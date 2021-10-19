Finally, A Cool Diaper Bag For Moms *&* Dads

Babies: they’re so small and yet they come with so much stuff. If you’re looking for a sleek yet functional way to haul all your baby’s must-haves around (like diapers, wipes, and extra clothes in case of that inevitable blowout) then you’ll be psyched to hear that STATE just launched a diaper bag and it’s just as cool you’d expect from the brand. The new backpack style diaper bag is truly unisex, full of thoughtful utilitarian details, and best of all, it’s not massive or clunky but still has space for all the essentials.

STATE took their bestselling Lorimer backpack, a lightweight style made of durable (and easy to clean) nylon, and updated it with functional, baby-friendly details like an insulated bottle pocket, a changing pad, and pockets designated for diapers, wipes, and other smaller items like pacifiers, teethers, and rattles. For the adults who are doing the schlepping, there’s also a 15” laptop compartment (which also doubles as dirty clothes holder, because parenthood), a small exterior slip pocket for a phone, an oversized outer pocket for keys and wallet and other items you’ll want close by, plus side pockets for water bottles (or, more realistically, a travel mug of coffee). The straps are easily adjustable too, so whichever parent is carrying the bag can do so comfortably.

On days when you plan on baby-wearing, a backpack is probably the most comfortable (and ergonomic) way to tote around all the supplies you need. And STATE’s diaper backpack is designed to be travel-friendly as well. Straps clip the backpack to the back of the stroller and has a built-in luggage sleeve that slips over the handle of a suitcase.

The bag is available in three colors: olive, black, and a burnt rusty red (though the green is already out of stock which is a testament to how popular these will be; the olive colorway should be restocked soon, and you can sign up on the website to be notified when it’s back). The bag retails for $198, which is definitely on the pricier side for a diaper bag, but if you plan to use it daily for a year, that’s about 55 cents each use (just saying), and it works as a smart and convenient backpack for everyday use, whether you’re heading to the office, gym, or friend’s for a sleepover.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

STATE also allocates 5% of their revenue from all products sold each year to support American kids and families in need; past education-based initiatives have included donating fully-packed backpacks to children, partnering with HELP USA to donate up to $20,000 to New York families experiencing homelessness to help ease the financial burden of back to school, and providing over 750 hours of access to virtual tutoring to help low-income students navigate online schooling. So while the bag helps you out, your support of the brand helps too.

If you’re looking for a simple, stripped down diaper bag for moms and dads, STATE’s Lorimer diaper backpack is a clean and practical option that is a minimalist’s dream.