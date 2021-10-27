Where To Find Cheap Baby Clothes For Baby Because They Outgrew Them, Like, Yesterday

There’s nothing quite as cute as adorable, tiny articles of clothing for babies. That being said, unless they’re cheap and affordable baby clothes, then it doesn’t matter how cute they are since your little one will be in the next size up in no time. As tempting as it is to buy every sweet baby outfit you come across, it’s not exactly the wisest investment. Cheap baby clothes are the way to go.

Stocking up on baby clothing is tricky because you know that the clothes are only made to fit for around three months, but you can’t get away with only having a few pieces, otherwise, you’ll be doing laundry even more often than you already are. Not to mention, between diaper blow-outs, spit-up, and finger foods, no article of clothing is totally safe from being destroyed by the baby wearing it. Basically, determining the right amount of clothes to have for your baby at any given time is extremely difficult, but no matter what, the less money you spend on these short-term cheap baby clothes, the better.

Where does a caregiver find cheap baby clothes, though? Depending on what you’re looking for, there are probably a lot more options than you realize. Here are just a few of them.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 H&M For Character Clothing 2-pack Jumpsuits in Light Green/Mickey Mouse H&M Available in several styles and in sizes preemie to 6-9M $19.99 SEE ON H&M Despite how tiny the clothes are, if they feature a character of some sort you can expect to pay more for them. There’s only so much you can do to get around this, but H&M has a bunch of cute baby-sized character clothes that are reasonably priced. Through their character shop, you’ll find clothing featuring Mickey and Minnie, Winnie the Pooh, Harry Potter, Peanuts characters, Disney characters, and more.

2 Inverted Zipper Footie PJs From Target Cloud Island Baby 3pk Zip-Up Sleep N' Play in Turquoise Target Available in sizes NB to 6-9M $12.99 SEE ON TARGET You can find all kinds of cute, cheap baby clothes at Target, but the best thing you can get are the Cloud Island footie pajamas with inverted zippers. They are lightweight and breathable, make changing diapers super easy, and come in packs of three (so they’re under $5 each). Both of my daughters pretty much lived in these PJs when they were babies, and I am still amazed by how well they held up as hand-me-downs for my youngest daughter.

3 Cute Multi-Packs From Walmart Wonder Nation Baby Boy or Girl Gender Neutral Short Sleeve Bodysuits and Pants in Zoo FriendsPants Walmart Available in two styles and in sizes NB to 12M (availability varies) $14.94 SEE ON WALMART You can find some really great, affordable baby clothes at Walmart, but the best deals come from the multi-packs like this. Between the multi-packs of pajamas, basic onesies, rompers, and outfit sets, you can easily stock your baby up on clothing for three months for under $100.

4 Amazon For A Wide Selection SOFMUO Baby Boys Girls Lace Up Leather Sneakers in Red Amazon Available in several colors and in sizes 0-6M to 12-18M (availability and price varies) $7.99 SEE ON AMAZON If you’re shopping for pretty much everything, you are going to find some of the best prices at Amazon. In one order you can get affordable shoes, socks, pants, tops, PJs, sleep sacks, bloomers, and more, plus you can also find hundreds of name-brand items if you want a couple of splurge pieces. Just be sure to pay close attention to sizing charts, because it can vary significantly across the website.

5 Complete Outfit Sets From Carter’s 3-Piece Quilted Cardigan Set Carter's Available in sizes NB to 24M $14 $34 SEE ON CARTER'S When you’re sleep-deprived, it’s hard to put together a matching outfit, but you can take the guesswork out of it without breaking the bank by shopping for outfits at Carter’s. They carry all kinds of cute clothes, and oftentimes you can mix and match the pieces to create additional outfits. Not to mention, there is pretty much always a sale happening at the store, so you’re sure to find something affordable at any given time.

