Potty training a toddler is, well, not exactly the most fun thing you'll ever do with them. Even though the experience can be stressful and frustrating for everyone involved, it's really important to try and make it as exciting and fun for your little one as possible. One way to do that is to find the perfect songs for potty training toddlers. Songs with catchy rhymes and bouncy beats will get and keep their attention, and hopefully make the process a little easier.
Because when you make using the potty seem like something enjoyable, toddlers are more likely to pick up on it and learn, and they'll even start to look forward to doing it, which is definitely what you want. Playing a song they love that is all about doing numbers one and two on the potty can make it a fun activity for them. Plus, research shows that music can help toddlers learn and develop important life skills. So not only will these songs make them excited to try sitting on their little toilets, but they will also make it easier for them to learn and remember the skills. Bonus: playing these can keep them engaged enough to just sit on the toilet until magic happens.
And fortunately, there are plenty of options out there, and you don't need to spend money to take advantage of them. Below are the best songs for potty training toddlers. Get ready to have these stuck in your head for days (although, in the end, it will totally be worth it).
Remember: potty training requires a lot of patience for the whole family. It can feel impossible at times, but you've all got this! And, whenever your little one needs some extra help, try playing these songs. Or just play one every day, even before they start learning how to use the potty---it could get them excited to get to that point. Good luck!