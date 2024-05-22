Your baby shower is such a fun milestone to look forward to. You’ve probably soldiered on through some morning sickness, exhaustion, and swollen feet, and it feels good to know your loved ones are getting together celebrate your pregnancy (and look forward to finally meeting your baby). So, if you’re planning a special outfit, don’t forget about all the cute baby shower nails to scroll through online. Whether you’re an avid salon goer or you’re thinking of dabbling in nail designs for the special occasion, you’ll love all of these ideas.
When picking out your perfect baby shower nails, definitely peruse the ol’ Instagram before you head to your appointment. Search for things related to your theme, like bear, flower, or rainbow baby shower nails. You could opt for pink or blue nails to celebrate your boy or girl, or bookmark some baby pink and blue designs that speak to you, especially if you haven’t revealed the gender of your baby yet. And those of you having baby sprinkles: you need sprinkle nail designs for your shower. They’re so stinking cute.
So, here are 17 adorable baby shower nail ideas to start getting inspired. There’s something for everyone here, from the neutral nail gals to the ones who go all out.
However you do your nails for your baby shower, the point is that you should feel extra special and beautiful on the day. So, whatever designs will make you feel like the guest of honor, get them!