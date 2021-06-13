As you get closer to your due date, you’ll probably start getting ready for Baby’s arrival. Newborn diapers? Check. Itty bitty onesies? Check. But when you bring Baby home, you’re going to need a crib for them to snooze in. No matter if you’re on a budget, want something bougie, value sustainability, or just want something that can be converted down the line to suit a toddler or kid, these best baby cribs offer a little something for everyone — and hopefully will ensure sweet dreams for all.

Of course, that crib that you’re crushing on might be beautiful, not be the best bet for Baby, Angelica Graham, a crib safety expert and founder of TheGoodNursery.com tells Romper. It’s important to know what’s going into the frame and mattress. “When shopping for a new crib, make sure that you avoid anything that has flame retardants,” says Graham. “You also want to stay away from formaldehyde, which can be found mainly in glue, paint, and polyurethane foam, a toxic substance that babies can inhale.” To reduce the chances of formaldehyde-based glue exposure, Graham advises, it’s best to avoid manufactured wood cribs entirely, since glue is usually needed to put the cribs together.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that newborns sleep in the same room as their parents for at least their first six months of life (or ack, even up to a full year). So if you’re looking for a traditional crib, a convertible crib that will change into a big kid bed, or a mini crib for smaller nurseries, check out these cribs that are safe, secure, and stylish.

1 Best Cheap Crib Sniglar Crib IKEA $79 see on ikea For a cool crib with sleek lines, you can’t beat IKEA’s Sniglar Crib. It’s made from solid beech wood, and the bed base can be placed at two different heights depending on the age of your child. One bed side can be removed once your child is big enough to get in and out of their crib safely, converting it somewhat into a day bed. And for $79, it’s easy on the eyes — and wallet.

2 Best Convertible Crib Kendall Convertible Crib Pottery Barn $399.99 see on pottery barn The Kendall Convertible Crib from Pottery Barn is made to match any stage of your baby’s infancy. It can convert from a crib to a toddler bed, (conversion kit is sold separately), thanks to its mortise-and-tenon construction, ensuring that it’s structurally sound. The mattress has two sides — a firm surface for infants, and a foam cushion for sleepy toddlers. The mattress is (woot) waterproof, as well as being CertiPUR-US certified, which means it’s made without PBDE flame retardants, mercury, lead, or other heavy metals.

3 Best Mini Crib For Small Spaces Babyletto Origami Mini Crib Target $269.99 see on target When you need to squeeze your little sweetie into a smaller spot, the Babyletto Origami Mini Crib will fit. It’s designed to be more than a bassinet, allowing your baby to sleep there from the newborn stage until around 18 months. The crib has been Greenguard Gold Certified, having been tested for over 10,000 chemical emissions and VOC’s. Plus, it’s made from sustainably sourced solid New Zealand pine wood. As for its size? Well, the crib measures a sweet (but substantial) 37” x 23.5”.

4 Best Sustainable Crib Oeuf Classic Crib Oeuf $980 see on Oeuf Made in Europe, the Oeuf Classic Crib is eco-friendly at its best. It’s made from solid Baltic birch and offers indoor air quality assurance via its GREENGUARD Gold certified. The finishes are non-toxic, water based, and sans any harmful VOC health hazards. They’re sustainably produced in an FSC certified facility — even the packaging is made from recycled cardboard. The crib can convert to a toddler bed with a separately purchased conversion kit.

5 Best Luxury Crib Vetro Crib Nursery Works $5,000 see on nursery works Although there might be some sticker shock, (it costs $5,000, after all), the Vetro Crib is super luxe. It has a celeb fan following (Beyonce bought one for Blue Ivy, Kim Kardashian West used one for three of her kids, and Khloe Kardashian bought the crib for her daughter, True), and with good reason. It’s a 100% recyclable, non-toxic acrylic crib, featuring three adjustable mattress levels. And since it’s clear, Baby can see out without slats blocking their view — and you can safely see your baby, too.

6 Best Standard Crib Graco Benton 4-in-1 Convertible Crib Amazon $159.99 $169.99 see on amazon Looking for something timeless? Then the classic lines from the Graco Benton 4-in-1 Convertible Crib can make your baby’s room a masterpiece. With its 3-position adjustable mattress support base, you can rest assured (ha) that Baby will be safe in their crib. It’s also made with high-quality pine wood and composites, and has non-toxic finishes. Although it comes in a few colors (think grey, black, espresso, drift wood), it’s the white that gives it a cool, classic look.

7 Best Vintage-Style Crib west elm x pbk Mid-Century Convertible Crib Pottery Barn Kids $599 see on pottery barn kids If you’re a maven of all things mid-century modern, you’re going to need this west elm x pbk Mid-Century Convertible Crib in your (ahem) your baby’s room. It comes in two colors (acorn and white) and is made in a Fair Trade Certified facility from sustainably sourced wood (which, by the way, is kiln-dried to ensure that it won’t ever warp or crack). The finishes are made using child-safe, water-based paint, and both the crib and mattress are GREENGUARD Gold Certified.

8 Best Oval-Shaped Crib Stokke Sleepi Bed, Natural Maisonette $699 see on maisonette Who says that cribs have to be rectangular? Oval cribs, like the Stokke Sleepi Bed, Natural eliminates any sharp edges and creates a cocoon of sorts for your kid. The height adjustable mattress means you won’t have to break your back lifting your baby into and out of the crib. It’s made from sustainably grown solid beech wood, and one side can be removed when your child has become a crib climber. And natch, because of its oval shape, you’ll need to buy a Stokke Sleepi mattress separately to ensure a proper fit. If you’re looking for something smaller, you can always opt for the Stokke Sleepi Mini ($499.00) to start.

9 Best Travel Crib Bugaboo Stardust Bugaboo $299 see on bugaboo By their very nature, cribs are big and bulky. Not the Bugaboo Stardust, which can go wherever the road takes you. It unfolds in the blink of an eye, which is ideal when Baby is ready to sleep. It has an already-included mattress and travel bag, and when your baby gets bigger, it also can serve as a safe place to play. Its airy design means that you can always keep an eye on your child, whether it’s in a hotel room or an overnight stay at Grandma’s. The mattress can be set up at half depth (easier to access newborns), or at the base, as shown. It can last you well into the toddler years.

When it comes to cribs, you can choose almost any shape or style — and at any price point, too. Ultimately, it doesn’t matter what you choose, as long as you provide a safe sleeping environment for your baby. And that way, maybe (just maybe), you’ll all get some shut-eye.