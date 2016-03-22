If you’re into astrology, then it’s only natural to consider your baby’s zodiac sign when it’s time to choose a name. After all, the signs draw from so much historical and cultural context, you’ll never run out of ideas. And as the Aries-inspired baby names prove, this strong-willed fire sign has no shortage of great characteristics to use for naming inspo. In fact, names from all across the globe can work well for your fiery little springtime baby.

Including all people born between March 21 to April 19, the Aries horoscope sign features its share of interesting, unique traits and characteristics. For instance, people with the zodiac sign Aries are said to be courageous, confident, and sometimes moody, according to Astrology-Zodiac-Signs. Stubbornness is another common trait, with Aries listed among the zodiac signs most likely to stand up for what they believe in. The sign of the ram, Aries individuals are a fire sign strongly associated with the color red. And although the sign does not include those who were born in January, It’s considered the first sign of the zodiac, giving it an association with fresh beginnings. With all this rich inspiration to draw from, you’re sure to find a meaningful name for your Aries baby.

1 Agni Nikola Stojadinovic, Getty images The name for the Hindu god of fire, per Nameberry, Agni is a perfect choice for your fire sign baby. Plus, it’s just a beautiful-sounding name.

2 Aiden Meaning “little and fiery,” per Nameberry, the name Aiden is fitting for your little fire sign. It’s a popular name that suits any 2020s baby.

3 Ares The sign Aries is named after the Greek god of war, Ares. It’s a powerful option for this intense sign.

4 Bernadette Meaning “brave as a bear,” the name Bernadette, as defined by Nameberry, definitely describes your average Aries. These kids rise up to a challenge.

5 Chrys In Greek mythology, Chrysomallos is the flying ram with golden fleece that was placed among the stars to form the constellation Aries, explains Theoi Project. A shorter version of this name, Chrys, is a clever way to honor your kid’s sign.

6 Connor One meaning of the name Connor is “strong-willed,” which is definitely an Aries trait. It’s also the name of an early Irish king.

7 Duke Leadership is another common Aries trait, so consider giving your kid a name that reflects this ability. After all, a person named Duke definitely sounds like a born leader.

8 Ember Another name referencing fire, the name Ember is of French origin.

9 Enzo The name Enzo means “ruler of an estate or household,” per She Knows. It’s ideal for your kid with definite leadership traits.

10 Garnet Andrea Mackey Photography, Getty images A red semi-precious gemstone, garnet also makes a great name for this sign associated with the color red. Plus, what’s sweeter than naming your kid after a jewel?

11 Guafi A name of Chamoru origin, Guafi means fire, per Our Baby Names. Relatively unique in the United States, it’s a name that will stand out in a preschool class.

12 Ignazio Meaning fiery, the Spanish baby name Ignazio is another excellent choice for your child. In English, the name sounds like a mix between “ignite” and “blaze,” adding to the fiery vibe.

13 Isamu A Japanese name meaning “brave,” per Behind the Name, Isamu is another bold choice for your Aries baby. Plus, it just sounds lovely.

14 Imala Meaning “strong-minded,” according to CharliesNames, the name Imala could work well for your child. Aries do tend to be strong-willed (some might even say stubborn.)

15 Jasur Another name meaning courageous, per Urdu point, Jasur is a beautiful choice. It’s worth considering for your brave little Aries.

16 Kala The name Kala has several meanings, one of which is “crown,” explains Family Education. What could be more fitting for a born leader?

17 King If you’re looking for a name related to leadership, don’t pass on King. It’s an inherently strong choice.

18 Kwan A name with Korean origin, Kwan means strong, according to Baby Names. It’s fitting for an Aries kid.

19 Ovis Rune Hellestad, Getty images A cool-sounding name all on its own, Ovis means sheep, according to Our Baby Namer. Ovid is a similar-sounding name with the same meaning.

20 Miriam The name Miriam has several potential meanings, one of which is “mistress of the sea,” according to Baby Name Wizard. It’s a cool choice if you like the idea of a name that references leadership.

21 Red If you like color-based baby names, then why not go for Red? It’s a playful choice for an Aries baby who is closely associated with the color.

22 Niremaan With Arabic origins, the name Niremaan means “one who shines as brightly as fire,” according to Baby Names Pedia. In other words, it describes your Aries baby to a T.

23 Nova A name with Latin origin, Nova means “new,” per Nameberry. It’s perfect for kids born under the first sign of the zodiac.

24 Ramses With an Egyptian origin, the name Ramses references Ra, the sun god, according to The Bump. Of course, you could always use Ram as a nickname, which may be the most direct way to give your kid a name based on the sign of the ram.

25 Roxanne Signifying “dawn,” the name Roxanne has Persian origins, per Nameberry. It’s a fresh name for your new kid.

26 Scarlett Meaning red, the name Scarlett,is another name worth considering. It’s a bold name for a bold baby.

27 Sienna Referencing an orange-red color, the name Sienna is a cool, earthy choice. It has a distinctly artsy vibe.

28 Terry With a name meaning “powerful ruler,” per She Knows, your baby Terry will be off to a strong start. It’s a solid name.

29 Thad Meaning “brave,” Thad is a shortened version of Thaddeus, according to Oh Baby! Names. It’s ideal for your bold little Aries.

30 Teela David A Land, Getty images Teela is a name that means “strong-willed,” according to Baby Name Wizard. It’s also an unusual name in the US, which is great if you want a unique choice.

31 Uri A Hebrew name meaning “flame,” per Namberry, Uri is an excellent choice for your Aries baby. Plus, it’s a rare name that starts with the letter U, which gives it a unique edge.

32 Yernar Brave and courageous describes the name Yernar, which has a Kazakh origin. It’s another strong name for your bold kiddo.

33 Zora Meaning “dawn,” the name Zora is from Slavic origin, according to Baby Names. It’s a memorable name that calls to mind fresh beginnings.