30 Affirmations For New Moms Who Feel Like Crying & Spitting Up Too

Maybe your baby wakes up all throughout the night and is ready to rise and shine at 5 a.m. Or, you have an oversupply of breast milk and feel like you’re constantly pumping and washing parts. You might have a baby who’s more easily upset than others, or you’re working on finding a formula that doesn’t hurt their tummy. Learning some affirmations for new moms to use in these stressful scenarios might sound ridiculous, but some moms and dads swear by parenting affirmations. Even if you’re not a big believer in them, it can’t hurt to try, right?

You could start a full-blown affirmation practice, reciting the phrases you need to hear for a few minutes in the mornings or before bed. Or, maybe you just read this list and tuck a few new mom affirmations away for later. If you need a little nugget of encouragement to get you through a rough patch (those 4 a.m. cluster feeds aren’t for the faint of heart), you’ll be able to pull them out when it counts.

New parent affirmations for when you’re sleep-deprived

There’s no feeling quite like that dread of nighttime newborn parents sometimes feel — when all you’ve waited for all day is some sleep, but you know you’ll be waking up much sooner (and more often) than you want. If you’re in the throes of nighttime wake-ups, here are some affirmations to hold close:

This phase will not last forever.

It’s OK to sleep train, or not sleep train. I will do what is best for my baby and family.

I do not have to enjoy each and every moment. It is OK that some moments are hard and I want them to be over.

I am exhausted, and I am also resilient.

I will feel rested again soon, even if it feels untrue.

I give myself permission to rest.

I breathe out stress and anxiety, and breathe in peace and calm.

Affirmations for new parents who are overwhelmed

When the pump parts and bottles need washed, the baby’s diaper is dirty (again), and you definitely still have this morning’s spit up on your T-shirt, find a little zen with these affirmations:

I allow myself to enjoy this precious time with my baby.

I am surrounded by those who love and support me. I can ask for help.

I prioritize what is important and will not stress about tasks that have to wait until later.

It is healthy to rest. I will not push myself past my limits.

This phase is hard, but I am not alone.

I celebrate my successes and let go of things I didn’t get done.

I release myself from unrealistic expectations.

Affirmations for when you need a confidence boost

Did my baby eat too much? Not enough? Has she made enough wet diapers today? Is this poop normal? Are these footies warm enough? Bringing home a newborn could shake anyone’s confidence, especially if it’s your first child. Remind yourself that with every unknown you face, you’re on your way to becoming a tried-and-true, all-knowing parent.

I trust my instincts to do what is best for my baby.

I know how to take care of my baby.

Every day I am learning more and more about my baby.

I can endure each challenge that comes my way.

Instead of worrying what I’m doing wrong, I focus on what I’m doing right.

My baby and I are figuring things out together.

I know my baby better than anyone.

I take things one moment at a time.

My confidence as a mom will grow each day.

Affirmations for new parents struggling with their bodies

Even if logically you know your postpartum body is normal, it can be hard feeling like you don’t recognize it, or like it’s not healing as quickly as you expected. If you’re breastfeeding and running into issues with supply or painful latch, it can feel like your body is failing at something that’s supposed to be natural. Rest assured that your body is exactly as it should be. These affirmations can help you remind yourself of that:

My body is recovering in its own time.

My body is doing its best for me and my baby.

I am thankful for everything my body has done.

I do not have to bounce back.

My body is strong and capable.

My body is learning to do new things, and will find some things more difficult than others.

I will not compare myself to how other people look postpartum.

Maybe you’ve never been much of an affirmations user before, and when you first start reciting them, it can feel a little silly. But there’s something to be said for giving yourself a little extra kindness on the days you need it.