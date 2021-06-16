How To Actually Make Baby Shower Bingo Fun

If you’re invited to a baby shower, chances are you’re going to be playing some games. Maybe you’ll have a contest to see who can chug apple juice from a baby bottle the fastest, or stick your hand into a soggy diaper and (blech), figure out the “contents.” One baby shower game that’s sure to be on the play list (and doesn’t suck) is bingo. But if you’ve never played baby shower bingo, be ready to get your game on. After all, there’s probably a diaper cake prize on the line, and you’re definitely going to want it.

How To Play Baby Shower Bingo

In traditional bingo, numbers with a letter are called out randomly. You win by having a Bingo pattern, which is typically a line with five numbers in a vertical, horizontal, or diagonal pattern. Not so with baby shower bingo, which encourages creativity as you come up with ideas on your own to fill the bingo card out with. “Each guest receives a blank bingo card and writes in the boxes their guesses on what the gifts the mom-to-be will receive, for example diapers, bib, blanket etc.,” celebrity caterer Andrea Correale, founder and president of Elegant Affairs tells Romper. “As the gifts are being opened, the guests mark off the gift if they have it on their card, and like traditional Bingo, the first person to get five in a row yells ‘Bingo’ and receives a gift.”

What You Should Include On A Baby Shower Bingo Card

You might not realize how competitive you are until a pretty cool gift is at stake. So if baby shower bingo is the next game up, you’re going to want to start picking products that would probably be bestowed upon the baby as a gift. “Some fun items to add to your bingo card are, furniture, stroller, book, swaddle wrap, and even ‘something handmade’ or ‘something personalized,’ suggests Correale. Plus, if you know the gender of the baby, you can add items very specific items for a challenge, like a flower onesie, a blue car seat, or a pink blankie.

Need some more ideas? Here are some additional items that you can include on your baby shower bingo card to maximize your chances of winning:

Crib

Sleep sack

Onesie

Stroller

Car seat

Changing table

Bottle warmer

Diapers

Diaper bag

Bath tub

Nursing bras

Diaper pail

Baby clothes

Crib bedding

Breastfeeding pillow

Wipes

Burp cloths

Baby toys

Bottles

Mobile

Bassinet

Swaddle blanket

Picture frame

Sippy cup

Baby book

Playard

Musical Toy

Hooded towel

High chair

No matter how you feel about them, baby shower games are here to stay. But of all of them, baby shower bingo takes something that’s typically pretty boring (the guest of honor unwrapping one onesie after another for what can feel like hours on end), and makes it more fun… especially if you’re sipping an adult beverage while doing so.