No matter what feelings and opinions you hold surrounding abortion, there is no denying that the topic is once again taking center stage in our country. As some states move forward with proposed laws that create barriers around abortion access and fulfillment, Texas has now imposed a law that can prohibit people from accessing an abortion once there’s a heartbeat discovered, which could be as soon as six weeks into a pregnancy. The change has many people feeling as though the right to make the personal decision to have an abortion, as allowed through the U.S. Supreme Court Roe V. Wade fight, might. . . not be so possible. As per Texas’ Senate Bill 8, people who help facilitate the act could be sued with thousands of dollars at stake. For many, the fear this information spreads is unquantifiable, and its implications potentially life-altering.

Just How Early Is Six Weeks Pregnant?

One reason the move from Texas, SB 8, is so concerning is the discussed emphasis on the six-week mark in a pregnancy. A little background: As per The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), eight weeks post implantation, we’re discussing an embryo; the time beyond nine weeks marks the shift to talking about a fetus. That said, a heartbeat can happen at six weeks, as shared in the Journal of Prenatal Medicine, and at times possibly a bit before then. But ask yourself, just how many people are closely monitoring a potential pregnancy at four, five, or six weeks after a last menstrual period? “Many people will know they are pregnant almost immediately after missing a period if they are tracking their cycles very closely,” says Dr. Melinda Henne, reproductive endocrinologist with Kindbody, service clinics in the fields of fertility, gynecology, and wellness. “However, it is more likely that women suspect pregnancy when they are 1 [to] 2 weeks late for their period and check a pregnancy test.” If a period doesn’t come when expected, pregnancy confirmation can arrive via a pregnancy test either at home or at the doctor’s office, Henne says.

Adene Sanchez/E+/Getty Images

How Can You Tell If You’re Six Weeks Pregnant?

But it’s not like the six-week ban means someone finds out they’re pregnant and then six weeks later decides to have an abortion. “Traditionally, pregnancy weeks are calculated from the first day of the last menstrual period,” Henne tells Romper. “However, this assumes a 28-day cycle. And pregnancy doesn’t actually happen until ovulation occurs, which is two weeks before a period. So, for women with a 28-day cycle, a person is estimated to be ‘four weeks pregnant’ about two weeks after ovulation. If cycles are longer than 28 days, weeks of pregnancy can be estimated by counting from the first day of the last period and subtracting the difference between their cycle and 28 days.” Henne offers an example: For a 35-day cycle, the amount of weeks pregnant on the day of a missed period is 5 weeks minus 7 days, which equals just four weeks.

Fair to say this can be complicated math? And conditions such as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), which causes irregular periods, as per ACOG, may further muddle calculations as they can impact the regularity of a cycle. “Patients who have irregular cycles for any reason, including Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, have a more difficult time discovering they are pregnant because they don’t know when to expect a period, so they don’t know a period was missed,” Henne tells Romper. “Any suspicious symptoms, such as unusual spotting or cramping, or morning nausea should prompt a visit to their doctor who can confirm pregnancy with a urine or blood test. An ultrasound may be necessary to estimate how many weeks into pregnancy they are.”

What Does This All Mean For The Future?

Time will tell. But telling the exact timing around a pregnancy can be difficult. While eyes will be on the Supreme Court for actions, whether they support, block, or not stop restrictive abortion laws like this bill from Texas, many people will no doubt be paying close attention.

Experts:

Dr. Melinda Henne, Kindbody REI

Studies Referenced:

De Domenico, R., Di Prima, F. A. F., Faraci, M., Giorgio, E., Hyseni, E., Monte, S., Renda, E. (2011) Fetal Cardiac Function During The First Trimester Of Pregnancy. Journal of Prenatal Medicine, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3279166/