Teaching your child to use the toilet is a distinctly “whatever works” experience, which is why you may find yourself letting your child run around naked for a weekend with pee pads on your rugs. But regardless of which potty training method you use, you’ll probably need to call in reinforcements in the form of single M&Ms, potty training episodes featuring their favorite characters, stickers, or any of the potty training toys on this list. And while potty training can be messy and frustrating, it’s also a major milestone that deserves to be celebrated — if your child is driven to use the potty by owning a “Turdle” doll that poops pink sand, then by all means...

On this list you’ll find clever potty training toys that help do the hard and essential first step of getting your child to sit on or stand by the toilet for more than a few seconds. All the toys on the list have four or more stars on Amazon and over 1000 reviews, which means you don’t have to sift through pages and pages of mediocre toys because we did the work for you.

There’s something here that will help you help your child learn how to finally use the potty. Read on to learn more about the top-rated potty training toys you can find on Amazon.

We at Romper only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 A Turtle That Poops Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle Amazon $23.99 $29.99 see on amazon Pros: The gross factor is a hit with kids; it’s interactive Cons: The pink powder can be messy Look, no one said potty training was glamorous, and yes, you may find yourself owning a “Turdle” who poops a pink sand-like substance into its very own toilet. Honestly, whatever works. The Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle features a toilet-trained turtle named Shelbert who repeats whatever it hears (which is always a hit). There’s an on/off switch on the bottom, and when you feed Shelbert his pink sandy food, he’ll sing the “Uh oh gotta go” potty song and then, accompanied by some truly realistic sound effects, poop in the toilet. Yes, it’s weird and gross. Yes, it also incentivizes kids and is a fun toy to take into the bathroom. It’s available as a flamingo potty toy, too. Review: “My grandson would not go on the potty at all, now that we put this in the bathroom, he is constantly wanting to ‘go to the Potty with his turtle’.”

2 A ‘Daniel Tiger’ Potty Training Toy Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Potty Time Toy Amazon $19.99 see on amazon Pros: Kids enjoy singing along, batteries are included Cons: Noisy If your kid is a fan of Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, then you’re probably all too familiar with Daniel’s potty song (If you have to go potty, stop! And go right awaaay) but, as with most of Daniel’s tunes, it offers some pretty solid advice. The Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Potty Time Toy sings the popular tune and builds on the idea that one should not delay when their body tells them it needs to relieved. Plus the toilet makes a flushing sound when kids press the handle, the toilet paper spins, and Daniel’s sweater and shoes come off. This is a fun toy to keep in the bathroom so kids have something to do while they’re sitting on the potty. Review: “This got my daughter in the bathroom and at least wanting to try potty training. Sometimes all she wants to do is play with it though and not do any potty herself.”

3 A Potty Play Set Fisher-Price Little People Wash & Go 7-Piece Play Set Amazon $20.10 see on amazon Pros: Helps familiarize kids with the potty outside of the bathroom, introduces the routine of flushing and washing hands, children can enjoy before and after the potty training phase Cons: Small pieces may get lost If you’re trying to get your child comfortable with the idea of using the potty, introducing it in play can be a great idea. This plastic set of seven figures from Fisher-Price includes a baby with towel, toothbrush, tub, sink, and potty. The toilet seat lifts, and they can have the baby use the potty before “washing” their hands. Review: “We are using this toy to help teach about potty training and it is great! It is so cute how when the person sits on the potty it activates the yellow spot and then when you put the toilet seat down it disappears as if it was flushed.”

4 A Potty Training Watch Potty Training Toilet Timer Watch Amazon $24.95 see on amazon Pros: Easy to use, serves as a reminder to go to the potty without adult intervention Cons: Not totally water resistant This may look like a regular digital watch, but it’s actually a potty training toilet timer watch, and it reminds your child when it’s time to go to the bathroom. Part toy (because what kid doesn’t love a gadget on their wrist?) and part function, the watch plays music and lights up at regular intervals; you can set it to go off anywhere from every 30 minutes to every three hours. It’s loud and bright enough to distract kids from what they’re doing, and parents will appreciate that they don’t have to be the ones doing the reminding (aka nagging). Review: “Easy to set up. Easy to charge. Easy to use. My 3yr old loves it too. It lights up and plays a little tune when it’s potty time. Also, I love the fact that the time is continuous unless you turn it off (it doesn't go off unless she has it on). I just take it off for nap time and at night. This watch was essential in getting her potty trained.”

5 A Race Car Potty The First Years Training Wheels Racer Potty System Amazon $26.65 see on amazon Pros: Looks like a toy, appealing to car-lovers who aren’t interested in the potty. Cons: Can be distracting This potty will have them racing to the toilet (hopefully). With over 26,000 reviews on Amazon, this cool potty is a family fave. The pot lifts out so it’s easy to clean, and because this is both a toy and a functional potty, it encourages kids to use it because it looks so well, fun. Parents will appreciate the “pee shield” which is the semi-circle ridge on the side that keeps pee from splashing all over (your walls will thank you). Review: “It is lightweight and fits my 19m old perfectly, and he's in the 92nd percentile for weight and 98th percentile for height. It is also very easy to put together and to take apart to clean and dump. The pee cover is a good height and is indented so the pee doesn't splat everywhere and it stops almost all messes unless he's sitting crooked.”

Potty training can be frustrating but it’s also super rewarding for everyone once your child gets it down. These potty training toys, all with four or more stars on Amazon, can help encourage your little one to master the potty once and for all.