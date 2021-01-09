Potty training a toddler is, well, not exactly the most fun thing you'll ever do with them. Even though the experience can be stressful and frustrating for everyone involved, it's really important to try and make it as exciting and fun for your little one as possible. One way to do that is to find the perfect songs for potty training toddlers. Songs with catchy rhymes and bouncy beats will get and keep their attention, and hopefully make the process a little easier.

Because when you make using the potty seem like something enjoyable, toddlers are more likely to pick up on it and learn, and they'll even start to look forward to doing it, which is definitely what you want. Playing a song they love that is all about doing numbers one and two on the potty can make it a fun activity for them. Plus, research shows that music can help toddlers learn and develop important life skills. So not only will these songs make them excited to try sitting on their little toilets, but they will also make it easier for them to learn and remember the skills. Bonus: playing these can keep them engaged enough to just sit on the toilet until magic happens.

And fortunately, there are plenty of options out there, and you don't need to spend money to take advantage of them. Below are the best songs for potty training toddlers. Get ready to have these stuck in your head for days (although, in the end, it will totally be worth it).

1 "The Poop Song" The last thing you want is an accident when your little one has to go number two. It happens, but if they continue listening to "The Poop Song," it might happen less... and eventually not at all. This educational video goes through each and every step of what a toddler has to do when they need to go number two, from the moment they start to feel it might happen, to the end after they flush. It's informative and very catchy.

2 "Potty Time" Theme Song While this song doesn't go into detail on exactly what kids need to do, it definitely prepares them for potty training. It's also super catchy and upbeat, so they'll love listening and singing along, and they'll probably love watching the kids in the video. It even teaches kids how to say "potty time" in sign language and helps them learn how to recognize when they need to go.

3 Elmo's Potty Time Little fans of Sesame Street will want to watch this video over and over, since it features toddler-favorite Elmo learning how to use the potty. It's not super detailed or informative, but it's really fun and will definitely get them excited to learn how to potty train. Put this on whenever you're ready to start teaching them, and I guarantee they'll get into it.

4 "When You Have To Go Potty, Stop and Go Right Away" Most of the time, kids have accidents because they don't want to listen to their bodies and stop what they're doing to head to the bathroom. They might just need a little reassurance that doing that is totally fine, and that's exactly what this Daniel Tiger song gives them. It encourages them to stop whatever they're doing, go to the potty, and then head right back to their toys or friends (after washing their hands, of course).

5 Learn With Little Baby Bum: Potty Song This incredibly catchy potty song (trust me, you'll be singing this for hours after hearing it) will help your toddler realize it's time to ditch the diapers. It will make them excited about sitting on the potty, and will also show them that it's OK if they have an accident sometimes — as long as they get up and try again the next day.

6 "I Can Pee and Poop On The Potty" This very repetitive, but catchy, song shows little ones that it's exciting to be able to pee and poop on the potty. It goes through the very basic steps (sitting on the potty, washing their hands, etc.), and while there are more informative options out there, this one is still fun for them to listen to and watch.

7 Potty Training Song It wouldn't be a list of songs for toddlers without something from CoComelon, right? This song is a really great way for tots to learn because it shows a slightly older kid teaching a smaller kid to use the potty. There's nobody little kids love to listen to more than big kids! It goes through the basic steps and is very informative with their favorite characters.

8 Bear In The Big Blue House: Potty Chair Song This song from Bear In the Big Blue House is very detailed and will help them learn everything they need to know. I love how it starts out by explaining why kids should want to get rid of their diapers. With lyrics like "you look so suave and debonair, in your pair of underwear," kids will be excited to "grow up" and get on the potty.

9 Sitting On The Potty This cute song will make toddlers feel so excited to use the potty because it will make them feel so proud of themselves. It goes through the basics, it's catchy and upbeat, and it features bright and fun graphics that they'll want to watch over and over again.

10 Pinkfong: The Potty Song This song goes through pretty much every step of going to the potty, so it's very informative and helpful. The video itself is a lot of fun to watch: there's a talking toilet bowl, dancing toilet paper, and lots of cute and detailed illustrations, and it's repetitive, which is always good for toddlers. (Plus, it's the same brand responsible for "Baby Shark," so your kids are bound to love it.)

11 Toilet Time Is Fun This video has the cutest visuals, and I love how it shows a little kid (Timmy) struggling to actually use the potty. He can't go poop at one point, and the song addresses it a little. This is great, since kids will definitely experience that, and it can be super frustrating for them!

12 The Rocking Potty Rock This is another song that shows kids why they shouldn't wait too long to use the potty. It will hopefully encourage them to stop playing when they feel like they need to go, and head right to the bathroom. The video is cute and fun for them to watch as well.

Remember: potty training requires a lot of patience for the whole family. It can feel impossible at times, but you've all got this! And, whenever your little one needs some extra help, try playing these songs. Or just play one every day, even before they start learning how to use the potty---it could get them excited to get to that point. Good luck!