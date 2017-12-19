6 Things To Do With That Damn Elf On The Shelf After Christmas
Finally.
byRomper Staff
Updated:
Originally Published:
As another season of baking, shopping, and reindeer comes to a close, parents everywhere are breathing a major sigh of relief. But when you're left with holiday stuff on top of holiday stuff, the chaos probably won't seem done just yet. For most parents, this also includes trying to figure out what to do with Elf on the Shelf after Christmas. You already spent the entire month crafting up Elf on the Shelf antics for kids, and now you have to figure out what to do with it? It's like having another child in the house, for crying out loud.
The obvious answer might be to toss them in with the holiday decorations and not give it another thought until next year. But here are solid reasons to take a different approach, the most obvious being that you’ll probably forget and you and the kids will accidentally unearth it when you drag the boxes back into the living room to pack up your ornaments.
Maybe you’re convinced that your kids will outgrow the elf by next year, or paranoid that you or the kids will accidentally stumble upon it before the next Scout Return Week, so your goal is to get it out of the house or hide it really, really well. Either way, here are some things you can do with your Elf on the Shelf post Christmas, after the kids have given it a proper send-off, of course.