Your Kids Will Lose It Over These 34 Hilarious Puns

Puns get a bad wrap. They’re often groan-inducing, but you know what? They can be a great language tool, especially for teaching kids double meanings of words or the difference between words that sound alike. Plus, kid puns are always giggle-inducing.

But if your pun tank is on empty, no worries. There are loads out there, as this list illustrates. Or you can just make up your own. The key factors to consider are the age of the child you’re having pun with. Consider that by age 5 most children know roughly 2,100- and 2,200-words, according to EverythingWhat.com. That might seem like a lot, and developmentally it is; however, it limits your pun options. Stick to themes that kids can understand, like puns about animals or common characters they’ll be familiar with from media and literature. Then be sure to not just tell the pun and then leave them hanging. Explain to your child what the play on words is so they’re in on the joke and can share the pun with their friends too.

You might be surprised to discover that the word play can help lead to a great interest in language overall. Plus, it adds a new fun game to their playtime repertoire.

1 I’m great with 25 letters of the Alphabet. Hailey Seelig/E+/Getty Images I don’t know Y.

2 How does the moon cut his hair? Eclipse it.

3 Where do T-Rexes shop? At the dino store.

4 What do astronauts do before throwing a party? They planet.

5 What did the mama cow say to the calf? It’s pasture bedtime.

6 What does a skunk judge say? Odor in the court.

7 What do you call a knight who hates fighting? Sir Render.

8 Which superhero is best at baseball? Batman.

9 What do you call an alligator wearing a vest? An investigator.

10 What makes music in your hair? SanyaSM/E+/Getty Images A headband.

11 Why are pirates great singers? They can hit the high Cs.

12 My leaf blower doesn’t work. It sucks.

13 Where did the sheep go on vacation? The baahaamaas.

14 What do you call a bear with no teeth? A gummy bear.

15 What do you call cheese that’s not yours? Nacho cheese.

16 What kind of jungle cat is no fun to play with? A cheetah.

17 What do you call a happy camper? A jolly rancher.

18 What did the horse say when it fell? I’ve fallen and I can’t giddyup.

19 What time does a duck wake up? At the quack of dawn.

20 What did the dog say when he sat on sandpaper? Copyright Crezalyn Nerona Uratsuji/Moment/Getty Images Ruff!

21 What dog keeps the best time? A watchdog.

22 What was the reporter doing at the ice cream shop? Getting the scoop.

23 Why did the spider use the computer? To check his web site.

24 What’s a cat’s favorite color? Purr-ple.

25 How does a pizza introduce itself? Slice to meet you.

26 When is the moon the heaviest? When it’s full.

27 Why are teddy bears never hungry? Because they’re stuffed.

28 How can you tell the ocean is friendly? Because it waves.

29 What do you call a sleeping bull? A bull-dozer.

30 What do you get when you plant kisses? Peter Cade/Photodisc/Getty Images Two lips.

31 Where do cows go for entertainment? To the moo-vies.

32 What’s a witch’s favorite part of a computer? Spell check.

33 What’s black, white, and read all over? A newspaper.

Sure, these puns are silly. But you best believe that your kids will love them.