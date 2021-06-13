As you get closer to your due date, you’ll probably start getting ready for Baby’s arrival. Newborn diapers? Check. Itty bitty onesies? Check. But when you bring Baby home, you’re going to need a crib for them to snooze in. No matter if you’re on a budget, want something bougie, value sustainability, or just want something that can be converted down the line to suit a toddler or kid, these best baby cribs offer a little something for everyone — and hopefully will ensure sweet dreams for all.
Of course, that crib that you’re crushing on might be beautiful, not be the best bet for Baby, Angelica Graham, a crib safety expert and founder of TheGoodNursery.com tells Romper. It’s important to know what’s going into the frame and mattress. “When shopping for a new crib, make sure that you avoid anything that has flame retardants,” says Graham. “You also want to stay away from formaldehyde, which can be found mainly in glue, paint, and polyurethane foam, a toxic substance that babies can inhale.” To reduce the chances of formaldehyde-based glue exposure, Graham advises, it’s best to avoid manufactured wood cribs entirely, since glue is usually needed to put the cribs together.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that newborns sleep in the same room as their parents for at least their first six months of life (or ack, even up to a full year). So if you’re looking for a traditional crib, a convertible crib that will change into a big kid bed, or a mini crib for smaller nurseries, check out these cribs that are safe, secure, and stylish.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
When it comes to cribs, you can choose almost any shape or style — and at any price point, too. Ultimately, it doesn’t matter what you choose, as long as you provide a safe sleeping environment for your baby. And that way, maybe (just maybe), you’ll all get some shut-eye.