6 Old Navy For Cheap Baby Dresses Long-Sleeve Printed Jersey Dress for Baby in multi floral Old Navy Available in several colors/patterns and in sizes 0-3M to 18-24M $8 SEE ON OLD NAVY Sometimes you want to dress your baby up a little bit without getting too formal. Old Navy baby dresses are perfect for this. No matter what time of year it is, you can find long-sleeve, short-sleeve, and/or sleeveless cotton dresses for a steal in their baby section. Unfortunately, they don’t come with bloomers at this price point, but chances are high you have a whole drawer full of bloomers already anyway.

7 Baby Active Clothing At Kohl’s Baby Boy Nike Futura Black Footed Sleep & Play Kohl's Available in sizes NB to 9M $11.99 $18 SEE ON KOHL'S Name-brand activewear is expensive, but you can find some really good deals on baby Nike, Adidas, and Under Armor clothing at Kohl’s. Whether you want some cozy pajamas like these or you want to dress your baby up in an adorable little tracksuit, Kohl’s has an option, and there’s most likely also a coupon (or two) available to help you out even more because the store is always running sales and promos.

8 Gap Factory For Discounted Styles babyGap Logo Pull-On Pants in Pure Pink Gap Factory Available in five colors and in sizes 0-3M to 5Y $11.99 $19.99 SEE ON GAP FACTORY babyGap has some of the cutest clothes out there, but they’re often priced a little high. You’re not totally out of luck, though, because Gap Factory has all kinds of baby clothes that are just as adorable and usually much less expensive (there are always promos and sales available). You’ll be able to find everything from cute loungewear like these pants to high-quality sweaters to adorable PJs for babies.

9 BusyLittleBody For Custom Onesies BusyLittleBody, Twin Onesies Etsy Available in NB or 0-3M and in various color combinations $21.99 SEE ON ETSY Whether you want a onesie for an announcement, a baby gift, or for yourself, you can’t go wrong with the BusyLittleBody shop on Etsy. Lauren, the shop owner, offers some adorable options for various holidays, going-home outfits, and funny designs (like “milk taker”). Her prices are very reasonable for custom clothing, and by shopping here you have the added benefit of being able to communicate with her directly to ensure your onesie design comes out perfect.

10 Affordable Handmade Tutus By CustomizedInColor CustomizedInColor, Rainbow tutu Etsy Available in several sizes $24 SEE ON ETSY Whether you want a tutu for a photo shoot, a party, or just for the heck of it, you can’t go wrong with a handmade option from Latrice at CustomizedInColor. She has sizing options for babies up to 18 months and offers tutu skirts in a wide variety of colors. Plus, if you want something specific, Latrice also accepts custom orders. By opting to purchase here instead of a big box store, you’ll get a skirt that’s handmade exactly to your liking (at a great price).

11 Buy Buy Baby For Organic Baby Clothes Burt's Bees Baby Size 12M 5-Pack Organic Cotton Long Sleeve Bodysuit in Cloud Buy Buy Baby $22.99 SEE ON BUY BUY BABY Baby clothes made from organic cotton are always so soft, but they’re also often pricey. Buy Buy Baby, however, carries quite a few brands that offer organic options including Burt’s Bees, Lamaze, Gerber Organic, Little Me, Honest, and Carter’s. Depending on the brand, you might want to check the sale section or use or a coupon to make the clothing more affordable, but there are always plenty of inexpensive organic clothes at regular prices to choose from, too.

12 Nordstrom Rack For Name Brands Ruffle Rib Knit Zip Footie in Sea Grass Jessica Simpson Available in two colors and in sizes 3-6M and 6-9M $11.97 $25 SEE ON NORDSTROM RACK Whether you’re looking for shoes, pajamas, dress-up clothes, loungewear, outfits, or outerwear, you’ll likely be able to find it in a name-brand style at Nordstrom Rack. They carry just about everything, and it’s all marked down from the original price. The only catch is that stock is constantly changing and sizes can be limited, but it’s definitely still worth checking out.