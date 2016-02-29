14 Leap Day Baby Names For Kids With Exceptional Timing

Having a baby on Leap Day means your little one’s birthday will always be pretty special. Born on a day that only occurs every four years, your kid will be known as a “Leapling,” and you get to have a whole lot of fun celebrating Leap Day in the years to come. All babies are special, but with roughly only a 1 in 1,461 chance of having a Leap Day birthday, your little Leap Day baby deserves a great name.
Not that your baby’s name always has to have a theme or coincide with some unique aspect of their birth, but much like having some February baby names in mind for your little one’s moniker, you might as well think up some Leap Day baby names if your babe’s due date is anywhere near Feb. 29. In the United States, there are only about 362,900 people with Leap Day birthdays, which means you may be one of a very select few giving birth on this day. Don’t you want to honor the magic of that? Or at least have a list of baby names in mind that bring some of that specialness to life?
Whether incorporated as a first or middle name, these Leap Day baby names are a sweet way to mark your baby’s entrance in the exclusive ranks of leapers.
No matter which baby name you choose for your little leapling, they’re sure to feel special every year.