their fine motor skills while filling Shelby's bowl.
Pancake Pile Up
Amazon
In this sequence game, preschoolers will look at the card and try to match the stack by choosing different pancakes with different toppings.
Kanoodle 3-D Brain Teaser Puzzle
Amazon
This brain teaser puzzle is perfect for ages 7 and up, and includes 200 puzzle challenges that inspire logical thinking skills.

Occupational therapy toys by age

Even big kids can benefit from baby toys, and (sometimes) vice versa — after all, learning and developing starts from birth and can really last a lifetime. I know I’m still working on some things myself. Whether it’s for practice or for a child who has special needs, kids need toys and activities to work with for their development through high school and beyond.

The Best Developmental Toys For Babies

Developmental toys for infants through 2 years old are all about sensory skills, fine motor precision, and gross motor play, Davis explains. “You don’t need a lot of equipment/things for little kiddos, but a safe place on the floor with engaging things can meet so many developmental needs and milestones,” she says.

Textured Balls
Infantino
Babies will love this ball set for all the different colors and textures, perfect for tactile development.
Smart Snacks Shape Sorting Cupcakes
Amazon
Children 18 months and up will love matching the cupcake tops to the cupcake bottoms, while revealing the different shapes inside of the cupcake.
Melissa & Doug Poke-a-Dot Book
Amazon
This 20-page board book is perfect for littles, and it encourages language development, counting, and fine motor skills by hitting the dots and making different sounds.
Truck and Car Toy and Play Mat Storage Bag
Amazon
When toddlers push and pull the small cars, they develop motor and cognitive skills.

The Best Developmental Toys For Ages 2-5

These toys are designed to “keep little thinkers busy”, as Davis puts it. The busy board helps kids practice and prepare for dressing themselves, the blocks work both gross and fine motor skills, the stacking toy and marble maze are both visually stimulating that are fun to play with, and the Tangram puzzle works on fine motor skills, planning, organizing, memory, as well as visual motor, she says.

“The key to this age group is finding things that address multiple skills all at once,” explains Davis. “Their bodies and brains are always on the move!”

Toddler Busy Board
Amazon
This Montessori-inspired busy board bag is perfect for kiddos in the toddler and preschool age range, because they practice manipulating laces, buckles, buttons, and more.
Melissa & Doug Wooden Building Blocks
Amazon
I can vouch for these, as my son was obsessed. The bright colors are very attractive to kids and it will nurture fine motor skills, problem solving, and planning.
Melissa & Doug Jumbo Building Blocks
Amazon
This set includes 40 blocks in three different sizes and colors, and kids will enjoy learning problem solving and planning as they build their forts, towers, and castles.
SpinAgain Stacking Toy
Fat Brain Toys
Toddlers will love watching the discs tumble again and again and they'll be working on hand-eye coordination, cause-and-effect learning, tactile exploration, visual recognition, and more.
Marble Run Building Blocks
Amazon
This incredible set is compatible with Lego and kids 4 and up can build the marble maze hundreds of different ways, working on fine motor, logical thinking, and problem solving. Plus it's a lot of fun to watch the marble go through.
Wooden Tangram Puzzle
Amazon
Our beloved game of Tetris is now in physical form. Kids will love trying to fit all the pieces together inside of the tablet, and the results are different each time you solve it. Good for hand-eye coordination and can also be used as a fidget toy.

Developmental Toys For Ages 5-11

“For this age group, I tried to find games and puzzles because of the intrinsic drive to want to finish something or win at something is strong in this age group,” Davis says. These games run the gambit on what they work on — everything from social skills, to planning, memory to quick mental processing, and even visual scanning.

Whack a Frog Game
Amazon
Bring the Whack-a-Mole game to your home by way of frogs. Good for hand-eye coordination, fine motor skills, and communication skills.
Uno
Amazon
This classic favorite teaches visual discrimination, develops fine motor skills, encourages flexibility and adaptability in kids. Who knew?
Wooden Geoboard Rubber Band Puzzle
Amazon
While playing and trying to match the rubber bands to the cards, kids will learn about 2D shapes, fractions, fine motor skills and visual motor skills.
Code & Go Robot Mouse
Learning Resources
Kids will first build their maze (fine motor skills and problem solving) and then program a sequence of steps (sequencing) for Colby to race and go through the maze.

Developmental Toys For Ages 11-18

“This age group is really honing in on life skills like typing, meal preparation, following steps or instructions to complete something, and abstract thinking,” Davis says. The slime is preparation for cooking by following directions, pouring and mixing, the LEGOs show how following instructions leads to a final product, and the writing prompts nurture abstract thinking, planning, handwriting, and skills needed for school, according to Davis.

Wooden Box Maze
Walmart
This game teaches patience, balance, fine motor skills, and more. Improve concentration by trying to guide the marble through the maze.
Magnetic Wands
Learning Resources
Introduce children to the fascinating world of magnets by promoting STEM learning while working on that hand-eye coordination.
Slime Making Kit
Learning Resources
Kids work on measuring, color mixing, fine motor skills, sequencing, and more when making this yucky slime.
Writing Prompt Cubes
Learning Resources
Can I buy these writing prompt cubes for my own writing? These cubes feature writing prompts to get the creative juices going and encourages storytelling, brainstorming, and more.

Whatever ages and stages you’re wrangling in your home, one — or many — of these occupational therapy toys is sure to keep your little ones, well, occupied. It’s a bonus that these toys will help keep them on track to master all of the skills that our kids work on through play every day.

Sources interviewed:

Samantha Davis, OTR/L, an occupational therapist at Kidsplay Therapy Center.