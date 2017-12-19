6 Things To Do With That Damn Elf On The Shelf After Christmas

As another season of baking, shopping, and reindeer comes to a close, parents everywhere are breathing a major sigh of relief. But when you're left with holiday stuff on top of holiday stuff, the chaos probably won't seem done just yet. For most parents, this also includes trying to figure out what to do with Elf on the Shelf after Christmas. You already spent the entire month crafting up Elf on the Shelf antics for kids, and now you have to figure out what to do with it? It's like having another child in the house, for crying out loud.

The obvious answer might be to toss them in with the holiday decorations and not give it another thought until next year. But here are solid reasons to take a different approach, the most obvious being that you’ll probably forget and you and the kids will accidentally unearth it when you drag the boxes back into the living room to pack up your ornaments.

Maybe you’re convinced that your kids will outgrow the elf by next year, or paranoid that you or the kids will accidentally stumble upon it before the next Scout Return Week, so your goal is to get it out of the house or hide it really, really well. Either way, here are some things you can do with your Elf on the Shelf post Christmas, after the kids have given it a proper send-off, of course.

1 Pack It With Your Thanksgiving Decor Let's face it, some of us have the memory of a goldfish, and there is nothing wrong with that. But when it comes to holiday traditions like Elf on the Shelf, it's super important to stay on top of things. Of course, this includes remembering to set it out on time to begin with. The official return week for Elf on the Shelf is technically the week following Christmas, so packing your elf up with fall or Thanksgiving decor will ensure you stay on schedule, though it’s totally fine for them to arrive fashionably late, of course.

2 Gift It To Another Family fotostorm/E+/Getty Images There's a good chance you have a relative or friend with children. If you're all elf'd out after years and years of playing, give it to someone who will need it next holiday season right. It'll instantly save someone 30 bucks and if you get it to them right after Christmas, you won’t have to worry about having to hide it for another 11 months.

3 Lock 'Em Up If you're worried about the kids accidentally finding the elf while helping to unpack Thanksgiving or Christmas decorations next year, consider totally locking your elf up. It sounds harsh, but honestly, how else will the mischievous elf stay away from little wanderers? Maybe you have a filing cabinet or safety deposit box with some room to spare. If not, you can also tuck them away high up in your closet until next year. Then send yourself an email reminding you where the elf is so that you can actually find it.

4 Donate It Are your kids outgrowing the magical fun of Elf on the Shelf? Donate the little figure to a local school, charity, or thrift store. You can also hold on to it and donate it to another family directly next year, just before the holiday season. It's a great way to pay it forward and pass on the holiday spirit.

5 Write A Goodbye Letter Traditionally, Elf on the Shelf leaves a goodbye letter before going back home on Christmas Eve. The general rule is to set this out the night before Christmas, but we all know how hectic the holiday season can be, so don't worry if you need to do it after the holiday. You can type it out or find templates online, but either way, it's a sweet way to keep the festive spirit alive post-Christmas.

6 Send A Postcard Juan Silva/Stockbyte/Getty Images You can "send" a postcard to your house from the family elf. This is a darling way to let kids know that the magic doesn't have to fade after Christmas. Simply make or print a postcard, address it to your child, and miraculously "find" it in your mailbox.