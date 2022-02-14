Everything You're Gonna Need If You're Planning A Baby Shower

One of the nicest things you can do for a friend or family member expecting a baby is throw them a baby shower. It’s a major milestone in any family’s life and worth celebrating with plenty of pomp. But to do a good job as the host, you need a baby shower checklist, a guide to ensure the party goes smoothly. That includes everything from baby shower snacks to decorations, invitations, party favors, and more.

The question is where to start? Well, begin at the beginning. Ask your pregnant friend who they’d like to invite. That’s one item on the baby shower planning checklist. Then you can move on from there. Where are they registered? Have they announced the gender? Has a name been decided upon? All these details can be used to not only create a baby shower checklist but also to properly execute the party.

Baby Shower Planning Checklist

First Steps

These are the items you need to do when you first offer to host a baby shower and your friend accepts. Once these things are out of the way, you can move ahead with your baby shower checklist plans.

Create A Guest List

Pick a Date

Choose a location

Determine the budget

Determine whether to include the baby gift registration

Choose A Party Time

Choose a Theme

Os Tartarouchos/Moment/Getty Images

A Month Before The Baby Shower

In the lead up to the shower, you need to jump into high gear to make sure you’re not scrambling at the finish line. This was you can handle tasks over a few weeks without feeling rushed. Consider placing order and figuring out shower activities now, then check them off your baby shower planning list.

Buy Decorations

Select invitations

Mail Invitations

Pick out a menu

Snacks

Sweets

Cake

Choose games

Decide on game prizes

Decide on party favors and order

Order decorations

A Week Before Baby Shower

It’s almost party time and that means you need to make sure the food you want is ordered and ready to be delivered and that all of those attending have RSVP’d. That and a few other tasks make up the week-out baby shower checklist.

Tally RSVPs

Order food and cake

Buy supplies like cups, napkins, etc.

Wrap game prizes

Wrap gift for mom-to-be

Choose music playlist

Photography by Rayleigh/Moment/Getty Images

The Day Of The Baby Shower

It’s the big day. Are you ready? If you’ve followed this list you are. And now it’s time for the fun part: the finishing touches. You’re going to want to time this carefully so you have decorations up and food ready early but not too early. And don’t forget to cue up some fun music while you’re at it.

Pick up the cake, food, and beverages

Buy flowers

Decorate

Prepare street signs or balloons so guests can find location

Display food items

Turn on playlist

Welcome guests and make introductions

Delegate Tasks (like photographer, gift list writer, etc.)

Hand out guest favors

See to mom-to-be’s needs

Want to give your friend the best baby shower ever? Use this thoughtful baby shower checklist to tick every box and you’re certain host a great party.