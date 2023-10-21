Dear parents of babies and toddlers: We come with messages of hope and condolence. Let’s start with the good news. The struggles you are having right now are not permanent, and you’re in for some very fun times. However, we regret to inform you that there is no stage of parenthood that’s easy. Sleepless nights give way to exhaustingly energetic toddlers which are replaced by the travails of school days. And being the parent of a middle or high schooler? That can be harrowing. Unfortunately, by then, a lot of folks expect you to know what you’re doing and it feels like there’s less help out there for you to lean on. That’s why we’ve gathered affirmations for parents of teens, because parenting is tough, but so are you. (Consider that one your first affirmation.)

Affirmations for moms of teens when you’re worried

From grades to friend drama to the state of the world today, there’s plenty of stress to be had when you’re talking about parenting teens. Here are some affirmations to help you deal with those understandable fears.

This too shall pass.

I inhale peace and exhale worry.

We will handle whatever happens as we always have.

We have made it through scary and uncertain moments for [X] years already.

This is a moment of fear, not a certain reality.

I’ll cross that bridge if or when I come to it.

I am not my thoughts.

My intuition can guide me to an emotionally calm space.

I can create a peaceful mind.

I can’t control the future but I can

Affirmations for moms of teens when you need confidence

It can be hard to instill confidence in your teen when you don’t feel confident about yourself. Here are some mantras to remind you you’re capable and strong.

My child(ren) loves me and I love my child(ren).

I am the best parent for my child(ren).

I am enough.

I have developed the skills I need to get through this difficult moment.

Comparisons do not serve me.

My child[ren] inspires me to be stronger.

I trust my instincts.

I can make mistakes and still be a good mom.

Admitting I don’t know everything just means I’m open to learning.

I have a growth mindset.

Affirmations for moms of teens when you’re overwhelmed

You’d think that as they grew more independent there would be less for you to do. But between various activities, your child’s thriving social life, and helping them figure out everything they need to figure out (it’s a lot), it can be as overwhelming as the temper tantrum years. (Oh, and teens still have temper tantrums sometimes: they’re the worst.) Here are a few things to remember when you’re in the thick of it.

I am doing my best for my child.

I can ask for help.

I don’t need to be perfect; I just need to be present.

One thing at a time.

Stepping back is not giving up.

I can get through this.

Like my teen, I am still learning.

Affirmations for moms of teens when you’re feeling emotional about them growing up

Learning to let go might just be the hardest thing about having teenagers and that transition can be a doozy for even the most stalwart, well-adjusted parent. But the truth is we’re always going to be wistful for the stages that came before. Don’t let that feeling of understandable melancholy get in the way of embracing the present and loving the good things that come along with loving your child at every new stage of their lives.

My child(ren) will always need me, though their needs may change.

Getting them to this point has been beautiful.

I continue to be proud of the person they are becoming.

Missing the baby they were doesn’t mean I don’t love the adult they’re becoming.

Wonderful memories are still being made.

I can help my child(ren) succeed.

I have instilled good values and confidence in my child(ren).

I have an identity outside of being a mother.

These might not making parenting a teen easy, but hopefully they can help you feel better while you’re going through it. You’ve got this, mama.